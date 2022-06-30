Hamilton defers decision on $58 million Three Waters sweetener

Deferral of the decision on taking $58 million in Better-Off Funding is designed to give Hamilton City Council more time to crunch the numbers over Three Waters reforms (file).

Hamilton City Council’s holding fire on a decision about accepting $58 million from the Government as part of the Three Waters reforms.

One councillor said there were too many unanswered questions about the financial impacts on Hamilton and another was worried “the buyer” – Internal Affairs – was setting its own price.

The money would come from the Government’s so-called Better Off Funding package, in place of water assets. It was first announced last year and would be for use in areas such as transitioning to a low carbon emissions economy, building resilience to climate change and natural hazards, and housing.

To get the money, the council would need to work collaboratively with the Government over Three Waters but wouldn’t be constrained from criticising the reforms publicly, staff advised.

A report to council this week said a first tranche of $14.6 million could become available from next month if the council signed up. The rest, up to a total of $58.6 million, would be available from July 2024.

The report suggested signing to lock in the funding with the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) but delaying actual participation in the funding system to allow much more time to plan how it will be spent. It noted there was already a full council programme between this year and 2024.

Tom Lee/Stuff Hamilton City Councillor Angela O'Leary is worried the $58 million could be a case of “the buyer setting their own price” (file photo).

But councillor Angela O’Leary expressed concerns over the net financial advantage or disadvantage of the reforms and the payment to the council.

She was worried about DIA determining the $58 million offer. “That’s the buyer setting their own price.”

Deputy mayor Geoff Taylor said it was important to query what deal the council got. “We need to keep saying ‘what are we giving our residents here?’.”

Taylor hoped a new Government after next year’s elections might see the “whole sorry mess” of Three Waters repealed.

Mayor Paula Southgate also said that it was important Hamilton got the best deal possible. “We haven’t got the clarity we’ve hoped for.”

Councillor Ewan Wilson said he couldn’t support signing up now because there were too many unanswered questions.

Christel Yardley/Stuff There were too many unanswered questions for Councillor Ewan Wilson (file photo).

Councillor Mark Bunting had initially liked the idea of Better Off Funding but agreed now more information was needed. “The ground has changed very quickly.”

The hui agreed to a motion delaying a decision until more information was gathered and current council public consultation on Three Waters-related legislation was completed on July 7.

That consultation will inform the council’s eventual submission on the Water Services Entities Bill.

Earlier, information on the council’s website indicated Hamilton – with around $1.6 billion in water-related assets – would be financially better off after the reforms, as the council would be a smaller operation with lower rates.

The council also indicated Hamilton has around $370 million of debt related to water services.

But it said there was no clarity on how the Government will calculate the debt to be transferred to the new entity.

“There is uncertainty on the detailed financial impact on council,” the website said.