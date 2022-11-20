Indifferent but considered, the voters of Hamilton West just need an MP

Affluent and low slung, amongst well cropped lawns and incongruous palms a shopping precinct hosts bakeries, barbers and lunching workers. Woodridge while on the eastern bank of the Waikato river was absorbed into the Hamilton West electorate when boundaries were redrawn in 2020.

Nearby, on one of the few undeveloped patches of land, two bay coloured horses graze.

Perched outside the Borman Bakery, which straddles the boundary between the Hamilton West and Waikato electorates, is Arama, who didn’t provide his surname. Headphones in and filled-roll in hand, he’s just finished a morning spreading bark at a school playground across the road.

The aspiring music producer says that he wasn’t even really aware there was a by-election less than a month away, nor that the embattled former Labour MP for Hamilton West Gaurav Sharma, had even stepped down.

READ MORE:

* Who's really the underdog in Hamilton West's by-election?

* Candidates for Hamilton West by-election revealed

* The electorate on the river: Hamilton West, by the numbers



“I’m interested in freedom,” he explained, “I’d like to see more control, more freedom over my life.”

Whether a by-election perhaps only ten months out from a general election can allay his concerns about liberty is uncertain, but what is patent is the indifference Arama and others like him across the breadth of the electorate feel towards parliamentary politics.

Tom Lee/Stuff Eating lunch at a Flagstaff bakery, the Dinsdale resident said he wasn’t aware there was a by-election going on.

Voter turnout in by-elections is often substantially lower than in general elections. The recent Tauranga by-election saw turnout barely edged 40%, and if sentiment on the streets of Hamilton West is anything to go by, turnout in this contest, only a fortnight before Christmas, could be even lower.

It is easy to forgive Arama and those like him for their indifference towards current politics. Hamilton West has been poorly represented nationally for some time.

Since mid-August the electorate has been the eye of the storm that has swirled around Dr Sharma. Sharma who levelled allegations of bullying at Labour Party whips, triggered the by-election when he stood down from Parliament on October 18 after earlier having been ousted from his party.

Policy announcements from both the Government and the opposition National party are starting to materialise.

On Thursday, National revealed a tough-on-crime policy that would see recidivist youth offenders placed in military academies for a period of up to 12 months in response to the upsurge in commercial burglaries and ramraids.

Meanwhile, Labour have lavished the electorate’s voters with $150 million worth of funding to intensify the inner city, build a new reservoir and provide a pedestrian bridge across the Waikato river from Hamilton East into the CBD.

Outside the Te Rapa New World an illuminated sign heralds the supermarket’s sausage as the best in the country.

The superlative mood doesn’t extend far beyond the butchery department.

Mark Alloway who has lived and worked in the electorate for more than a decade, describes himself politically as “true blue.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Mark Alloway thinks the current government “are a bunch of clowns.”

Alloway, a former engineer, had a career that spanned continents, assisting with the building of nuclear plants in the United States and hydro schemes throughout New Zealand.

Alloway would be voting blue this by-election, as he always does.

“The current government, they’re a bunch of clowns.

“I like the [National Party] candidate, he’s got the right qualifications, a man of good standing in the community, and I’m pretty sure he’s going to get in,” Alloway said.

This certitude, in a seat that typifies many of the most telling statistics about middle New Zealand, is curious – New Zealanders are a heterogeneous bunch.

In the last two elections, the seat bucked its reputation as a bellwether. In 2017 the seat was won by National’s Tim Macindoe, whose party lost the election after New Zealand First went into coalition with an ascendent Labour Party. In 2020 at the height of their powers, Labour’s Sharma won the electorate by a majority of 6267 votes, a larger than average swing. Hamilton West can surprise.

Surprise amongst shoppers is also evident – the price of groceries has increased by 10.1% in the year ending October 2022, according to Stats NZ.

A new father and apprentice interior builder, Craig who wouldn’t give his last name, had been at the supermarket to swap out an online order that had gone awry.

Tom Lee/Stuff Craig is unsure how much of an impact a single MP can really have.

"Everything is quite expensive ... My wife is taking a year off work next year to study – we can only afford that because family are able to chip in and help.”

He said that he, like Arama, didn’t know who the candidates were and didn’t care to know either.

“I don’t know who the candidates are, I just see them before the election waving signs at the corner,” he says pointing to a busy adjacent intersection.

“I’m not sure how much they can change, especially just one person.”

He’s right, the by-election won’t change the formation of the Government, nor will it give the opposition any crucial tie-breaking votes. In fact, both parties are playing down their chances, with the leaders of both parties referring to themselves as the “underdogs”. So that begs the question: who is it for?

Quite simply, the people of Hamilton West.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Western Community Centre in the Hamilton West suburb of Nawton. Uneaten school lunches are left at the centre for families to collect.

A ten-minute drive away in Nawton, the school rush is just beginning and shopping centre is awash with students munching after-school snacks, waiting for buses and talking shop.

Outside the row of shops, which includes a laundromat, a chippy, barbers, and a bakery is a steely row of bollards - bolstered by two lego-like concrete blocks. They are there to deter ramraiders.

Phil Terry, a councillor, had just been into the pharmacy to pick up a prescription. He said, that the bollards were not only useful, but symbolic of the way he increasingly feels unsafe in his community.

“I don’t feel safe in the community. No.”

He, too, was unsure if he would get to a polling booth come December.

“No, I don’t know – because I don’t know any of them. I think we’ve had one pamphlet in our letter box from the ex-labour guy.”

Terry implored candidates to make an effort to get out into communities like his and said: “I think they just need to make themselves available, to the people.”

Jarel Taunoa, who is the headboy of Nga Taiatea Wharekura, turns 18 on December 10.

Tom Lee/Stuff 17-year-old Jarel Taunoa will turn 18 on the day of the by-election and plans to vote.

The by-election will be his first opportunity to have a say on how the community he grew up in ought to look.

”I’ve been waiting for someone to ask me that,” he said when asked which issues were paramount to him.

“The pricing. In terms of food, especially around this area we have a lot of Māori, it’s a higher percentage of Māori around here who struggle to buy food, to buy milk... that’s sometimes why you see the store getting robbed a lot.”

The sentiment was shared by another local. Atawhai who wouldn’t give her surname, was at the Western Community Centre awaiting the delivery of uneaten school lunches. Pulled pork and slaw was on the menu.

“Because we are without an MP, that has caused a real uproar. You know, when you’re down and out you need someone to go to, some office to say ‘look this is happening’.”

Tom Lee/Stuff A grandmother raising grandchildren, Atawhai, says it will be good to have a local MP again to reach out to about issues like the cost-of-living.

Driving around the electorate, one gets the sense that some of the issues here, like crime and the cost-of-living are almost too large to broach comfortably. Instead, people lose interest.

It’s now up to the parties vying for their vote to ensure that the contest doesn’t become a flashy precursor of general elections to come – but rather, a reminder to the residents that they too are being heard.