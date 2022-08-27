Bus or bust: can Hamilton bring back the passengers?

At 9.05 on Monday morning, a well-dressed woman sits vaping at Hamilton Transport Centre. On the seat beside her is a school girl. Their backs to the bus bay, it is unclear what they might be waiting for, if anything. Nearby an older man in a high-vis vest is likewise at rest.

A few other souls drift about, sauntering, waiting, pausing. It’s as if everything is in slow motion.

Buses ease in, ease out. The blue No 22 departs for Matamata.

The centre is a bit tired, there’s no getting around it. The shiniest things here are a pair of shopping trolleys, abandoned in parallel in a garden by the entrance, as if they’re checking out what might be in the undergrowth. Beside them, the paint is peeling from some cycle racks. The entrance itself, where so very many buses have turned in from Victoria St over the 21 years since it opened in January 2001, is crumbling in places, the yellow warning paint faded.

But there is an unexpected poetry to this in-between place, neither here nor quite there where you’re heading. You can’t help but wonder about the stories of the people, if only because they are so few in number.

And they’ve been getting fewer. Hamilton bus use numbers tumbled in the last year, apart from the Comet and Orbiter, which were unchanged. Patronage dropped 25% in the rest of the city, comparing quarter two this year with the same period last year. That is 40% down on the same quarter pre-Covid and it’s been a bucketing ride ever since.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Waikato regional councillor Angela Strange says there is a combination of factors affecting bus use.

Angela Strange, who chairs the Waikato Regional Council regional connections committee, says there could be a combination of factors affecting bus use: people not wanting to wear masks, concern about getting ill and more working from home.

Rising petrol prices perhaps not so much, although pain at the pump may be increasing regional use of buses, and similarly contributing to an upswing in patronage of the Te Huia train service to Auckland.

On Hamilton buses, the Government’s half price fares may be making a difference, with signs of a recovery beginning. But it’s a struggle to get people out of their cars, and reduced services due to bus driver shortages couldn't have come at a worse time, Strange says.

“That driver pool is just getting smaller and smaller.”

Absences because of Covid have been exacerbated by restricted immigration. In the past, some immigrants have seen bus driving as a stepping stone to get into the country, she says. Become a bus driver, get trained up and then switch to driving trucks for better pay.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times One bus and a whole lot of cars in central Hamilton.

Introducing the living wage at the end of last year hasn’t done the trick. “We were hoping that that would help the bus driver shortages. It hasn't made the impact we wanted it to.”

The regional council, which is responsible for public transport, points out that reduced bus services as a result of Covid will be affecting patronage figures. But transport connections director Mark Tamura says recruitment and retention had been an issue even before Covid, as had patronage. Per capita, in particular, bus use was not performing strongly, and they were struggling to grow patronage other than on some core high frequency routes.

Outside Hamilton the picture is more positive, with patronage typically up on pre-Covid numbers, apart from the Northern Connector to Huntly.

All up, bus patronage was 649,000 in the second quarter this year, down 13% from 745,000 a year earlier. The monthly trend, however, is upwards after a big drop last August and September during the Delta outbreak.

It’s a similar picture elsewhere in the country. The Waikato customer number trend is not too different from Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, according to Waka Kotahi figures. Weekday patronage in places such as Tauranga and Dunedin also follow similar lines to Waikato.

It all adds up to a knotty set of challenges for those wanting to boost public transport use while facing a 19% driver shortfall in a tight labour market.

“People in Hamilton just love their cars,” Strange says.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times “It’s a good career.” Steve Beran is 32 years a bus driver.

One who has resolutely stayed on the buses, rather than switching to trucks, is Steve Beran, who is on a break at the Transport Centre before starting his run to Hillcrest.

Here’s a man who’s happy in his work. He has clocked 32 years in his chosen career, part time and full time, in Hamilton and before that Palmerston North. In those early years he even caught a bus when on leave – the classic busman’s holiday. “You’d think I’d be sick of buses, but not really,” he recalls.

He loves the opportunity to mix with people, both passengers and fellow drivers. Some of the passengers, he gets to know. They’ll perch themselves on the front left seat and have a chat, sometimes confiding personal stuff they may not tell anyone else. Beran listens and drives. “You just keep that on board,” he says. True to his word, he divulges no secrets.

Not all passengers are easy; he’s also had to deal with people who are drunk or on drugs. He doesn’t want to leave anyone behind, and usually there’s a way of safely getting them on the bus and to their destination.

It helps a driver to have a sense of humour. He’s been known to pull into a stop, open the doors and then close them again, with no one getting on or off. A young schoolgirl sitting on the front passenger seat said: “what were you stopping for here, driver?”

He said he had to stop to let Casper the ghost out. The bus cracked up laughing, he says.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times A cheerful message from the back of the bus.

Another unscheduled stop, however, was far from fun. It was a pitch black evening, heavy with rain, lightning, a couple of passengers on board. And a waterlogged tree came crashing down, demolishing the front of the bus. It took out the windscreen and the whole of the front, leaving him with open air in front of him, luckily unhurt.

