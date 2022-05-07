The rise and rise of op shops, and how browsing the racks brings in revenue for charities

It's a treasure hunt in the op shops of Hamilton, where people love to fossick and find a bargain. And doing good for a common purpose is very rewarding, says Sharyn Cawood, who is setting up an op shop for the Breast Cancer Research Trust.

Anna Stevenson has come into the light, smartly turned-out store on a bit of a mission. She is scouring the racks for a wild west costume, and has noticed some cowboy hats in a corner. A pink one suggested by staff will do nicely.

It’s O Week at Waikato University, today’s theme is the wild west, and the hats in the campus Rewind op shop are set to do a decent trade, at least for a day. Yesterday was beach party day, and Hawaiian shirts flew out the door. Tomorrow is toga, so manager Georgia Fear will have to quickly find a bunch of white sheets.

People donate these things. People donate everything to op shops. Cowboy hats, vinyl albums, Harley Davidson tee-shirts, Trelise Cooper dresses. Fans, golf sets, china. Cots, cutlery, paintings. A purple leather suit, Michael Jackson-style. Twenty coffins.

It’s a whole world in our op shops and people like Stevenson, who is studying to be a teacher and regularly browses Hospice Waikato’s Rewind racks, are doing nicely out of it. So are charity organisations for whom op shops represent a hugely important revenue stream.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times Op shops are not only good for people who regularly browse the racks, but also as a revenue stream for charity organisations.

Think about it. This is the perfect business model. The goods come free, the staff are mostly volunteers and often rent is reduced by landlords helping a good cause. And so the money flows to the likes of Hospice Waikato, Red Cross, Salvation Army, and now the Breast Cancer Research Trust.

The trust is the new kid on the crowded block, and is due to open Hamilton’s latest op shop mid-month.

On Victoria St, beside the Fastlane gym, it’s already looking sharp to the passerby, a window display of black and white setting the scene for some serious shop design inside, where the former Victoria Clinic site is being comprehensively refitted, including knocking down some walls.

The all-important volunteers are here in numbers. Everyone has their purpose, everyone is busy. CDs are being sifted in a small room off a corridor at the end which, in a much bigger room, clothes are being sorted. Elsewhere, the Trade Me room is unoccupied for now, while there are also rooms for kitchen utensils, tools, books, glassware, you name it.

In less than a couple of weeks everything will be ready, the curtain will go up, and Hamilton’s newest op shop will be open for business, with a goal of turning over $10,000 weekly.

Orchestrating all of this is Sharyn Cawood, a leading light of the op shop scene. She got her start several years ago when employed by Hospice Waikato, setting up and sprucing up op shops which not only pump good revenue – $3 million annually and rising – but also get the hospice name out there, and help normalise shoppers’ contact with an organisation that many will ultimately have to call on.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times Sharyn Cawood is setting up the newest op shop in town for the Breast Cancer Research Trust.

Today, the indefatigable Cawood has brought her smarts and impressive contacts to the trust, which turned to her when fundraisers became difficult because of Covid. Cawood put the word out, and in short order found a building.

The donations have been pouring in. The work in the buildup is non-stop and the details are endless. Milk, for instance, has run out this morning and Cawood dispatches someone to go and get a couple of bottles. Blue-top, she instructs. Another time it could be finding a stapler, or topping up the toilet paper, anything needed to keep this small army on the move.

“Ask me if it gets overwhelming at times.” It does.

There’s plenty of off-street parking and that is one of Cawood’s crucial “P”s, with price and presentation also high up the list. But perhaps most important is people with passion. That includes the volunteers, and Cawood makes sure they feel valued. In the tearoom, which features a home-baked banana cake, Judy Hitchcock and John Cubitt are finishing off a cuppa before getting back to it, Hitchcock to sorting and pricing kitchenware and Cubitt to accepting and sifting donations.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times Presentation is key at the new op shop – one of Cawood’s crucial “P”s.

Hitchcock, who like Cubitt has experience volunteering for op shops, remarks on the quality of the kitchenware that’s been coming in, she thinks because so far it’s been contributed by people involved in breast cancer rather than the general public. There’s still some stuff that doesn’t measure up, and which may be destined for the dump – an ongoing expense for all op shop operators.

“My theory is, if I wouldn't buy it, I'm not going to sell it,” she says.

It’s Cubitt’s job to politely decline stuff that won’t make the grade. Like the stained mattress someone brought in earlier in the week. On the other hand, he also received six or seven boxes of beautiful china and crystal glass the same day. That was brought in by a man who had lost his wife to breast cancer about six years ago. Often donors have a story of a friend or family member’s experience of breast cancer, and some are breast cancer survivors themselves. “A lot of them express their delight that there's somewhere now that they can give back,” he says.

