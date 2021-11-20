Obituary: Henry Clothier, 1941-2021

At the end of last century Henry Clothier had a plan. Many saw the millennium as a threat, one whose impact upon technology was unknown. To invest in such an event was risky. The weather could not be relied upon. Computers could let you down.

Henry Clothier saw only opportunity. Not for himself, though. Then president of the Rotary Club of Matamata, he had a keen sense of fundraising. The notion of Gisborne as "the first to see the light" had attracted wide publicity. However, the precise nature of the sunrise on January 1, 2000 was anyone's guess. What if it was a cloudy morning?

To Henry, the solution was obvious. Why not watch from the air? If he chartered an Air New Zealand 737, underwriting the cost himself, a unique vantage on the first day of the 21st century could be guaranteed. So that's what he did.

A man of vision, a firm believer in the concept of "if you build it, they will come", thus enjoyed another triumph. On the strength of Henry's salesmanship and charisma, the flight quickly sold out. Hundreds enjoyed a one-off experience: the "first light" above the East Cape, then on to Christchurch for breakfast and a punt on the Avon River before a return to the Waikato. Twenty thousand dollars was raised and donated to St. John's Ambulance.

READ MORE:

* Obituary: Michael Todd, 1951 - 2021

* Obituary: Neil Harton, an accountant whose life was anything but dull

* Obituary: Barry Mora, consummate singer who made his name in opera houses around Europe



Stuff Clothier chartered an Air New Zealand 737 plane for a new millennium flight – as a fundraiser - so people could see the "first light" above the East Cape.

In the words of former South Waikato mayor Gordon Blake, Henry was "a legend in his lifetime". An innovator, driven by relentless optimism, who honestly believed when he woke in the morning that that day would be the best of his life.

Henry Clothier was born in Auckland on 1 February, 1941, the sixth of eight children of Cliff and Jessie Clothier. He was raised on his parents' Matamata farm, attending Waharoa Primary School and Matamata Intermediate and College. Leaving school at 15, his initial employment was at a box factory in Tokoroa. When he was old enough, he began driving trucks for a living, indulging an early passion.

In 1961 Henry met Ann, beginning a close, loving relationship that was to last six decades. They married in 1964 and had four children: Richard, Beth, Steven and Gavin.

SUPPLIED Henry Clothier met his future wife Ann in 1961. They had four children in their six-decade relationship.

At age 23, Henry bought Waharoa Taxis. Selling it three years later, he returned to truck driving for a spell before founding Henry's Septic Tank Services in Matamata.

His next purchase was a farm on Peria Road, Matamata. Establishing a charolais cattle stud, he began importing animals from the United Kingdom and enjoyed competitive success in shows all over the country. He joined the Breed Society, serving as its president for a term.

"Farming wasn't just farming" for Henry, says wife Ann, "he liked to be creative". To that end, he travelled to Australia, purchased 20 donkeys, then imported and trained them. The resulting 'donkey auction', New Zealand's first, drew crowds from around the North Island, with the beasts reaching record prices.

SUPPLIED Henry Clothier established a charolais cattle stud in Matamata, and later also ran charolais cattle on a farm in Mahia.

Progressing to a larger farm in Tīrau and taking on a milking herd to pay the mortgage, Henry suffered the first of his health scares, contracting leptospirosis and brucellosis. The illness necessitated a change in career path. Relocating back to the town of his youth, he established Matamata Post and Rails. With a philosophy of "large turnover, low mark-up" and impeccable customer service - sometimes rising at 2am to get optimum delivery rates - it was a notable success. Years later, after Henry had sold the business and it was on the verge of bankruptcy, he was to repurchase and resurrect it, further demonstrating his unique skills.

Whilst still resident in Matamata, Henry purchased 1000 acres in Mahia, subsequently developing the property with son Richard, progressing from a 3 paddock 200 stock unit sheep farm to a fully realised deer, charolais cattle and sheep operation of 3000 stock units.

In 1989, following further ill health, Henry shifted again to Tīrau. It would be no exaggeration to say that he then transformed the town. Tīrau had endured the worst of Rogernomics, the closure of the BNZ bank, the Post Office and the iconic Rose Bros General Store seemingly sounding an economic death knell. Henry's response was direct investment and innovative promotion. Without any previous experience in the antiques industry, he purchased the Rose Bros building and established Oxford Court Antiques. He then encouraged other dealers to do the same, directly challenging Cambridge as the antique capital of the Waikato. Buying old buildings, building new ones, creating interesting shopping areas and organising special weekends like 'back to Oxford day' and the Scarecrow Festival, Henry worked tirelessly.

Supplied Clothier’s vsion for Tīrau included a giant corrugated-iron dog to sit alongside the established sheep-shaped wool shop.

The transformation of Tīrau even extended to the town's public toilets. Henry's vision was of a giant, corrugated iron dog to complement the town's established, sheep-shaped wool shop. Son Steven was recruited for the job. If Henry did not initiate the corrugated iron aesthetic of Tirau he ensured it was sustained and developed, resulting in the town becoming a tourist destination.

At this time Henry served on the Government Development Board for the Waikato as well as a development board for the South Waikato District Council. He was a founding member of Midland Mercedes Benz Club, serving as its president for multiple terms and along with wife Ann had the honour of being patron.

Henry later purchased 12 acres of land in Tokoroa, developing it for commercial and light industry buildings and established a storage shed business. He bought land in Pūtāruru and worked on a residential subdivision. Aged 70, he purchased land at Horahora to build a home.

Stuff Clothier’s millennium flight – a fundraiser - was one example of his ability to see an opportunity. He also held New Zealand’s first “donkey auction”, set up Matamata Post and Rails, and started an antiques shop in Tīrau without any experience in the field.

To a rare degree for a successful entrepreneur, Henry was a people person, believing in treating others as he himself would like to be treated. Always involved and supportive in the lives of his children and grandchildren, he was a mentor to many, with a capacity to forgive and repair relationships. A member of Matamata Rotary for almost four decades, he was a Paul Harris Fellow and the first ever recipient of the "Service Above Self" award.

Henry sustained his positive attitude to life throughout illness, never failing to brighten any room with his happy demeanour. In his final days, whenever asked about his health, his invariable response was "I'm still smiling". It was the truth.

Henry Clothier died on 11 November, 2021. He is survived by his wife Ann, his four children, their respective spouses and sundry grandchildren and great-grandchildren.