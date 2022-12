A person has been seriously hurt in a crash near Puriri, in the eastern Waikato.

Police say the two-vehicle crash happened on the Paeroa Kopu Road, near Oniel Road about 7:40pm.

One person had to be cut out of the wreckage, say police. A Westpac Rescue Helicopter also attended.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area.