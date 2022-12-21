Home goes up in flames the day after family left for a holiday

A large house has gone up in flames near Ngāhinapōuri.

A substantial fire has engulfed a wing of a house in Ngāhinapōuri.

Fire and emergency were called to the blaze on Goile Rd about 6.20pm Wednesday, and said the fire was “well ablaze” by the time crews arrived.

Five appliances attended the fire 10 minutes drive outside of Hamilton; with a tanker and rescue truck responding from Pirongia, two fire trucks arriving from Hamilton and an additional tanker coming from Ngāruawāhia.

The southern end of the house had been lost to the flames, with the roof collapsed and internal walls razed.

READ MORE:

* Suspicious house fire in Taranaki under investigation

* Nelson bush fire: Saved homes an 'incredible miracle' say evacuated residents

* Fire rips through Thames house



Contractor Adam Geary was driving home and saw smoke billowing from the other side of a hedge so pulled over to investigate.

“There was enough [smoke] as I was driving home and thought: ‘that’s an odd time to have a bonfire in the garden’.”

First on the scene, Geary described seeing thick black smoke enveloping the foyer of the large house once he had kicked the door down.

“I karate kicked the door down, I stomped it down. It took a few goes... I had a quick check around to see if there were any gas bottles or anything.”

Fire and emergency said nobody was in the house at the time.

Neighbours, who declined to provide their names, said that the house was rented and the family who lived there had left to go on holiday the previous day.