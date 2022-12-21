Rural jobs program looks to open doors for youth in Thames Coromandel

Tina Paki, representative from Ngāti Maru and Mayor of Thames Coromandel District Council Len Salt.

Giving young people living in rural areas, a pathway forward has been the dream behind a new grassroots programme in Thames Coromandel.

The launch of the employment programme has been set up to link young people with job opportunities.

Thames-Coromandel District Council secured $108,000 in funding this year to kick off their Rural Community Resilience Programme in partnership with local Māori.

Ngāti Maru will be leading the programme which is a part of the Mayors Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ).

Ngāti Maru declined to provide an interview but in a press release, Chairperson, Wati Ngamane said the programme was a stepping stone for rangatahi in the area.

“As an iwi, we continue to work with rangatahi in our community with the long-term goal being further education or sustainable employment,” Ngamane said.

“This programme will open the door for us to be able to work with more rangatahi and support them in achieving their goals.

The Rural Community Resilience Programme began as a pilot two years ago.

Youth in rural communities were facing more challenges entering the workforce, including a smaller pool of employers, a lack of driving licence testing facilities, and a shortage of the right training opportunities.

Rural mayors partnered with the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) during the national response to Covid-19 as part of the pilot.

The success of the programme saw funding of $14 million secured for the 2022-23 financial year.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Thames Coromandel District Council were partnering with local Māori to provide pathways to employment.

Thames Coromandel District Council mayor, Len Salt said it was about supporting and encouraging rangatahi.

Having a doorway heading in the right direction would help them to secure job prospects.

“This sort of programme could be a game-changer for young people,” said Salt.

”Our Council will roll out this programme under the leadership of Ngāti Maru, who know our rangatahi and their needs already.”

The Rural Community Resilience Programme was a showcase of central government working with local government to improve the lives of whānau in the community, Salt said.

Local businesses would also receive assistance for working with the young people.

The ministry of social development was looking forward to working with the other parties to ensure they got meaningful outcomes for youth.

“Mayors and iwi know their communities best. Through their combined networks, they’re well-placed to join the dots to make sure no one is left behind,” MSD Industry Partnership Director, Amanda Nicolle said.

The pilot period will run through until the end of June 2023.