Slip between Coromandel and Te Rerenga closes road

An overnight slip has yet again closed State Highway 25 between Coromandel and Te Rerenga.

It is the second such slip on the stretch of road over the Coromandel Range in the space of a week.

The slip, at the Coromandel end of the popular summer route, came down onto the road about 11.20pm on Thursday, says Waka Kotahi.

Waka Kotahi are advising motorists to avoid the area and to delay travel. There is no detour in place at present.

It is unclear how large the slip is, or when it will be cleared.