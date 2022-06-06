Officer assaulted at Te Kuiti police station, teenager charged

The officer was not seriously injured in the incident.

An 18-year-old man has been charged after an officer was assaulted at the Te Kuiti police station on Monday.

A brief statement from police confirmed the officer was assaulted at the station about 1pm.

“One person has been arrested and the officer will receive medical attention,” the statement said.

Police subsequently advised an 18-year-old man has been charged with assaulting police and is due to appear at Hamilton District Court on Tuesday.