Police release name of Ōpōtiki homicide victim

An Ōpōtiki district councillor has called for calm after a homicide in the eastern Bay of Plenty town on Friday night.

This afternoon, police released the name of the man killed, he was Steven Rota Taiatini, 45, of Ōpōtiki. Stuff understands Taiatina was believed to be the president of the Mongrel Mob Barbarians.

Police are expected to complete the scene examination this evening after they were called to a “disorder-related incident” on St John St, near Kelly St shortly after 11pm on Friday, Detective Inspector Lew Warner said.

He said Taiatini was found with serious injuries and “CPR was commenced, but the person died as a result of their injuries”.

A police spokesperson said initial enquiries suggested there were no weapons involved.

A guard remained in place while a scene examination was completed, Warner said.

A nearby business owner said the incident happened nearby and there was a cordon and police presence outside the property on Saturday. There were reports of an influx of gang members in the town.

Another nearby shopkeeper noticed a large police presence in the area.

Opotiki district councillor Barry Howe, who runs a business in the town near to where the assault happened, said everything seemed normal in the town on Sunday.

“Town was quiet today, I went in this morning and there was not much activity at all.

“No one really knows what took place, it's all hearsay at the moment.

“This is a sad situation for our little town, everyone knows everyone here, and we don't like these things happening, no one does.

“There are a lot of positive things happening here and this sort of thing does not help.”

Howe said he urged locals to stay calm, not to spread unhelpful rumours, and let the police sort it out.

Detective Inspector Warner said his investigation team would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of St John, Albert, or Richard streets, between 9.30pm on Friday and 12.30am on Saurday.

”We urge anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward and speak with us.

“Police will maintain a visible and increased presence in the Ōpōtiki area over the coming days,” he said.

In 2019, Ōpōtiki had the dubious honour of being the murder capital of New Zealand with 1.25 homicides per 1000 people recorded between 2004 and 2019 – the highest rate in the country.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or online via www.crimestoppers-nz.org, referencing file number 230610/2652.