The cop who turned up told him he needed to buy a Lotto ticket.

He did. And he won a small prize, he recalls, chuckling at the memory.

This guy could front a recruitment drive. “I do say that any new bus driver that comes along are very welcome into the fold,” he says. “It's a good career to take on.”

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times Friends Tanya Davidse, Hannah Holdsworth and Shae Bonham have caught the bus to meet in town.

Who uses the buses? People with no choice, schoolkids, older people including Super Gold card users, Strange says.

“I talked to my friends who are from overseas, and they’re like, well, PT [public transport] is just what you do. It's not just for poor people. And I think within Hamilton it's changing that perception around who uses it.”

Mind you, those same friends have dropped public transport in Hamilton and started driving. “We’ve made it too convenient,” Strange says, channelling her public transport role.

Seemingly, people just like driving. “But they don't want to drive our buses,” she exclaims, good-humouredly. “They could get paid to drive!”

On Tuesday, three young friends have met at the Transport Centre – schoolkids like those Strange mentions. It’s a teacher-only day at Hamilton Girls’ High, and the trio have caught their usual buses so they can hang out together in town. Shae Bonham is poor today, so she may not be able to splash out as much as her friends. Hannah Holdsworth is looking to buy a book from a series she can’t remember the name of. She’ll recognise it when she sees it.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times Hannah Holdsworth has noticed the impact of the reduction in bus services.

So she can read it on the bus going home? “Yeah, actually.”

Tanya Davidse often reads on the bus if she’s tired; she’s onto the second book in the Court of Thorns and Roses series.

Other than that, when they’re on the bus, they listen to music, stare out the window or talk to schoolmates in the well-worn daily ritual. For Tanya, it’s an hour-long trip from Huntly. It’s also an hour-long trip for Hannah on the Rototuna Circular – it may not be as far but it’s a “swervy” route. Shae is the lucky one; the No 3 bus takes 15 or 20 minutes to bring her from Dinsdale. Like spokes on a wheel, they meet in the middle.

On Hannah’s bus, there’s plenty of talking. Some school groups are noisier than others, and year nines tend to be flat-out disrespectful. That said, Hannah thinks her friend group on the bus may be pretty annoying for the bus driver. “I would not want to be one when my friends are on the bus.”

She doesn’t blame drivers for not wanting those jobs any more. The trio are noticing the reduction in service. Hannah says with fewer buses coming into town from her stop, each bus is more crowded.

Time to head into town for the day, energised by cans of Rock Star.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times The No 22 is surrounded by cars as it brings passengers from Morrinsville.

With it proving difficult to retain drivers, Strange has bus operator Go Bus in her sights, questioning its workplace culture. She wonders whether drivers don’t feel valued and says she has asked staff to look into driver retention, and says she will also talk to Go Bus herself.

There are a number of reasons for the driver shortfall, and therefore a similar cut in services, but the length of time it has gone on means more questions need to be asked, she says.

“To me there just has to be something they can do, really. Sure, I recognise it's a nationwide shortage. But are they doing enough to fulfil our contracts?”

She says she is yet to see “strong evidence” that they are.

Go Bus business development director Russell Turnbull is initially agreeable to giving an interview later in the afternoon on the day the Waikato Times calls him about Strange’s concerns.

“In the meantime, what I would probably suggest is that a wider view be taken and that the actual bus driver shortage is a nationwide, if not a worldwide problem,” he says.

“Anything suggesting that it's a Go Bus problem limited to the Waikato is a very, very - what would you politely call it? - shuttered view.”

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times Mask wearers take the bus.

And then the shutters come down. As requested, the Waikato Times emails specific questions, as the basis for an interview, not an emailed response.

But what comes back is an email, saying Go Bus will only respond in writing.

It says before Covid-19 hit, there were no staffing issues. It goes on to say its drivers and operations teams are doing an “incredible” job keeping buses running in challenging times and that, like others, Go Bus has experienced above average absenteeism because of flu and Covid, as well as difficulty attracting and retaining people in the current labour market. It has always offered above average pay rates for the sector, the email says, and has recently run extensive recruitment campaigns.

The Sustainable Public Transport Framework, announced by the Government in mid August, gives councils the opportunity to own and operate bus services themselves. That’s a discussion for the next council, Strange says. Australian-owned Go Bus has most of the public transport contracts in Hamilton and they are due to start coming up for renewal in the next three years.

“The issue with Go Bus is that within New Zealand, we almost have a duopoly.” The council, with transport connections including the buses accounting for quarter of its annual expenditure, is up against it.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times Tara Yim is waiting for the No 1 to Pukete.

On Tuesday morning, Tara Yim is waiting beneath the distinctive curving Transport Centre roof cover for the No 1 to Pukete. It will take half an hour to get to work at Maui St, where she is a casual admin worker, a full hour taking into account the connecting bus she has already caught. She noticed the reduction in services, particularly given she has to make the connection. Miss this bus and she misses work. Driving wouldn’t work – there’s not enough parking at her workplace. Yim has always used Hamilton’s buses, since she was a student.