Hitchcock’s husband is looking after the shop’s TradeMe offering, further along the corridor. “If I can’t beat him, join him,” she jokes. The plan was to come in one day a week, but that’s currently three. “It’s an interest and it’s worthwhile giving something back,” she says.

“It's a good, happy, friendly environment,” Cubitt says. He has a family member battling breast cancer and his wife is also involved. “I’d hate to retire and do nothing. I did about 14 and a half thousand steps the other day around here. So it’s a good way to keep active.”

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times Time to scour some Hamilton op shop racks.

Op shops are having a moment. Salvation Army family store regional consultant Nigel Waters estimates they make collectively about $150 million in New Zealand. That’s based on extrapolating from his own organisation, which he thinks is probably 35% of the total. Turnover across its 135 stores nationwide rose by about 20% in the year following Covid’s arrival, and he reckons that comes down partly to lockdown Netflix binge-viewing and the rise of Marie Kondo. After the first lockdown, plenty of people wanted to declutter and also to buy second hand. Whatever the reason, the Salvation Army family stores had a record-breaking June to June financial year.

The Victoria St family store, one of four in Hamilton, is among the Salvation Army’s top three performers nationwide. Soon it will have a near neighbour with the Breast Cancer Research Trust shop a few doors away. That’s all good, the market is big enough, Waters says. “I’m sure we’ll go over with a ceremonial bowl of sugar or something to welcome them to the neighbourhood.”

Op shops are commonly known elsewhere as thrift shops and are defined in the NZ Oxford Dictionary as those run by a charitable institution selling second-hand goods, especially clothes. The Salvation Army op shops are, Waters says, “everything” to the organisation, supporting local operations. “Ninety cents out of every dollar is actually staying specifically within the community to help that community.”

When it comes to the business model, he points out there are costs to carry, including salaries, rent, power and the not inconsiderable cost of sending unsaleable stuff to landfill. Frustratingly, with the price of dumping getting expensive, some people leave the problem at op shops’ doors.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times You never know what bargain you might find in an op shop.

That said, the Salvation Army quotes a figure of 1600 swimming pools worth of clothing and goods that its shops save nationally from landfill.

Waters, who comes from a business background, says items are priced to sell. “We, in effect, sell space, same as any retailer. You know, the more times you can turn over that square foot of floor space, the more revenue you're going to generate.

“We try and instil in our managers that things should be priced to sell today.”

They recently closed their Dinsdale store because it was too small to generate enough revenue, and are looking for another site. Frankton would be good. “I mean Frankton is great. It's almost the op shop capital of the world.”

The Army has a long history in op shops. Waters says they held church clothes sales from the 1920s, and the first recorded Salvation Army thrift shop in New Zealand was operating at the Addington Men's Home, Christchurch in 1964.

These days they also sell some online, but it’s a limited offering. “I think we all play with Trade Me. But one of our points of difference from a normal retailer is nobody actually knows what they're going to see when they walk through the front door. It's that excitement, that adventure.”

In Waters’ six years with the organisation, possibly the most spectacular donation they received was at their Te Puke shop. Twenty coffins were on offer, and that was too good to refuse. They didn’t go in the shop, Waters says, but a buyer was found – presumably it was a case of one undertaker’s stock finding a home in another’s.

Grimy gold sovereigns and half sovereigns sometimes pop up as well in amongst coin collections. Once scrubbed up they are revealed in all their golden glory.

Nigel Waters/Waikato Times Every now and then a gold half sovereign turns up in a donated coin collection.

Like Waters, Hospice Waikato regional retail manager Teresa Bidlake has seen growth in demand, and thinks there are several factors at play.

“Firstly, op shops have changed,” she says. “When we were younger, those op shops were smelly, dirty, you would only go in there if you were really needing something that you couldn't afford new.”

That need has grown, she says, and Thursday morning’s “cheap and cheerful” session at the Lake Road store caters fair and square for it, while also pulling in collectors. But now there's a balance of different customers. “You've also got those people that go, ‘you know what, I know that the Thornton Hall dress has been made beautifully, and I can't buy that anymore, that kind of quality for less than $500 to $1000. So I'm better off buying it secondhand.”

Then there’s the trader, who resells the garment for a margin on the likes of TradeMe. “We have plenty of them, which we celebrate.”

And there’s the new generation. “Sustainability is huge. And it is getting bigger. People understand fast fashion, where you buy and it lasts a couple of washes, is not good for our environment. And so there are a lot of younger people coming in buying really good fashion, knowing that it is better for the environment.”

As for the new Breast Cancer Research Trust op shop, the more the merrier, Bidlake reckons. Op shoppers tend to make a day of it, and having more shops is likely to feed that demand. “Get another one to excite people to come and op shop!”

