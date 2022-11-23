'Don't be scared of big trees' says tree expert in the wake of wild weather

Dashcam footage has captured the moment a massive tree fell on commuters heading into central Hamilton.

Assessing whether a tree is healthy or about to topple in spectacular fashion is “more an art than a science” says an expert.

The consequences of such a fall was shown on Monday when a massive oak tree came down on commuter traffic in Hamilton.

Within a car length of their lives, some motorists who were in the queue of traffic when the tree fell, had wondered in the past about the integrity of the trees lining River Rd.

Tom Chang, whose Tesla Model 3’s in built dash-cam captured footage of the tree coming down said: “I always think about those huge trees. Nothing has been done about them.”

Hamilton City Council had checked the downed tree on August 18. One of the, on average, 13 trees the council check daily.

Since May 2, city arborists have checked some 2687 street trees.

The trees ranging in species, size and location undergo a thorough “visual check” by the council’s team of qualified arborists.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff An oak tree fell on cars on River Rd in Hamilton on Monday morning.

The council’s parks and recreation manager Maria Barrie says of the assessments made: “Our routine tree inspections are done visually by qualified arborists. They are generally looking at multiple aspects of a tree to assess its health and identify any potential risks and issues.”

Fungal brackets, root decay and obvious rot are clear signs a tree requires maintenance or felling, says Chris Corfe, the managing director of Hamilton arborist company Marc Doyle Treework.

“The council are looking for those things all the time,” he says.

Corfe says, that while there are some tell-tale signs a tree is unwell, assessing a tree is “more an art than a science.”

Well regarded, the council’s tree maintenance staff have a “mammoth task” assessing trees, not helped by some soil type in some parts of the city, according to Corfe.

“If the subsoil, what’s underneath the topsoil, is clay that’s quite strong, if it’s rock the roots might be well in the rock, lots of places in Hamilton down by the river have sandy soil. Trees fall over in it because they're just sitting on sand, it’s just so loose.”

Tom Lee/Stuff What’s left of the tree that toppled on to motorists on Monday morning.

The tree that came down on Monday was located by the river.

The roots of a tree are also important to consider. A tree’s root structure, Corfe says, only extends about half a metre below the ground.

“They’ve got to have nice buttressed rooting, they’re flared out, that’s what you’re looking for.”

Corfe says, trees pose the most risk after wet and windy weather and has some tips for those who own, or live near large, established trees.

“My advice has always been, if you have got big trees just have someone look over them as often as you can... do it every few years. After a storm always go and have another look: look up, has anything changed? Has anything broken? Has anything come down?”

After sustained, heavy rainfall the leaves of a deciduous tree can triple in weight, he says.

Corfe has a few parting words for those with lofty canopies looming above them.

“Don’t be scared of big trees. There’s no need to be scared of big trees. If you look at the injuries caused by big trees – it’s minuscule.”