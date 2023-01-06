Police in Waikato investigating after man located critically injured

An investigation is underway after a man was found critically injured in Kihikihi on January 5.

Police in Waikato are investigating after a man was found critically injured in Kihikihi on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Oliver St at 4.35pm after a man was found with a serious head injury.

The man was transported to Waikato Hospital and remains in a critical condition, a Police media spokesperson said.

“Police are working to establish the circumstances leading to the man’s injuries and a scene examination is ongoing in Oliver St today,’’ the spokesperson said.

The investigation team is asking anyone who was in the Oliver St area at the time the man was located, or anyone who may have seen something that could assist enquiries, to contact Police.

Anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage which may be relevant should contact Police through the 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 230105/8487.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555111.