Crime, co-governance and coalitions on table at spirited Hamilton West debate

On the first day of voting in the Hamilton West by-election, five candidates fronted up for a debate in front of a business crowd.

Monday night’s Hamilton West by-election debate has been good practice for the candidate who will make it to Parliament on December 10.

The debate hosted by the Waikato Chamber of Commerce at Te Pukenga’s atrium, saw the most recent holder of the seat, Dr Gaurav Sharma joined by National’s Tama Potaka, Labour’s Georgie Dansey, ACT’s Dr James McDowall and Dr Naomi Pocock of The Opportunities Party to field questions from host and former Hamilton city councillor, Mark Bunting.

Candidates traded jibes, defended past policy, and tried to remain collegiate in the face of each other’s attempts to court the votes of the 70 or so audience members.

Debate was lively, and crime, co-governance and coalitions were all broached. Hamilton West being an electorate that typifies many of the most telling socio-economic statistics about New Zealand gave candidates the added challenge of traversing both local and national issues.

The evening belonged to one local issue in particular – Sharma.

Having stood down as a member of Parliament in October, Sharma had little to lose on Monday – treading a line between claiming Hamilton West’s successes for himself, and deflecting blame for current hot button issues – like crime – to the candidate for the incumbent party, Georgie Dansey.

Dansey painted herself as a strong voice for Hamilton West in government and said she wanted to continue “ensuring the people of Hamilton West have a really strong voice.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Labour’s Georgie Dansey had a difficult job, extracting herself from blame for the government’s failings while trying to sing their praises.

Potaka promised voters they wouldn’t have to wait long for representation in government if he were elected, being “part of the Christopher Luxon lead National team to take New Zealand forward.”

When asked about if the government had consulted councils and ratepayers sufficiently on the controversial Three Waters legislation, Potaka’s response drew laughs from the audience.

“No. There has been insufficient consultation... It’s like my marriage. On matters of real importance and consequence if I don’t listen, the amount of times the Labour government has not listened – there’s a door over there”, he said gesturing to the exit. “Haere ra.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff TOP’s Pocock made an impression on the audience with appeals to evidence based policy.

Pocock added that evidence of the effective government funding intervention after the Christchurch earthquakes could inform what her party would do around Three waters. Central government funding and council level decision-making.

Dansey reminded the audience that the much patronised cycleways along the Waikato river were a product of her party’s constructive approach to working with local government in Hamilton, describing the relationship as “absolutely vital in the progression of our city.”

McDowall, the only current member of parliament on the by-election ballot, said that while “it’s so ideological their [the government’s] approach,” he is proud of the work he has managed to achieve on the immigration settings regarding nurses.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff McDowall was proud of the work he has achieved at ACT’s immigration spokesperson and hoped to continue his work on behalf of the people of Hamilton West.

Sharma impressed the audience with his candid responses to Bunting’s questions. Drawing gasps when he said: “The $4000 for fog cannons. Those fog cannons are not going to be installed until the second half of next year.”

Although Sharma stood out as willing to take the fight to the government, it was his contender, Potaka in particular who took up the policy slack.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Sharma took the fight to his former party. Launching diatribes about the Labour government’s response to crime and education.

Candidates were asked whether they supported an extension to the current expressway from beyond Cambridge to Piarere. The portion of road which has been labelled a “death trap” will likely be extended if Potaka is elected.

“As someone who’s been involved with building an interrogating infrastructure at my time at the super annuation fund, I’ve seen the BCRs (benefit-cost ratio​) that go with that motorway out there, the expressway – tick,” Potaka said.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff National’s Tama Potaka said if elected, he would certainly consider an extension of the Cambridge-Piarere expressway.

​The elephant in the room was crime, and it was left until the end of the debate to be addressed. While the candidates of the major parties talked up their plans of “fog cannons” and “boot camps”, TOP’s Pocock cautioned the audience about taking “a one-liner, PR solution to this problem – they are simply lying to you.”

“What we haven’t talked about is the reduction in funding under the National government, and continued by Labour, for front line workers and youth workers – those people in the community, at the coal face,” Pocock said.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Audience member make up their minds about who they’d like to represent them in parliament.

It wouldn’t have been a local political debate without a few eccentric characters.

Towards the end of the evening’s proceedings one gentleman stood up and spoke, at length, about a scourge of boyracers plaguing his neighbourhood. He was quickly followed by a woman who wondered if the return of caning in schools would alleviate some of our social ills. The two interjectors were not seated together.