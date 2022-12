A 10-year-old Hamilton boy who went missing on Monday afternoon has been found.

A police spokesperson said Kelsey was found “safe and well” on Monday evening.

“We would like to thank those who provided information which led to him being located.”

He was last seen near Carlson Crescent, in Silverdale, just after 4.30pm on Monday. He was wearing black trackpants, a black and white long-sleeve shirt and jandals.