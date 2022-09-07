Former artilleryman fires off potshots ahead of retreat from Waikato local government

Retiring local government senior politician, farmer and businessperson Hugh Vercoe in Morrinsville, where he has a finance company and co-owns a newspaper.

Like the former artilleryman he is, long-serving former Matamata-Piako mayor and outgoing regional councillor Hugh Vercoe isn't shy of firing off a few political potshots.

Bang! He’s concerned about creeping Government centralisation, including for local councils.

Blam! He reckons Waikato mayors may have been stepping down at the end of this term over the frustrations of dealing with new central Government requirements.

And kaboom! The regional council’s bureaucratic approach frustrates him intensely: “Time for me to go.”

In his Morrinsville finance company office with military paraphernalia all around, the still energetic 79-year-old Vercoe expounds in his usual direct fashion ahead of his exit from local government after nearly a quarter of a century.

READ MORE:

* Matamata-Piako District Council has no 'faith' in Government's water reforms

* 'It's a start' - first steps made to establishing Māori Wards in Matamata-Piako

* Has the Waikato Regional Council lost its rural voice?



“I am worried about the Government’s philosophical pushing of centralisation,” he said, pointing to concerns over Three Waters, health board mergers and mega polytech Te Pūkenga, as well as potential for further rationalisation of local government.

For example, Three Waters’ four proposed operating areas are “far too big” to “adequately manage the local requirements”.

While some rationalisation of local government in Waikato could be warranted he is worried reform could go too far, creating excessive control from Wellington or councils that are too big as well

“Centralisation takes away the local ability to control and by taking the functions [of local councils] away what you’ve got left is bugger all.”

If things are rationalised, it needs to be done smartly and in a way that maintains local oversight, Vercoe said.

Noting four local mayors are stepping down this term – Waikato district’s Allan Sanson, Thames-Coromandel’s Sandra Goudie, Matamata-Piako’s Ash Tanner and South Waikato’s Jenny Shattock - Vercoe said some may be frustrated by the changing face of local government.

“In the past it is local communities deciding what they want, getting support from Government and doing what locals want.”

Now more time was being spent responding to requirements from central Government, he said.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Retiring local government senior politician Hugh Vercoe says:“I could not do another term with the regional council.”

While he’d enjoyed 15 years as mayor at Matamata-Piako between 1998 and 2013, “I’m not sure I would enjoy 15 years starting from now.”

Local councils responded to communities and assisted them, he said, but he found the regional council more about producing plans and documents rather than helping people move forward.

“I could not do another term with the regional council,” he said.

But, amid his concerns, he says he’s overall thoroughly enjoyed his time in local government, especially with Matamata-Piako.

Vercoe said he’s most proud of his work helping get the Waikato Expressway established and in getting regional civil defence running more effectively.

“Civil defence in the early stage was a shambles” in the 2000s, when it came to regional co-operation, he said.

“Nobody wanted to know,” said Vercoe, who’s served as Waikato Civil Defence Emergency Management Group chairperson from 2010 to this year.

But a series of measures had led to much better funding and professionalism with regional civil defence.

So what now? Vercoe won’t be “retiring”, saying he’s in his Embassy Finance office “most days”, he’s majority-owner of a local paper and is establishing an artillery museum on his property.

He also tells an anecdote about recently helping a local Senior Citizens Association continue operating after it was set to disband.

“If you’ve got the drive and the ability and everything else you can make it happen.”

It seems unlikely the former gunner will be running out of powder any time soon.