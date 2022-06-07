Silver lining glistens from Ngāruawāhia's Waipā Tavern ashes

Ngāruawāhia Community Board chairperson Greg Wiechern says the fire at the Waipā Tavern could have a silver lining if it speeds up redevelopment in the town.

The huge fire that’s gutted Ngāruawāhia’s historic Waipā Tavern and sped up its scheduled demolition is being seen as a great chance to reimagine and restructure the way the “heart” of the town centre operates.

“There could be a silver lining to this if it speeds up redevelopment and brings more jobs and services to the town quicker,” said Ngāruawāhia Community Board chairperson Greg Wiechern on Tuesday.

The building, which has been empty for a number of years, was due to be demolished at some stage anyway but a director of the company which owns the tavern said Monday this was now likely to happen within months.

A number of unnamed potential tenants were said to be interested in using the site, which was recorded as having a capital value of $680,000 as at July 2021 on Waikato District Council’s website, with a land value of $460,000.

Wiechern said there was already talk of the local library and government department offices moving to the site. “It would be good for the town,” he said.

“Anything to bring more jobs into the town would be awesome.”

TOM LEE/STUFF Fire investigators and police looked into the fire at the old Waipa Hotel in Ngaruawahia which burnt to the ground.

Such a redevelopment would create more foot traffic to the benefit of local stores and potentially more than compensate for a slight drop in custom due to the Waikato Expressway cutting the number of vehicles going through the town, Wiechern said.

Tūrangawaewae marae trustee Glenda Raumati, manager at Ngāruawāhia’s Ngā Miro Health, also saw a potential silver lining from redevelopment.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Tūrangawaewae trustee Glenda Raumati says redevelopment is a great chance to look at how the heart of Ngāruawāhia is operating.

“It’s an opportunity to re-think how the town centre functions and how that might pull our growing community together.”

Raumati said retailers in the town were mostly “low-cost” outlets. “So it would be good to see a more high-quality retail offering at the site”, as well as a more “grown-up” entertainment facility, that could act as more of a “heart” for the growing community.

“There’s a lack of a focal gathering point in town.”

Local Māori warden Paul Henckel was keen on a larger library at the site. “The community could do with a bigger library or a bigger facility for the community.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Māori warden Paul Henckel says “we don’t need another pub”.

There were enough takeaway outlets and cafes and “we don’t need another pub”, he said.

“I think [the site] just needs a good centre that offers what’s here now but...with a more diverse offering so people don’t have to travel” to purchase things, Henckel said.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Jacqui Wells from the Ngāruawāhia op shop wants a new block of shops to replace the burnt out Waipā Tavern.

Ngāruawāhia op shop worker Jacqui Wells said she’d heard talk of a medical centre or supermarket being developed at the site but she wanted “a nice new block of shops to bring a bit of life into the town”.

That would help Ngāruawāhia become more of a community hub again where people could find more of the shopping they wanted.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Ngāruawāhia local Selena Tonga says a “family feed place” could be a good idea.

Local Selena Tonga wanted to see a restaurant established. “It could be a family feed place. It could also be a display area for local artists.”

However, another local Christina Moana – who says she was quickly at the scene of Sunday’s fire – said: “I’d like to see it restored.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Shop & Save worker Sachin Pandya is keen for the needs of the elderly and young people to be taken into account in any redevelopment.

Sachin Pandya, a worker at Ngāruawāhia Shop & Save, wanted a facility that included recreation facilities for senior citizens. “There are a few older people in the town.”

But he was also keen to see something for younger people “roaming” the town. “It would be good to have something for them, something educational or upskilling.”