It’s all grist to the mill, with Bidlake having a goal of turning over $5 million annually from the Hospice Waikato op shops. She came from a background in retail at Farmers and says there was no way she expected to be buying secondhand when she started the new gig five years ago. That went out the window on day one, when she couldn’t resist a white vintage Trelise Cooper number with little hand stitched flowers and diamantes. “I wear it at least once a year. I'd like to wear it doing my housework – but I find a reason to wear it,” she laughs.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times Op shopper Jennifer Comer is on the hunt, having come from Te Aroha with a friend.

These days, she’s definitely an op shopper, and that’s only partly out of professional curiosity. The Trelise Cooper has plenty of good company. “I do enjoy looking after our planet. And I do enjoy getting really good quality for less money.”

Hospice Waikato, like other operators, faces the cost of disposing of items it can’t sell. Bidlake reckons up to 30% of what they are given is unsaleable. “Either they're broken and we can't fix them or they're not a safe item to resell or it's just rubbish.” That includes those who put a few items on top of household rubbish and pretend it’s a donation. It’s more than an inconvenience. “They don't stop to think that it actually costs us, which is less money for palliative care.”

Thursday mornings at Lake Road do the business for Hospice Waikato, on average raking in $10,000 weekly. It’s bargain basement day, including bric a brac at 50c per item, when the doors are thrown open in the downstairs floor, and it’s an institution. Shoppers come from as far as Tauranga, Rotorua and South Auckland.

They queue, sometimes up to 200 of them, waiting for the doors to open at 10am. Those up the front have been here since 9am. Second in line this week, Kalo, is on the hunt for clothing, which she will send back to support family in Tonga. For $20, you can fill a bag and she may buy three of them. Two or three places further back is another regular, Manny Delacruz, who’s focusing on electronics, in his case to send back to a charity in the Philippines. Today he’s hoping to find a cake mixer to send to friends in the Philippines who are on the lookout for one.

Once the doors open, the queue moves quickly and the shoppers fan out for the hunt. Inside, the array is bewildering. Rusty rakes, Sodastreams for $10, a rat trap for $2, the Howard Morrison Quartet on vinyl. Spoons, drawers crammed with spoons. How do you choose between them? Well there’s one smaller one with tiny writing on its handle that may well be in an Indian script. At this price, it’s worth a punt. As are serviette rings which may or may not be silver.

Here’s a tip. Include a saucepan in your haul and use it as a container to hold all the other bits and pieces. And protect it with your life.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times St Aidan’s is an unobtrusive op shop which contributes to the vicar’s stipend, food banks and the like. Pictured is op shop manager Mary Jones.

Across town at the St Aidan’s op shop on Heaphy Tce, the old-school narrow aisles are packed with bargain-hunting shoppers. The unobtrusive op shop, run out of rooms beside the church hall, has been going 17 years.

Yesterday was even busier, manager Mary Jones says. “It was frantic.” Jones racks up 40 to 50 hours of unpaid work on the shop, and has been doing so for seven years. “The appeal is, first of all, it helps our church. But more than that, it's the people. I enjoy the people.”

There are two categories in the shop, Jones says. “There’s clothes, and there’s stuff. And I have to say that clothes are our bread and butter, stuff is our jam.”

Ornaments, cups and saucers, plates, they can all go out of fashion, but that’s where one person’s trash is another’s treasure. “That is our real money, I think.”

As for those treasure-seeking shoppers, they are a richly varied bunch, with the occasional Mercedes Benz driver amongst them.

This is the little shop that can. Its income is modest, but with no staff salaries or rent to pay, it contributes to the vicar’s stipend, and it gives to the hospital chaplaincy, to the food bank and to the Music Moves Me Trust.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times A Lamaze baby rattle is just the thing for Jennifer Comer, who trades online.

Jennifer Comer is a regular, and today she goes straight for a baby rattle. Comer, who’s over from Te Aroha with a friend, trades online and usually does an out of town trip once a week. She is also a collector and has the eye of an expert. The rattle is a Lamaze, which she says is popular with mums. “It’s good quality, it’s got a lot going for it for the child and they’re quite expensive.”

Comer is no Jenny come lately, having once run a shop in Hamilton for 28 years. “I’ve been wheeling and dealing pretty much since I was 11.”

In that time, she’s seen prices rising for vintage stuff (commonly defined as items older than 20 years) as younger collectors recognise its quality. And she’s made at least one happy mistake, as if to reinforce Jones’s comment about one person’s trash and another person’s treasure. Comer was listing a souvenir trinket she had picked up, it was late, she was tired, and was astonished to see the next night that it had a $450 bid on it. She quickly realised her mistake; in her tiredness she had added a zero to its intended $45 listing price. “So I sold this little trinket thing for $450.”

