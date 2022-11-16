Police seeking identity of man to assist with investigating burglaries
Hamilton police have appealed for assistance to help identify a man they believe has information relating to a spree of commercial burglaries in Te Rapa in Hamilton.
“We would also like to hear from any businesses that saw this man on their property over the weekend of the 5-6 November,” police said.
“The man is understood to have been wearing a black hoodie later in the day.”
Anyone who recognises the man is encouraged to contact Police on 105 by quoting file number 221106/2871.