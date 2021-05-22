Lack of beds in Hamilton a 'terrible blow' as tourists wait in the wings

More than 700 households now call the city's motels home.

Emergency housing and Covid-19 quarantine are pushing Hamilton’s accommodation sector to “crisis point”.

Most of Hamilton’s motel accommodation is being used for emergency housing, costing taxpayers over $10.2 million in the final quarter of 2020. Meanwhile, three of the city’s hotels – representing more than two-thirds of the central city’s rooms – are operating as managed isolation facilities.

The dire shortage has prompted city leaders to send a letter to Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins saying the city was unable to meet “requirements” due to “severely diminished” availability.

Yet Hamilton East MP Jamie Strange said a plan is in place, but couldn’t give a definitive timeline when the region’s beds would begin to clear.

The fact is the region needs more motels, Hamilton & Waikato Tourism chief executive Jason Dawson said.

“We have a critical shortage of large-scale, quality commercial accommodation around the region, and especially in Hamilton,” Dawson said.

Supplied Hamilton & Waikato Tourism chief executive Jason Dawson is concerned around the lack of accommodation for international tourists.

Visitor numbers will grow by spring, “and I am concerned around the lack of commercial accommodation which will be available”.

“We need 1-2 additional hotels in Hamilton alone, plus larger accommodation options in our tourism hotspots like Matamata and Waitomo.”

Australia is Waikato’s biggest international market, injecting $87.5 million each year into the regional economy. While it’s the country’s fourth largest city, its hotel inventory ranks number nine.

It was already challenging pre-Covid-19, but “now we are near crisis-point during peak times”.

In the quarter ending December 2020, 3140 emergency housing special need grants were paid out to vulnerable people living in motels, hostels and hotels in Hamilton.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Motels along Hamilton’s ‘motel mile’ have no vacancy as the increase in emergency housing soars.

Of the country’s top 10 suppliers of emergency housing, three premises – Anglesea Motel & Conference Centre, Hygate Motor Lodge and the Boundary Court Motor Inn – are located in Hamilton.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate and Dawson have sent a letter to Hipkins asking the Government to consider the economic and social wellbeing of the city.

“Due to our severely diminished hotel room availability, we are unable to meet the requirements of many event organisers. This is resulting in lost bookings and the underutilisation of council facilities ... as well as the loss of event-related spending in our community,” the letter read.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said the Government needs to commit more funding to Hamilton.

“Having business, meetings and sports event visitors having to stay in South Auckland, Tauranga or Rotorua is a terrible blow for our city.”

Labour Hamilton East MP Jamie Strange said over 1000 people are staying in motels in Hamilton, a situation that’s far from ideal.

The Government is working to address that through accelerating the building of houses and is committed to delivering a range of housing, he said.

“I agree with the concerns, but it’s taken many years to get to this point and we won’t be able to fix it overnight. We do have a plan in place.

“We are working as quick as we can so we can start delivering housing at scale.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Labour MP Jamie Strange says Hamilton does need more houses.

Strange said housing developments – like the Kāinga Ora state home proposal, the $290m Peacocke project and the billion-dollar Te Awa Lakes development – are all in the pipeline.

Ministry of Social Development regional commissioner Te Rehia Papesch said it’s their responsibility to ensure people have emergency accommodation while assisting them to look for a more permanent option.

“We have been using a number of motels in the Waikato to help ensure people do not have to sleep rough or in their cars,” Papesch said.

“As tourists return, we will continue working with moteliers to explore all available options for emergency accommodation.”

While there are glimmers of hope in the hospitality and accommodation industry, Hospitality chief executive Julie White said there’s a sense of uncertainty in the industry.

“Auckland in particular has 17 hotels in MIQ and other locations around the country have less accommodation supply availability.

“Managing the visitor economy demand of sharp peaks and low troughs along with the uncertainty of Covid-19 is not straightforward for operators, who have a here-and-now survival combined with a building for the future recovery strategy.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Louise Upston said New Zealand needs a plan to move people out of emergency housing.

National social development spokesperson Louise Upston said demand will continue to grow and we need to make sure there is enough capacity in our motels for overseas visitors.

“We want to see that the Government has a plan to move people out of motels into more suitable environments, so we are not stifling economic opportunities for visitors wanting to come in and not having anywhere to stay.”

Limited accommodation was an issue prior to Covid-19, says Rebecca Heerdegen who is Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment policy director for tourism.

“The market responded with substantial investment in new hotels, as well as growth in short term rental accommodation,” Heerdegen said.

“Some of that investment is still coming online, and some of the housing has been returned to residential rentals – both are signs of a market adjusting to current and prospective demand.”