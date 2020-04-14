Coronavirus: Business groups launch new job search platform during Covid-19

Cambridge Chamber of Commerce chief executive Kelly Bouzaid says Waikato NxtStep will help match employers with job seekers across the region.

Seasonal workers, a plumber and an accountant are among the initial Waikato roles listed on a new job website to help support Waikato businesses for life after the coronavirus lockdown.

Waikato Nxtstep​ is a free job-matching platform where businesses can list vacancies and job seekers can register their skills and apply for jobs.

It's the result of a project involving Hamilton City Council's smart cities adviser Jannat Maqbool, Wintec, Cambridge Chamber of Commerce and Te Waka, the regional economic development agency.

Chamber chief executive Kelly Bouzaid said the project had been set up quickly by using an existing platform initially designed for graduate students entering the workforce.

"Selecting NxtStep to support us with this was an easy choice.

"They have an existing site that didn't need much customisation, their business model is all about supporting regions to retain talent, and they have staff willing to go the extra mile to help with the current situation."

She said the website is not just for people in Cambridge, but for businesses across the Waikato region.

"Our end goals are employment and business continuity for the Waikato.

"People are going to be looking for paid employment as we move between all four levels of the Covid-19 alert system, then into recovery."

She said when the alert level lowers, businesses will want to recruit staff with the desired skill sets quickly "including staff for the shovel-ready infrastructure projects when they get the green light".

Bouzaid said there are other job websites for when "times are normal".

"But because Waikato Nxtstep's sole focus is our local region, we hope it will help find solutions fast for our families, neighbours and friends, and help us all pull together to keep our community's economy going."

