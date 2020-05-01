Coronavirus: Organisations plea for rates freeze as Thames Coromandel District Council prepares annual plan

As Thames-Coromandel District Council prepare to hear residents' thoughts on their annual plan, submissions from organisations reveal how crucial a rates freeze may be.

More than 200 submissions were received on the proposed annual plan, and a minimum of two days has been set aside next week for public hearings, which will be held via audio visual link.

Representatives from the Local Government Business Forum, Property Council New Zealand, Federated Farmers, and Hospitality New Zealand, among others, wrote to all councils urging for a freeze in rates increases.

"It is alarming that some councils across the country are considering proceeding with large rate increases, some in excess of 10 per cent. In the current climate, we strongly urge all councils to consider no increases for the next twelve months at a minimum," Julie White from Hospitality New Zealand said.

Before coronavirus arrived into the country, Thames-Coromandel District Council proposed to increase rates to an average 9.98 per cent for the 2020/2021 financial year. The proposed increase translates to an average per property cost increase of $287 for the year.

White said the hospitality industry had been significantly affected during all alert levels, resulting in reduced operations and the full closure of premises.

"The Hospitality industry is, for most councils, the heart of the community, offering our communities social and economic wellbeing, and employing hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders," White's submission said.

"We acknowledge that draft annual plans have been developed well before Covid-19; however, as these are unprecedented times, unprecedented action is required."

Federated Farmers' Kate Milne said ratepayers were facing a very difficult time and the last thing they needed to worry about were runaway rates increases, while Michael Barnett from the Local Government Business Forum said large rates increases were unacceptable, especially in the current climate.

Leonie Freeman, on behalf of Property Council New Zealand, urged all local authorities to delay their proposed rates increases from July 2020, and to instead adjust rate increases to the level of inflation for the 2020/21 financial year.

Hearings will be held via audio visual link on May 4 and 5. Council will deliberate and the final plan will be adopted in late June.