Close to 700 by-election votes cast already in Hamilton West

686 votes had been cast on Monday, the first day of advance voting in the Hamilton West by-election.

The electoral commission will provide daily updates as to how many votes have been cast so far.

Votes can be cast at any one of the eight currently open polling booths across the electorate including at Te Awa, the Base, and the Centre Place Shopping Centre.

On the first day of advance voting in the June, Tauranga by-election 1319 votes had been cast. The first day of advance voting in the last general election saw 1709 Hamiltonians West take to the polls.

According to the electoral commission turn out for by-election tends to be lower than that of general elections.

The most recent Tauranga by-elction saw a turn out of 40.5%.