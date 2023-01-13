The young men raising money for Cancer Society through 72-hole game of golf

Ben Peattie, Josh Carmine and Ryan Blain are playing 4 rounds of 18-hole golf this Saturday as part of the Longest Day golf challenge to raise money for the Cancer Society.

Golfing is a hobby for three friends living in Auckland, but the group have decided to turn a weekend game into a fundraising event for a good cause.

Ryan Blain, Josh Carmine and Ben Peattie are playing four rounds of 18 hole golf as part of the Longest Day golf challenge to raise money for the Cancer Society, an organisation the boys said has played a massive part in their lives.

With hopes to raise at least $1000, the team of three, named the Unhandycaps, will tee off at the Walton Golf Course in Hamilton at sunrise on Saturday morning and are hoping to be finished by sunset.

“I’ve had multiple family members and people that I know that have been affected by cancer, so we’ve decided to fundraise some money to hopefully make a difference in other peoples lives,” Carmine said.

But it won’t be easy.

The group have made the day as challenging as possible by not using a golf cart between holes, walking up to 40km along the course to complete the 72-hole game.

“We know what people are going through, and we can’t compare what we put ourselves through to someone in the process of cancer.”

RICKY WILSON The team of 3 have all experienced cancer in some way, so fundraising for the organisation is their way of giving back.

Carmine just spent his first Christmas at home in Hawkes Bay without both his Grandmas’ after losing them to breast and bowel cancer.

Also working as a paramedic, the 22-year-old said he was eager to help the charity because he sees families face the battle with cancer every day.

“I don’t want any other people to have to go through what my family and I did.”

Peattie, who works as a registered nurse, said because of his job, he was also seeing families go through the uncertainty of cancer.

RICKY WILSON The boys won’t be using a golf cart to make it as challenging as possible, meaning they will walk up to 40km along the course, but all say it’s no comparison to radiation, chemotherapy or the uncertainty of cancer.

“Dealing with cancer is basically part of my everyday and Cancer Society is always there when they need to be.

“For me, it’s also a very personal thing with my Dad having passed away from cancer when I was a lot younger so that’s a huge driver as to why I’m doing it.”

The 25-year-old said the money raised would go towards improving cancer treatments, quality of life and support for the families.

RICKY WILSON The team is hoping to raise more than $1000 for the Cancer Society and will be livestreaming the event.

Blain lost his Grandad to cancer five years ago and his aunty started radiation therapy this week, so he wanted to help raise awareness.

“It will be a long 16-hour day, but that’s nothing compared to months of chemotherapy and uncertainty, so it isn’t that big in the grand scheme of things.”

The 23-year-old said because cancer was something each of them had experienced, raising money was a way they could help out.

The team have made more than $800 through their online donation site and will livestream the event on Saturday.