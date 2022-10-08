Obituary: Barry Searle Kimber, 1937 - 2022

They called him "Bazza". It was a term of affection, one passed down by succeeding generations of Te Awamutu school children. For 27 years Barry Kimber drove a bus, retiring in 2021 at the age of eighty-four. He had a special rapport with his charges, taking the time to listen to each one, displaying a genuine interest that was in turn recognised and respected by the youthful passengers themselves. He followed the children's progress through the school system and in some cases for years thereafter. Possibly he didn't realise the impact such concern and courtesy had, sometimes on as many as three generations of the same family.

Barry Kimber was a people person. He did not enjoy extended periods in his own company. A dedicated family man, he would ring his adult offspring at work for a chat. He forged connections with the very young and the very old, ones grounded in a capacity to listen and respond with kindness and affection.

Barry's service to the wider Waikato community went well beyond bus driving. His commitment to the Te Awamutu Volunteer Fire Brigade spanned over half century, an achievement of national significance that at the time had no local equivalent.

Barry Searle Kimber was born 27 December 1937 at Thames Hospital, the first and only child of Gordon Kimber and Thelma Kimber (nee Wilton). His early years were spent in Thames, Hairini and Arohena, the family moving to accommodate Gordon's absence overseas with the New Zealand army during World War II.

With war's end, the Kimbers settled in Arohena, where Gordon found work as a millhand at the local sawmill. The family shifted again, to Ngaroma, when he became the sawmill foreman.

From age 8, Barry was a keen hunter, pursuing ducks and pheasants under Gordon's close instruction with family dog Shep. It was a recreation that he later enjoyed with his own son Michael.

Barry's primary school education was enjoyed at Ngaroma. He began secondary school in Thames before completing his final year at Te Awamutu College.

Barry commenced a carpentry apprenticeship under Bill Stirling in 1955. He found employment with different companies and worked on a variety of buildings, including those at the new Te Awamutu Intermediate School. A particular highlight of his building career was the construction of the St. Andrews Presbyterian Church tower, a considerable challenge given Barry's inherent fear of heights. It was a measure of the structure's integrity and Barry's contribution therein that when the tower came to be demolished, many decades later, a larger than standard wrecking ball was required.

Nineteen fifty-six was a watershed year for Barry. He both completed his Compulsory Military Training, at Waiouru and met Mary Prisk at a local dance hall, one Saturday night. As Barry and Mary's courtship proceeded, he would prove a useful chauffeur for her and her bank worker colleagues, ferrying the young women to the various country dances in his small truck, with half a dozen sitting in the tray. The bureaucratic strictures of 'health and safety' were thankfully many years away.

Barry and Mary were married in February 1961, at the well constructed St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Te Awamutu. Their son Michael was born in 1965, their daughter Jane in 1970.

Drawing on his people skills, Barry changed career path, taking up sales positions within the food and later wine industries, eventually working for both Cook's and Montana Wines. His marketing strategy was often innovative. To launch and promote a new product, the Miami Wine Cooler, Barry built a large version of the cooler bottle, which he affixed to the top of his commodore, advertising as he negotiated Waikato roads.

Whilst a sales representative, Barry began a sideline second hand goods business, in partnership with friend Robbie Morriss. Winning a tender to demolish old railway houses on the main trunk line at Mangapehi, things did not go to plan when a resulting fire threatened to burn down the Mangapehi village in its entirety. If ignorance was feigned as to the fire's origins, Barry's and Robbie's experience in fighting infernos proved useful.

Barry began work as a bus driver with Hodgsons Buses in 1994, continuing with the company after it was bought out by Go Buses a decade later. Aside from his standard school bus routes, Barry also served as the driver for the Waikato Colts rugby team, transporting the side throughout the North Island.

Barry's involvement in the Te Awamutu Volunteer Fire Brigade dated back to 1957. In the 58 years that followed, his service saw him attend an estimated 3,700 musters, the equivalent of 11,000 hours, or five and a half years working years of training. Such figures do not include emergency callouts - fighting actual fires - as well as fundraising events, working bees, public relations commitments and sundry other calls on a fireman's time. Barry was awarded his 25-year gold star medal in 1982 as well as obtaining his life member medal to the Te Awamutu Fire Brigade.

In 2007, on the occasion of Barry being presented with the 50 Year Medal, he was the first Te Awamutu volunteer firefighter to be so honoured and only 53rd in the United Fire Brigades' Association's then 129-year history. Modestly accepting the award, Barry stressed the importance of camaraderie and friendship within the brigade and expressed the view that he would "do it all over again". He was especially proud of the fact that for 32 of his 50 years in the brigade son Michael served alongside him.

Related to his fire brigade work, Barry had a long involvement with the waterway competitions, traveling around the country as an early member of the Te Awamutu team, winning numerous competitions, then for a considerable number of years as the Waikato Fire Brigade Sub Association Secretary. He was awarded a life membership to the association for his work.

Barry had a strong work ethic, was creative and innovative, particularly with regard to marketing ideas and had a penchant for building boxes. He preferred to be busy and there were no half measures in any project he took on. He had faith in his own judgement and opinions; alternative views or suggestions had to be delicately put. Helpful by nature, his enthusiasm at times got the best of him. Contributions to Mary's quilting pursuits were not always appreciated.

With the passage of time, Barry's hunting gave way to an expanded interest in fishing. Many summers were enjoyed on Lake Rotoiti, aboard his beloved boat, the Pizzaz.

Barry was less keen on fishing in the open sea, after an occasion in a small boat when he and a friend narrowly avoided collision with a much larger vessel. He could not swim. In an incident that became legendary within the family, as a young married man he lost his false teeth in the surf, thereafter suffering some gentle ribbing from friends, as a variety of replacements, including a sheep's jaw, were suggested. He never entered sea water again.

An excellent father, one who was "always there" for his children, who supported their choices in life, he was equally a proud grandfather, sharing many outdoor pursuits with grandson Brooke. In 2021 he became prouder still, as a great-grandfather.

An avid player of patience and 500 and of board games, Barry enjoyed a flutter on Instant Kiwi, loved animals - especially chickens - and had a good sense of humour. Sustaining his interest in others until the end of his life, he was defined by his beaming smile and habit of whistling non-stop, a reflection of inner contentment.

Barry Searle Kimber died 14 August 2022. He is survived by Mary, his wife of 61 years, children Michael and Jane, their respective partners Robyn and Kim, grandchildren Brooke and Jemma and great-grandchild McKenzie.