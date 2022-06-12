Fale taking final shape in Hamilton and set for rugby celebration opening

Work has been progressing well on Hamilton’s new fale ahead of its expected opening in January next year to coincide with the return of the international rugby sevens.

Stand by for a bumper opening celebration for Hamilton’s new Pacific Islands community hub to coincide with the return of the HSBC New Zealand Rugby Sevens tournament to the city.

K’aute Pasifika Trust chief executive Leaupepe Rachel Karalus said the rugby event at the nearby FMG Stadium Waikato would help add some real “sparkle” to the opening of the hub or fale on the weekend of January 21-22 next year.

“A number of the teams that are coming are from the Pacific,” she said Friday.

Having the opening at the same time of the sevens would help support those teams during their stay, Karalus said.

Karalus said it had been hoped to have the fale completed by the end of last year but there had been delays for a number of reasons, including Covid-19, and finalising funding and design. The latter “is never as linear as you hope it to be,” said Karalus, stressing that wasn’t the designers’ fault.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Leaupepe Rachel Karalus says opening the new fale at the same time as the international sevens in Hamilton in January will help add sparkle to the event.

Karalus said the project was also looking at incorporating a wider range of medical and related services into the fale.

The fale – long planned and due to cost more than $10 million – has been supported by the Provincial Growth Fund, Trust Waikato and Hamilton City Council. It’s being developed on the site of the vacant Hamilton Stadium Bowling Club at Hinemoa Park.