Comer pays for today’s finds and makes one final comment. “This op shop's good too because you have a toilet.”

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times Georgia Fear, left, and Grace Cooper with fashions fit for a student.

Rewind, on the Waikato University campus, is a different beast again, with a tight focus on the student market. Manager Georgia Fear, wearing an op shop-bought black satin midi skirt and white T shirt marking the 1989 British Grand Prix, was made for the job. She’s been op shopping since she was at primary school, and volunteered at the Hospice Waikato Lake Rd shop while still at high school. That’s the store her mum, Caro Cahalane, manages, and Fear sorted clothes there.

“I loved every bit of it, because I love old things,” she says. “The clothes that people used to donate were amazing, and worth so much money – I don't think people realised what they were worth.”

She says the Lake Rd store started charging a bit more around 2017, partly at her instigation. “I was really pushing, like ‘you can make money out of it. I know that these Levi's have a rip in the knee. But please don't put $5 on them. Please put a bit more on them’.”

Her start came even earlier, and she still has her first item, a long footstool for the end of a bed. Her young eye hadn’t actually spotted a collectible item. “It's just a pink paisley print thing that I needed as a five-year-old.”

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times The crew picks rack is the first thing you see on entering the Rewind op shop.

These days, she has a practised eye for her daily fossicking expedition at the Lake Road shop, and Rewind has everything a student on a budget might need, including secondhand textbooks.

Enter a Michael Jackson style purple leather suit, possibly the single star item that has passed through the shop since it opened on July 7 last year. That featured on a runway show they held in August, and sold the same evening. If Fear’s recollection serves correctly, it went for $185.

Pricewise, it was topped, however, by a suede and fur trench coat, possibly from the 60s, that sold online for $350. Online is a good way for op shops to extend reach for items that might be too specialised or expensive for their usual shoppers, and Rewind, which has 2287 Instagram followers, uploads fresh clothes every Thursday at 1pm.

Rewind volunteer Sam Bidlake, Teresa’s daughter, is wearing a Harley Davidson T shirt at the store today. Harley Davidson tops are very popular. “Obviously.”

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times Variety is the name of the op shop game.

It’s all about American vintage. When a Harley Davidson top comes in, it sells straight away. “So when you get it, and you're able to buy it, it's the best feeling,” Bidlake says.

If you’re really lucky you might pick one up for $3, but that’s a rarity. It’s like a treasure hunt, says fellow volunteer Grace Cooper. “I’ve spent like 80 bucks,” she says. “I’ve done $95,” says Bidlake.

To the uninitiated, it seems an extraordinary amount for a second hand T shirt but the idea is they come with their source location, which means they come with a story. Hard Rock Cafe T shirts are the same. “People buy them from a specific location so you've also got that rarity and, I guess, story attached to it. It becomes like a whole narrative thing with clothing,” Cooper says. “You're not just recycling clothing, you're recycling a piece of history.”

You are also doing your bit for the environment, and that’s important for all three women.

“I think my generation especially thinks sustainability is very, very important. And we have to take care of the environment,” says Fear.

There are multiple reasons, though. Cooper is a student so it’s partly about saving money, plus op shopping is fun, she says. “You get good value pieces. And you’ve spent a little bit of money, but in a sense, you're giving to charity as well. It is definitely a win-win.”

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times For Sharyn Cawood, the Breast Cancer Research Trust shop has personal meaning.

The behind the scenes work goes on at the Breast Cancer Research Trust shop site. Volunteers Barbara Martin and Robyn Chambers are dusting and checking items that are already on display, while further back in the building more volunteers, each with their own domain, are also busy.

Trust secretary and research nurse Jenni Scarlet says the charitable trust was set up in 2000 to enable access for Waikato women to breast cancer clinical trials and a breast cancer register. “We're wanting to extend lives and reduce side effects and improve quality of life.” They work with other research organisations and that combined effort is bearing fruit: 10 years ago, she says, a woman diagnosed with advanced or incurable cancer might only live for a year or two after diagnosis, but now that can be extended beyond 10 years.

It all takes money and the last two years have been “incredibly challenging” with not being able to hold fundraising events.

So the shop will be crucial.

That’s where Cawood steps in. She not only found the building but also builder Neil Matthes, who has donated his time for the refit. She found plenty of other people with expertise as well, including designers, all giving their time for free, as Cawood is herself, all with the vision of making a beautiful shop.

This one is personal for her; her younger sister Maree died of breast cancer 11 years ago. With Cawood opening the new op shop, Maree’s family finally felt ready to clean out her clothes and donate them. For a week, Sharyn has been wearing her sister’s clothes, changing them daily; today it’s a little black dress.

She is not alone. “Almost everybody who's been dropping off has had a story to tell us about their connection with the cause. It touches people’s hearts, they want to do something.”