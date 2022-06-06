Destroyed Waipā Tavern site will be redeveloped, says director

Fire investigators and police looked into the fire at the old Waipa Hotel in Ngaruawahia which burnt to the ground.

The site of the burned down Waipā Tavern will still be redeveloped despite the fire that has gutted the historic building, says a director of the company which owns it.

Greig Metcalfe​ was commenting Monday in the wake of the blaze, which police believe was deliberately lit.

“We hope to do something to complement the future of Ngāruawāhia on that site,” Metcalfe said.

Police said Sunday they were speaking to a number of people about the fire. That investigation was ongoing Monday.

Ben Curran/Stuff The Waipā Tavern building (originally called the Waipā Hotel) was a landmark in Ngāruawāhia and one of two surviving historial pubs. Now just the Delta remains.

Metcalfe said he hadn’t yet spoken to police about the cause but said the company had been trying to keep young people out of the disused Waipā Tavern for about a month.

“Every time we board something up they kick it in again.”

Tom Lee/Stuff The tavern’s facade was badly scorched in Sunday’s fire.

He believed that the fire must have been started by someone getting inside given that the uninsured building wasn’t connected to electricity.

Metcalfe said owners had been trying to keep the site as tidy as possible prior to finalising redevelopment plans but the fire would obviously bring demolition forward. He expected that to happen with the new few months but it was unlikely anything new would be built this year. There were a number of potential tenants interested in a redeveloped site.

In the meantime, the building had been made safe with verandahs and the top floor taken down.

RAEGAN MAISEY The tavern fully alight on Sunday morning.

Waikato district mayor Allan Sanson paid tribute to the local Ngāruawāhia firefighters who initially tackled the blaze before help arrived from other centres. “It was a pretty fearsome fire.”

He was hopeful some materials could be recovered. “There’s a hell of a lot of Huntly bricks in there.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Fire fighters were damping down hotspots on Sunday morning after they tackled the main blaze during the night.

Hamilton historian and heritage consultant Laura Kellaway said it was a shame Waikato had lost another one of its old pubs.

“In my view it’s a significant Waikato hotel.”

The old Waipā Hotel, built in the late 1800s, had burnt down in 1917, ironically weeks after public comment about it being in poor condition. Its brick replacement had got going as a hotel by 1919, she believed.

The Waipā Tavern’s destruction meant the Delta was the last remaining historic pub in the town.

Kellaway said there was quite a large number of old historic pubs in Waikato, but they could be hard to maintain and get restoration funding for.

“They sit in this sort of no man’s land...they’re quite hard to keep going.”

Updating their fire protection systems was a good way of protecting and preserving them, she said.