Slashing latest twist in election signs saga

First there was a fuss about whether Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate and other candidates had allegedly broken rules by putting up election signs too early ahead of the weekend.

Now, in another twist to what’s feared could be a difficult mayoral election, some of Southgate’s signs have been taken to by a sign slasher (or slashers) with what appears to be a craft knife, she reported Thursday.

It’s the first time her signs had been attacked in such a way.

At least four of her signs in Hamilton East were reported damaged, Southgate said.

Supplied This year, Southgate said she’d recycled old signs and spent another $1500 for new ones.

She had visited two – one had her picture and name cut out, the other just her name. She hadn’t had time to see the other two when interviewed.

Southgate was replacing the first two Thursday and would get on to the others later.

“This is intriguing,...it’s pretty disappointing,” Southgate said of the vandalism.

On what she’d do about the latest damage, Southgate said “I’ll just have to take it on the chin and replace them” at a cost of $20-$40 each depending on size.

She noted she spent $4000 on signs for her last mayoral campaign, including art and production work. This year she’d recycled signs and spent another $1500 for new ones.

She said she had been expecting to have to replace about 20-30 vandalised signs this campaign based on the last election but was concerned at a craft knife being used in such a way.

“It does seem a very deliberate action.”

Southgate appealed for people to leave her signs alone and to simply vote according to their choice if they didn’t support her.