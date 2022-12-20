Summer thunderstorm lashes Hamilton

Hamilton was struck by a bolt from the blue on Tuesday afternoon: hail lashed motorists, children played in surface flooding and recycling bins became rafts.

Things are not yet over say the MetService – the wild weather could continue into the evening.

Scattered thunderstorms that developed over the central portion of the North Island unleashed a deluge on Hamilton about 2:30pm on Tuesday afternoon. The forecaster’s lightning strike detection system picked up 4700 strikes over the course of the early afternoon.

Hail stones, some as large as a ten cent pieces, collected on streets around the city. In the suburb of Hillcrest children took to playing in temporary ponds formed by surface flooding and blocked wastewater drains.

The severe thunderstorm watch issued by MetService ends at 9:00pm. Motorists are advised to be conscious of surface flooding and to drive to the conditions.

Motorists in Te Rapa had their visibility reduced to mere tens of metres as the storm passed overhead. Brendan Quaife who was nearby when the heavens unleashed said the downpour was “quite intense.”

The streets around the University of Waikato were inundated with water, leaving footpaths fully submerged, recycling bins floating adrift and cars with water beyond door sills.

It is likely that between 25-40mm/hr of rain fell during the afternoon deluge.

Supplied A boy plays in surface flooding after a downpour in Hillcrest, Hamilton

MetService will provide an update on further thunderstorm activity at 9:00pm this evening.

This latest drenching comes as yet another blow to those hoping to finally begin the summer with a spell of warm, dry weather.

Last week, the Coromandel saw heavy rain which caused slips and closed roads to the popular holiday area.

But Christmas shouldn’t be written off just yet say the MetService. Changeable weather is likely in the lead up to Sunday, but things should settle as just in time for a Christmas dinner outside.