Waikato supercity back on table as Hamilton pitches new unitary council

Hamilton city is floating the idea of a unitary council, incorporating regional council powers, involving it and Waikato, Waipā and Matamata-Piako districts.

One council to rule them all could be the future for Waikato’s local government.

A big Waikato “unitary” council combining local and regional council powers is back on the table, this time for Hamilton and surrounding districts.

That big kite is flown in the city council’s submission to the nationwide Review into the Future for Local Government, due to make its final recommendations mid-year.

Waikato District Council also gives qualified support to a possible sub-regional unitary body.

The Hamilton and Waikato district suggestions come hard on the heels of Christchurch calling last week for it to become a unitary “supercity” like Auckland.

It also follows failed proposals over the past 15 years for local government rationalisation in Waikato.

Under the city’s new ideas, a “Hamilton-Waikato sub-region” unitary council could be based on fast-growing Hamilton, Waikato district, Waipā and Matamata-Piako, city mayor Paula Southgate said Tuesday.

“We’re not looking at a takeover, we’re looking at a partnership.”

The city’s submission said: “There would appear to be a good case for exploring a unitary authority...for the Hamilton sub-region, based on the metro community of interest who live, work and play in the metro area.”

Such a council – which would be preferable to a unitary one covering the whole Waikato region – could be supported by “localised subsidiary entities” like local boards, community boards and ward committees, the submission said.

Mike Walen/Supplied Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate insists the unitary council idea is not about the city looking to take over its neighbours.

Southgate said a unitary council would be “pretty much Future Proof expanded”, a reference to an existing joint project on co-operative sub-regional development involving the councils and others.

It would further enhance efficiency and co-operation, she said.

But ”we don’t need to take a sledgehammer to the nut” and she was not saying everything had to be run from Hamilton.

“There’s a lot of water to pass under the bridge on this one.”

Southgate said Hamilton wouldn’t be pushing the unitary council idea hard at this stage and noted it would be discussed with other mayors and the Waikato Mayoral Forum, which is due to meet again shortly.

“The ideas that are being floated at the moment are very theoretical”, she said, adding that no business case had yet been prepared on a unitary council.

But “there is a need to change”, she said.

“Things are not going to remain the same, so how do we get the right change for all people?

“Hamilton knows from experience...how complex it is to work across multiple partners.”

Stuff Waikato district’s mayor Jacqui Church says “we all want to find a way forward”.

Waikato district’s mayor Jacqui Church said in a statement Tuesday her council had also proposed a new high-level, co-operative sub-regional structure building on Future Proof.

She said “my council is open to a rethink on the powers and functions given to the territorial local authorities...even if it means establishing a unitary authority, but we will advocate that this is based on the existing council boundaries”, Church said.

“We believe that formalising a governance arrangement at a sub-regional level based on the Future Proof model will enable better collaboration and efficiencies.”

The submission suggested any sub-regional entity would have a mayor appointed from one of the partner local councils.

The mayors of Waipā and Matamata-Piako, Susan O’Regan and Adrienne Wilcock, said they hadn’t yet read Hamilton’s submission and couldn’t comment at this stage. Regional council chairperson Pamela Storey wasn’t available.

However, the regional council’s submission to the review noted: “The ability to organise regionally but also sub-regionally is important. The system must have sufficient flexibility to enable its different parts to come together in the most appropriate ways to represent and deliver to diverse interests.”