Coronavirus: Waipā essential service workers adapt to Covid-19 environment

Waipā's animal control officer Helen McLean is on duty during the national lockdown.

Helen McLean has some special four-legged guests to look after for the duration of the coronavirus lockdown.

The Waipā District Council animal control officer is taking care of four dogs at one of the district's animal pounds.

McLean will give the fury faces plenty of exercise and attention until the end of the four week period.

Dogs aren't normally kept this long in the pound but the current alert level means some flexibility is needed to ensure the animals are properly cared for.

TOM LEE/STUFF Craig McCurdy and Steve Bagnall in PPE gear working at Leamington Cemetery.

Noise complaints about barking dogs are lower than normal, maybe because animal owners are at home with their "loved ones", their pet pooches, McLean suggests.

She is just one of the many essential service workers in the Waipā district, keeping communities ticking over during the Covid-19 alert.

The council organised a tiki-tour, at a distance, to show how some of the workers are adapting to the challenging environment.

At Leamington Domain, the council's parks and reserves supervisor Craig McCurdy is checking over playground equipment taped off just before the lockdown.

The parks still need to be monitored to make sure no one is using the equipment.

Just down the road on Wordsworth Street, McCurdy joins Steve Bagnall who is working at the Leamington Cemetery.

The national lockdown doesn't mean the cemetery's services can be put on hold.

TOM LEE/STUFF Craig McCurdy checks on playgrounds at Leamington Domain.

Funerals are still a fact of life and council staff are there to diplomatically and sensitively, communicate with family members who can't attend to say their final farewells.

It's a sombre situation that McCurdy and Bagnall take seriously.

But in between those serious times, the two use a small dose of humour to help them carry on.

The council's water treatment operator Andrew Beban is happy to be out and about, checking on the Frontier Road Reservoir between Te Awamutu and Pirongia.

Rain and cooler temperatures have eased the drought pressure on water supply, a critical service that needs to keep going during the lockdown.

Waipā Mayor Jim Mylchreest said staff were "pulling out all the stops" to keep essential services operating.

"I'm mindful that the parks and reserves staff, who are checking to sure the playgrounds aren't being used, can see a huge wave of working building up in front of them.

TOM LEE/STUFF Waipā's water treatment operator Andrew Beban at the Frontier Road Reservoir.

"That's for Cambridge in particular, as we're heading into autumn and the leaves are starting to fall off the trees."

Mylchreest said parks and reserves staff will be keen to return to work, to normal duties, to make sure reserves are brought back to the standard they and the public expect.

Some had been redeployed to other areas including helping at the emergency operations centre.

"Others have been able to continue on in their usual roles.

"That includes the staff at our cemeteries. That's a service we need to keep providing.

"Staff there are having to wear extra protective gear, it's all new to them in terms of the way they have to operate now, but certainly I think they are doing a great job."

Mylchreest said he had not received any reports of council staff being abused or criticised by the public.

"So hats off to the public for being tolerant. I find it abhorrent that supermarket staff are being criticised and abused when all they are trying to do is provide food for our tables.

"We have staff at the emergency operations centre who are dealing with the public on a daily basis.

"I've been calling in there every few days, keeping a distance, and they're working like a well-oiled machine."

