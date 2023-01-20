Taupō motorsport park dips into pockets for local youth projects

Taupō International Motorsport Park has supported a trolley derby and a training programme for young people. Pictured from left are the park’s general manager Martin Collins, Senior Constable Sue Moult and sales and functions manager Anna McDonald.

Within a year of buying Taupō International Motorsport Park, the new owners forked out to help revive a community programme encouraging teenagers to test their limits.

The park, bought by international motorsport mogul Tony Quinn in December 2021, is one of three Kiwi racetracks owned by Quinn, who also sponsors community initiatives at Hampton Downs in the north Waikato and Highlands Motorsport Park in Cromwell.

In 2022, the team at Taupō International Motorsport Park (TIMP) gave $20,000 to help Taupō police revive the successful CACTUS (Combined Adolescent Challenge Training Unit and Support) programme for young people, as well as sponsoring the Taupō Blue Light Trolley Derby.

CACTUS is a military-style eight-week programme run through Blue Light, a non-profit organisation which works alongside police to deliver youth-centric programmes to build confident, capable and connected members of the community.

Without TIMP’s $20,000 worth of funding the programme would not have been able to go ahead in 2022, said CACTUS’ officer in charge Shane McNally.

The funding covers everything from shoes and equipment, to administration, transport and food.

“It makes sure that kids don’t have to pay [and] evens the playing field big time, which is such a crucial part of the programme,” McNally said.

“We’re exceedingly grateful to TIMP for the support in running this programme – so that we can concentrate fully on the programme and getting it done.

Matthew Dallas/Stuff The CACTUS programme is full of physical challenges. Pictured are teenagers completing a truck pull on Kimbolton Rd, Feilding.

“We have incredible support from local gyms and guest speakers from all walks of life, but without the funding to make it all happen it wouldn’t be possible.”

Since the programme’s inception in 2013, more than 400 Taupō teenagers have been through, beginning each day at 6am with a physical training session.

“This act itself dramatically changes family dynamics for many teens not used to a regular home routine,” McNally said.

Breakfast sessions include discussions about topics like nutrition, and mental and sexual health.

“The sense of achievement, the change in family dynamics and broader shift in the teens that go through the programme is something Taupō International Motorsport Park are proud to support,” said TIMP chief executive Josie Spillane.

She said TIMP was proud to provide ongoing support to local sports clubs and groups with weekly club nights, training, and competition support, allowing these groups access to a safe environment off public roads, with a fit for purpose venue.