Search under way for missing 10-year-old boy in Hamilton

Police are appealing for any sightings or information about a 10-year-old boy who they have safety fears for.

Ten-year-old Kelsey was last seen near Carlson Crescent, Hamilton, at about 4.40pm on Monday. He was wearing black trackpants, a black and white long sleeve shirt and jandals.

A police spokesperson said the boy is likely to be wearing glasses, and that he is of slight build and has blonde hair.

Police and his parents have concerns for the boy’s wellbeing.

The spokesperson said anyone who has information about Kelsey or where he might be is urged to call 105, and quote event number: P052913932.