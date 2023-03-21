Foster bails out of inner city Sonning car park apartment project in Hamilton

Hamilton City Council has been working to redevelop Sonning car park for residential purposes but is now talking to other parties after Foster Construction pulled the pin on involvement.

Foster Construction has pulled the pin on involvement in the controversial redevelopment of Hamilton CBD’s Sonning carpark into a high-rise apartment complex.

The move by Fosters was confirmed by Hamilton City Council on Monday, confirming information relayed by a range of other sources.

”Yes, we understand [Foster’s chief executive]Leonard Gardner, who was advocating for an affordable housing development on Sonning, is now focusing his efforts elsewhere,” a council statement said.

”Council is open to working with other parties on potential development options for the site” in Claudelands. But a spokesperson said no other specific proposals were on the table.

READ MORE:

* Big risks exposed in 'one-sided' $150m housing cash deal for Hamilton

* Sonning car park ownership impacts Waitangi claim, but hapū still hopeful

* 2022: Hamilton's year of the big build



Asked whether Fosters bailing out was correct and, if so, why, Gardner only said in a text: “HCC is the land owner and taking a lead on the process ... Fosters supports future development in the Hamilton CBD.”

SUPPLIED Foster Construction chief executive Leonard Gardner said the firm supports development in the CBD but didn’t comment directly on Fosters pulling out of Sonning plans.

The development had been in conflicts with Hamilton hapū Ngāti Wairere’s wishes for the site.

Former deputy mayor Gordon Chesterman, chairperson of Guardians of Claudelands which has campaigned against a Sonning development, said he had heard from two “excellent” sources that Fosters would no longer be involved.

His guess was the project had “all become too hard with the Ngāti Wairere treaty claim” over Sonning, the site of the former Opoia Pā.

Gardner said in November last year his company hoped to have a development concept ready by February but said last month that “nothing has progressed due to treaty claim status on site”. He didn’t wish to elaborate at that stage.

Chesterman said the fact that a treaty claim could take several years to resolve was likely to have been a big factor in Fosters pulling out.

TOM LEE/STUFF Sonning car park, in the foreground, looking southwest over the city centre to Mt Pirongia.

“I think it’s probably 80% of the reason.”

Another factor could have been the steepness and amount of fill at the site, Chesterman said.

The Guardians – which is against a high-rise project given the character of Claudelands – would continue to support Ngāti Wairere’s treaty claim and its wish for the name of the car park to be formally changed to Opoia Pā, as well as moves to turn the site into a park.

“If they want a park ... then we would support that”, with possibly a related car park, said Chesterman.

Ngāti Wairere Claims Trust negotiator Haydn​ Solomon suspected the “politically charged” nature of the Sonning proposal including “the treaty claim, and the cultural and archaeological aspects of the site” may have put Fosters off.

If so, that was “prudent on their part”.

TOM LEE/STUFF/Waikato Times Guardians of Claudelands chairperson Gordon Chesterman (right) with mayor Paula Southgate at a Sonning-related public meeting last year.

Given the amount of investment needed to develop the project Fosters would have wanted certainty that the council had done enough to facilitate development.

“If that’s in question that’s not good business.”

On whether opposing development could mean people, including Māori, missed out on quality housing, Solomon said treaty settlements didn’t stop the Crown being responsible for the issues Māori and others face in the modern world.

“Māori are taxpayers as well.” The Crown had a responsibility “to Māori and all New Zealanders”, Solomon said.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Hamilton City Council has confirmed it has signed a housing outcomes agreement with the Government over Sonning carpark.

Last month, the council confirmed that as owner of the car park it had signed a housing outcomes agreement over it with the Government “as it supports our vision for the site and will help achieve our housing aspirations”.

But it denied a development at Sonning was a condition of the council getting all or any of a $150 million grant from the Government for critical infrastructure to enable development of about 4000 homes across the city.

It also said the carpark – which the council could sell as part of any redevelopment – is defined as private land and the Treaty of Waitangi Act 1975 prevents the tribunal from recommending the return of any such land to Māori ownership.