Others will join her on the morning trip, particularly at The Base, but as she heads off from the Transport Centre, she is the only one aboard.

Given its direction of travel, away from the city centre, that may not be unexpected but those near-empty buses occasionally attract comment.

This month the regional council held hearings into its 10 year public transport plan. The plan drew 200 submissions, some extraordinarily detailed, and many focused on regional services, including rail.

One submitter commented on empty buses. “Funding empty buses travelling around 90% plus empty the majority of time is not carbon neutral.”

Another, who wouldn’t use buses even if more are added, said there are too many empty buses on the roads, especially at night. “Track users on bus trips, cut those that don't get the numbers. Ratepayers rule!!”

It’s worth noting such attitudes were vanishingly small among the welter of submissions. Far more common were people seeking improved services. “Right now, the problem is that not enough people use public transport because it’s unreliable, it only runs once an hour and doesn't run at night (so it’s extremely inconvenient to those who have to work till about 10pm at night),” said one.

Another submitter taking the council to task for doing too little too late wanted “A wide range of CHEAP transport operates at times that people work and live during, not twice a day”.

Strange has a response to those critics who point to empty buses rattling around during off-peak times and who suggest putting on smaller buses during the day. Operating costs, including more split shifts, work against that. “You've already got your bus driver, you already got your bus.”

She also has a response for those querying paying through their rates. “There's these direct benefits and there's indirect benefits as well,” she says. “You're already paying for it, you might as well use it. You also have those people who have no choice but to use it. Also, the more people who do use it means that there's less congestion on the road for those people who do need to use their cars.”

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times Off peak, the Transport Centre is quiet.

If the reduced service accounts in part for reduced patronage, would increasing the service drive numbers up? If you build it, will they come?

If it’s fast and frequent, maybe they will. The runaway success in Hamilton is the Comet, introduced in 2019 and running every quarter hour north-south from The Base to Glenview, via the city centre and hospital.

There’s further evidence for fast and frequent; Strange says Orbiter numbers tumbled about six years ago when the service was reduced from quarter-hourly to one every 20 minutes, and rebounded when the higher frequency was reinstated.

Further change is coming in the form of “on-demand” services.

Flex, as it is known, is already operating on weekend nights in Hamilton, with strong demand, Strange says. A year-long trial from the Transport Centre to the airport has so far proved less successful.

A Flex “corner to corner” service will start in Rototuna and Flagstaff in the new year, with half of its minibuses wheelchair accessible.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times The fast and frequent Comet has been a star Hamilton performer.

Using an app, residents will be able to book the service to get anywhere in the two suburbs, including Chartwell, a hub for further, conventional bus services into the central city. It’s a trial that coincides with reducing some existing services, making it cost neutral for the council. Long term, the ideal would be to roll it out elsewhere in Hamilton and in towns like Cambridge and Te Awamutu, Strange says.

Tamura points to the success of regional services where services designed with the local community in mind have performed “really well”.

That has seen Cambridge with patronage of 17,000 in the second quarter of this year, compared with 15,000 in the same quarter pre-Covid, and Tokoroa at 5000, up from 4000.

In Tokoroa, Tamura says, a small, local service providing access mainly to the town centre has been “surprisingly” well patronised.

Electric buses are set to be the next big change, with climate change in mind. Strange says the Government has sent clear signals around the transition to electric, and the lead-in time is good for upcoming Hamilton contracts. The market itself is also shifting. “You won’t even be able to buy a diesel bus after next year, a brand new one.”

She says she has been talking to Tauranga-based Kiwi Bus Builders who have pitched to councils there about a different-sized bus and a different shape that would be more accessible for wheelchairs, bikes, and pushchairs.

“So there's lots of innovative things out there,” she says.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Hamilton Transport Centre is a public transport hub.

The No 4 from Flagstaff is on time as it nears Chartwell on its way into town. At Chartwell a queue of 10 also board. So 24 set sail for the CBD. One young woman, earphones firmly in ears, mask sitting below her nose, is intent on her cellphone. Others are as well, playing games, scrolling social media or whatever else it is they do when there’s nothing else to do. No one is reading a book.

A young man who gets on at Bankwood St is maskless, which sets him apart from almost everyone else, except the driver. He finds a spare seat facing the rear, and promptly loses himself in his phone, the perfect isolation device in the company of strangers.

One older guy strikes up a conversation with his neighbour. Other than that, everyone is in their bubble. Four student-age passengers get off at the Fairfield College stop and then a few more get on. So it goes. Most seats have at least one person on them. As the bus nears the transport centre, there is a shuffling of feet, a looking up from phones, an arranging of bags, a sense of expectation.

Filing off is a polite and orderly affair, everyone thanking the driver before scattering to study, or work, or appointments, or perhaps just to the streets and the company of fellow humans.

Another day, another No 4 bus, this one slightly outside the usual commuter time. Improbably, by the time the bus has reached Bankwood St it’s standing room only. Perhaps the tide is turning.