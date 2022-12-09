Blueberry porridge and bush walks - how candidates will spend by-election day

The five top polling candidates say they will hit the gym, spend time with family and try to get out the vote on by-election day.

Campaigning rules for the day of the December 10 by-election are clear: the distribution of campaign literature must cease, hoardings have to be taken down and candidates are not allowed to influence voters. That leaves little for an aspiring MP to do but sit and bide their time.

Unless they are one of the Hamilton West by-election hopefuls.

Georgie Dansey, Labour’s candidate attempting to retain the seat they won in 2020, says she will be spending time with her young family.

“I’ll be spending time with my family. We might go for a walk somewhere, maybe up the Hakarimata steps – something like that.”

Dansey, who is the owner of Te Awamutu gym Body Fit, says a few squats and a deadlift might also be in order after a few weeks away from the plates.

“I’ll be going to the gym. The gym is my stress relief,” she says.

Afterwards, she and her wife plan to refuel with a meal at Mithaiwala, an Indian restaurant in Frankton.

Tom Lee/Stuff Labour’s candidate Georgie Dansey says she’ll be undertaking some “stress relief” at the gym on the day of the by-election.

The Opportunities Party’s Dr Naomi Pocock says she will be door knocking to get out the vote.

“I asked the electoral commission to make sure,” she clarifies, “but, I’ll be door knocking areas that might be less inclined to vote with a whole bunch of enrolment packs.”

An Iron Man, National’s Tama Potaka will be amongst friends and family on Saturday, but will make time for a visit to the gym alongside his “darling” – wife Ariana.

Fittingly, Potaka plans to start his big day with a bowl of porridge and blueberries. After burning off a few calories pumping the iron, Potaka says there’s a beef rendang with his name on it at Malaysian restaurant Lazat.

Tom Lee/Stuff Tama Potaka, National’s candidate, will staying active on Saturday in his race to the by-election finish line.

“I also plan to catch up with some friends and head down to the River Ride for a walk,” he says.

Sitting ACT MP Dr James McDowall says he is going to keep it fairly low-key come by-election day, celebrating the volunteers who have made his campaign happen.

“Just settling down really. Squeezing in some family time – nothing too exhausting.”

Gaurav Sharma, the former MP who triggered the by-election by resigning from parliament in October, says he’s unsure what he’ll be up to.

“I haven’t really thought about it to be honest, we’re working hard on the ground.”