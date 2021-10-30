Skilled labour shortage threatens Waikato's economy

Economists Brad Olsen and Gareth Kiernan join Stuff’s Business Editor Susan Edmunds to discuss the state of the economy and answer readers’ questions.

A shortage of skilled workers is proving to be the biggest handbrake on Waikato’s economic bounce-back from Covid.

And the scarcity in skilled labour is being felt across the region, from farming and construction to the information technology sector.

A new quarterly report on Waikato’s economy pre-lockdown shows the region experiencing strong employment and business growth in the three months to September.

Significant activity was happening in the building and construction sectors as well as manufacturing, logistics and distribution.

READ MORE:

* The rise and rise of townhouses in Hamilton

* Developers rethink upfront sales as rising building costs, supply delays complicate house builds

* Covid-19: Auckland's lockdown pain could be Hamilton's economic gain



“There was also the usual strength in dairy and agriculture, and we were also seeing a growth in agritech,” said Te Waka chairman Hamish Bell​ who contributed to the report.

Despite the region’s prolonged Covid-19 lockdown, Waikato businesses continue to show resilience.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Waikato's construction and building sectors were experiencing surging growth ahead of the Covid lockdown.

However, several threats to the economy have emerged, including supply bottlenecks, inflationary pressures and an acute talent shortage.

More than 500 extra workers are needed in Waikato’s construction and building sector alone, Bell estimates.

“The biggest constraint on the region’s economy is around labour supply.”

Te Waka is working with construction industry figures on a potential campaign to attract skilled workers to Waikato.

The shortage of skilled workers is “massive”, said Adam Findlay,​ construction manager at Foster Construction.

SUPPLIED Te Waka chair Hamish Bell says Waikato’s economy had built up “excellent momentum” during the three months to September. Te Waka is the region’s economic development agency.

“Right now, getting work is the easiest part. Delivering projects is the hardest part, with the skills shortage and materials shortage,” Findlay said.

Getting a job start in the construction sector isn’t difficult, with employers offering numerous career pathways.

“Right now, if we had another 50 people we could easily find work for them,” Findlay said.

“Just this week alone, we’ve turned away three large projects. We’ve said we won’t participate in the pricing because if we did pick them up, we wouldn’t be able to ... deliver it. We could be doing all that work if we had more people.”

The dire shortage of skilled workers is mirrored in the agricultural sector, said Chris Lewis, Federated Farmers national board member and spokesperson for employment and immigration.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Competition for skilled staff has resulted in higher wages for primary industry workers.

Fonterra this week raised its forecast milk payment to farmers for this season.

The co-operative lifted and narrowed its forecast farmgate milk price range for the 2021/22 season to between $7.90 and $8.90 per kilogram of milk solids, from $7.25 to $8.75 per kgMS.

The midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off, increased to $8.40 per kgMS, from $8 per kgMS. That would see almost $13 billion flow into regional New Zealand.

Although the forecast milk payment is positive, farmers are being hit with skyrocketing costs for feed, fertiliser and labour, Lewis said.

“The cows are being milked but at what cost?”

Stuff Federated Farmers national board member and employment and immigration spokesperson Chris Lewis says farmers are being hit by rising costs (file photo).

“The Waikato economy is booming, which is a really awesome success story, but on the other hand it’s created a huge skills shortage.”

Federated Farmers, together with other primary industry groups, is working on a proposal to address the labour shortage and expects to present it to the Government next week.

Waikato Federated Farmers president Jacqui Hahn​ said farm owners are careful not to overload their staff, resulting in them taking on more work themselves.

In October, Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate​ and city councillor Ryan Hamilton​ wrote to deputy prime minister Grant Robertson,​ requesting an opportunity to meet and discuss ways to grow the technology and innovation sector.

Tom Lee/Stuff Waikato’s lifestyle and education providers are major assets that will attract skilled labour to the region, says Waikato Chamber of Commerce chief executive Don Good (file photo).

The pair, writing on behalf of The Cultivate Trust, a collective of private businesses, education providers and public entities, said attracting and retaining world-class tech talent has become a significant challenge.

David Hallett,​ co-founder and director of Hamilton-based software specialist Company-X, said his company invests in training staff locally, but also employs skilled migrants.

“With the border closed, that tap is turned off, and we can’t grow our industry rapidly with only juniors,” he said.

Waikato’s enviable lifestyle and its world-class educational facilities will be a major asset in attracting skilled workers and their families to the region, said Don Good,​ chief executive of the Waikato Chamber of Commerce.

“We have an outstanding university and its management school is ranked number one in New Zealand for business and economics. It’s those things that can help us attract talent to the region.”