Police seeking identity of man to assist with investigating burglaries

Police said the man could be of assistance.

Hamilton police have appealed for assistance to help identify a man they believe has information relating to a spree of commercial burglaries in Te Rapa in Hamilton.

“We would also like to hear from any businesses that saw this man on their property over the weekend of the 5-6 November,” police said.

“The man is understood to have been wearing a black hoodie later in the day.”

Anyone who recognises the man is encouraged to contact Police on 105 by quoting file number 221106/2871.