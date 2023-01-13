Behind the Lens: Christel Yardley

Viv Willis-Steur, 11, and her pet sheep Jozie are best buds, even hanging out at the beach together.

Viv Willis-Steur fell in love with Jozie, her pet lamb, and raised her from the house bus she shares with her father.

The pair were living near a remote Waikato beach and, in this photo, Viv has Jozie on an old dog lead.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times AJ Steur, 59 and his daughter, Viv Willis-steur, 11 have a pet sheep called Jozie that they take everywhere with them.

A high-powered flash was used to light the subjects from the side, underexposing the sky to capture the blue sky and shiny campervan.

I illustrated the subject this way to show the reader what life was like living in a house bus with a pet sheep.

Gear Used

A wide angle 24-70mm was used to accentuate the size of the house bus. I used a Canon 1D Mark II.

I really enjoyed illustrating this story as it was challenging balancing harsh shadows on a bright sunny day with also navigating a challenging lamb that wouldn't sit still.