Shot fired in Taupō Four Square carpark

Taupō police were called to a firearms incident in Taupō on Thursday night. Photo/File

Taupō police are “following a number of strong lines of enquiry” after a shot was fired during an altercation on Thursday night.

Police are seeking witnesses to the firearms-related incident outside the Four Square on Rifle Range Rd around 8pm after receiving a report of a firearm discharged in the carpark of the supermarket.

“Initial enquiries have established that a verbal altercation took place in the carpark, which resulted in a person discharging a firearm at another,” police said in a statement.

Fortunately, no one was injured, and it appears to be an isolated incident, police said.

If you witnessed the event and have not already spoken to police, please contact Taupō Police and quote event number P054848746.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.