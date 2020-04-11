The Coronaisance: Covid-19 lockdown gives Waikato's creative community opportunity to flourish

Lyndy Wilson: "It's been great in a way because I have had the freedom to create what I want to create."

Stuck at home without the distractions of regular life sounds like a gift if you are artistically inclined - a rare opportunity to get one's teeth into experimentation and innovation and new directions.

It's a notion that was perhaps best expressed by former Stuff journalist Rachel Thomas, who opined on the phenomenon in her Twitter feed:

"Surely some of the best (and worst) art of our time is being born during this lockdown and I think we should go ahead and earmark it The Coronaisance."

But whether this era will prove to be some kind of belle epoque - a golden age - or a period of dry creative times depends on which artist you speak to.

Hamilton's Bruce McLachlan, who was working on a piece featuring David Bowie in his studio in Norton Rd when Stuff called, had been swamped with commissions in recent days.

"I've never been so busy. It's really weird," he says.

"A lot of people ask me how I'm doing, how I'm getting on. I'm just here, happily hibernating in my studio."

McLachlan, who is well known due to the "Peace Wall" in Norton Rd near his studio featuring images of Nelson Mandela, Bob Marley, Martin Luther King and John Lennon, as well as a series of large-scale portraits in the Centre Place Mall, said life was continuing as usual - although he was missing his regular visits to the nearby Sugar Bowl cafe in Maeroa Rd.

"It's so funny trying to work out life. It's really unusual in a backward sort of way."

Horsham Downs-based artist Julie Whyman planned on getting experimental as the lockdown progressed.

"It's not going very good at the moment. Everyone is home all day and all my routines are shot."

Having family constantly in a space she usually had to herself was not the only challenge.

"I work full time as an artist, and I sell my works through galleries, rather than online.

"We will just have to see how things go. Sales of my paintings can be pretty sporadic in normal times, so I am used to going periods of time without income anyway."

There was one potential benefit to the enforced isolation: Experimentation.

​Whyman is well known in arts circles for her innovative and vibrant portraits, landscapes, still life and abstract works which she creates in a variety of mediums, mainly acrylics and pastels. But with art supplies not immediately available, necessity could become the mother of some very interesting invention.

"It could be a good thing because it could chuck us all into different things. We will see how things go. By the third week [of the lockdown] we might be rocking along."

Some artists take their cues and inspiration from the landscape around them, and this is particularly true for Miranda Jane Caird, whose studio overlooks picturesque Whale Bay.

"I'm in splendid isolation most of the time anyway, in my bubble of one with the sky and the ocean and the land as my company. This is really nothing different for me.

"Because I work full time from home, it has been an easy transition for me. What has changed is my concern and caring for my loved ones, my friends and family.

"Obviously I can't sell as much at the moment. I get a lot of my income from prints and cushion covers and I am facing a dramatic drop in income ... I am going to have to put a bit of my back catalogue for sale."

The Raglan Arts Weekend, which usually takes place over Easter, had been cancelled. Caird usually made around $3000 in sales from visitors to her home on the arts trail through the town who purchased her works.

"I'm worried about how to pay the bills ... I'm very grass-rootsy. My whole career I have tried to stay out of the public purse."

Luckily, she had the assistance of local accountant Paul Prasad, who helped maintain the finances of some of the local artists.

"It's his way of supporting the arts ... Sometimes it's counterproductive to look at the books when you are an artist. One can question why they do this when you look at the money. So Paul has removed that from my life. It's wonderful."

It was also hoped some kind of virtual alternative to the arts trail could take place over Easter, although this was still being worked through.

Meanwhile on the east coast, Tairua artist Reina Cottier was revelling in some newfound peace and quiet.

"It's a blessing for sure. None of us knew the lockdown was going to happen of course, and when it came I had just been going through a really busy period with the Mercury Bay Art Escape event, which was in the first two weekends in March, and I also have an online shop which was fairly busy. I was really feeling like I had too much going on.

"There is a slow pressure that slowly builds up the more successful you get. The pressure of running a business is off and I'm just losing myself in the joy of painting.

"Really, I'm just lucky in that I have my husband who can support me. My heart goes out to the artists out there who are going to have a tough time of it financially."

Ngaruawahia artist Lyndy Wilson was also rejoicing in a degree of newfound liberty - but it was liberty that was not entirely unbound.

"It's been great in a way because I have had the freedom to create what I want to create, rather than be restricted to the timelines I usually have to keep to for galleries and exhibitions."

She has so far spent the lockdown "just being free and exploring".

"Of course, all the galleries are shut at the moment. I have been creating all these new works and they are starting to add up and take up a bit of space around the house.

"That's a little de-motavating ... but artists are used to it either being a feast or a famine."

While she was enjoying a creative free reign, Wilson said her household had recently expanded with the arrival of her daughter and her daughter's partner, and sometimes when she was in her studio she would be reminded she was not truly alone.

"It does sort of block your flow a bit, but just turn the music up a bit louder. I have just got a new playlist together with lots of Split Enz and Bowie and Talking Heads ... its amazing how it can inspire you to new things."