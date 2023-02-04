Waitomo roads damaged following bad weather sparks calls for possible changes to district plans

Waitomo roads were severely damaged after the torrential weather last week that saw the district in a state of emergency.

The Waitomo District has spent the past week cleaning-up after the mayor declared a state of emergency following severe weather.

Mayor John Robertson​ declared a state of emergency at 7pm on January 28 after torrential weather flooded homes, blocked roads and caused slips.

Since then Robertson said residents have pulled together to help each other out.

“People are doing their own clean-up and talking to insurance and so on, but everybody pulled together in Te Kuiti and neighbours and whānau have helped.

“In rural communities, people roll up their sleeves and get on.”

Robertson said while the clean-up was the top priority, the district council would also look at its long term plan.

“We’ve got the big job over the next 12 months of cleaning up and fixing drop-outs on roads.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Flooding caused damage to personal belongings in residents’ homes.

“We’re still into repairing damage from cyclone Dovi which was in February last year.”

Cyclone Dovi was the most damaging national weather event in a six-month period causing millions of dollars of damage across the North Island.

“That cost us $15m worth of road damage locally,” Robertson said.

“This clean up will be another number of millions of damage.”

Focusing on roads in and out of the district, Robertson said SH3 and many rural roads had drop-outs and slips.

“We’ll go through the next two to three months assessing everything and talking to Waka Kotahi.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Mayor of Waitomo, John Robertson (middle), says the damage to the roads would cost millions on top of the cost of damages following 2022’s cyclone Dovi.

“Reflecting on this, I’m sure our council will be thinking more about our district plans and where subdivisions are put.”

Robertson said it was a conversation many other councils needed to have as well.

“Councils will need to reflect on if there’s going to be more events like this, heavy falls and rivers rising quickly, we’ll need to look at what the rules are around building again.

“As a mayor, I’ll be asking for a review on what happened, what flooded and why,” he said.

“We need to think about building standards, regulations and whether we need to do something. Whether the district plan is suitable for these sorts of conditions now.”

For the time being, Robertson said the focus was on waiting for the land to dry and getting the damaged areas cleaned up.

“We’re really soggy and this is why we are getting more and more slips, if we get more rain on this ground without it drying out a bit first, we will get more flooding.”

“But people through the event, were incredibly supportive. Nothing is irreparable.”