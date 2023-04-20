Fonterra to pull out of Hamilton CBD

Fonterra is set to leave the Hamilton CBD as soon as next year.

Fonterra’s flagship Hamilton site at 80 London St will be vacant by 2026, according to the dairy co-op.

The site at the corner of London and Harwood Sts on which the distinctive raked building sits has been occupied by Fonterra and its various predecessors since the late 1960s.

The move would potentially take scores of workers from the city’s CBD.

Fonterra’s general manager of property and facilities, Gail Calder, told Stuff that employees have been aware of a move for some time.

“Our employees in the Hamilton offices were notified of the planned move in 2021,” she said.

According to Calder, Fonterra is seeing an increase in employees opting to work from home. This means that a large site, like the eight-storey building on London St, is no longer fit for purpose.

“The current office space in Hamilton is no longer optimal for this hybrid way of working, both from an employee and teams experience, and financially,” Calder said.

The London St building was owned by Fonterra until 2017. Thereafter, facing financial pressures, the group decided to sell the premises and then sign a lease for the building to continue hosting about 400 staff.

Christel Yardley/Stuff London St on Wednesday afternoon with the fonterra building in the middle of the frame.

Although the company took out a nine-year lease on the premises post sale, there is the option of a lease termination as early as 2024, according to commercial realtors Colliers.

Colliers have also revealed that as of 2017, the site was netting its lessor $1,799,064 worth of rent annually. This figure is now likely more, however. With the lease agreement allowing for fixed annual rental increases of 2.5%.

Businesses nearby who cater to Fonterra employees are disappointed to hear that an anchor tenant, one that provides up to 30% of the clientele at some establishments, is set to leave.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The owner of the Corner Dairy opposite the fonterra building says that about 60% of her customers come from the company’s offices.

Anna Zheng, the owner of the Corner Dairy directly opposite the 7,227sq m office block, says that 60% of her customers are office workers from across the road.

The guaranteed lunch break of office workers has meant that Zheng’s business has managed to turn a profit while opening five days a week. This might change when the dairy giant departs.

“If they do leave we can’t sell. No one will want to buy it because the turnover isn’t good enough.”

A few doors down, Lydia Park the co-owner of Wa Sushi says that she has first-hand experience as to the effect of Fonterra’s staff not lunching in the city.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Wa sushi on Wednesday afternoon.

“When they work at home, of course we are quieter. So, you know we really have no idea after they move what’ll happen... Fonterra is a big company, and they sent their staff to work at home and it made us quiet,” she said.

She says that she hope another large tenant will take over the space once Fonterra leaves.