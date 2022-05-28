What lies beneath? How an archaeologist cracked the puzzle of The Squircle

Sian Keith and Harry Wilson at the cultural reserve where a borrow pit will be preserved to help tell the story of the area.

It could have been a report filed by a detective piecing together the scene of a crime, perhaps the removal of a body.

“Clear spade marks were visible in the floor of the ditch. The spade marks resembled something having been removed using a spade as a leverage. If this interpretation is accurate it is likely to have been a heavy and/or large item. The trench must have been infilled shortly after as the spade definitions were not heavily weathered.”

But these are the words of an archaeologist. So this is not about a body. But it is about a mystery. Holes and trenches in the ground. A concrete block with an M. Bottles, matchboxes, machined nails, the detritus left behind by humans who have long since departed. Layers of history.

What happened here?

Today the archaeologist who wrote those words, Sian Keith, is keeping an eye on the scraping and digging going on at a site beside the Hamilton expressway before its opening in mid July. The site is being prepared as a cultural reserve close to the southern SH1 entry to the city. Uppermost in mind as the project nears completion are some metre-deep holes being opened up for the planting of mature trees. She watches one being dug near a corner of the site. Nothing turns up of interest.

But areas of interest were found a few years ago. About nine bowl-shaped depressions marked the sites of borrow pits excavated by Māori gardeners who would probably have been growing kumara and taro. The pits are small quarries, with the gravel and sand in the ground removed and then mixed with soil to help with gardening.

Keith’s investigation even showed the draglines as the sand was hauled from the bottom of the pit. No bobcats or wheelbarrows back then, and the gardens would have been nearby – potentially right beside the pits. It’s not surprising they were here; they are part of an extensive cultivated area stretching from Huntly to Piarere.

Of the borrow pits, just one is left to help reveal the story of the area. The others have been obliterated by the expressway build.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times Harry Wilson says the expressway has given the chance to reconnect to their ancient sites.

The concrete had been poured insitu. Carved into the concrete was an M signature, although whether this was intended to be a letter symbol is not known.

Development is good for archaeologists. All that environmental destruction in the name of progress perversely also provides a golden opportunity to probe the past and reveal more of our history. Put simply, Keith wouldn’t be out there digging up stuff if the road wasn’t coming through.

A related point is made by the expressway tangata whenua working group representative Harry Wilson who says the build has given manawhenua the chance to reconnect to sites which had been unavailable to them since they were forced out by European settlers.

“The biggest thing for me was actually returning back again, and getting access onto these grounds that we knew about but weren't actually able to come and physically touch again,” says Wilson, whose hapū is Ngaati Korokii-Kahukura.

But in 2018 the expressway build also revealed human remains, kōiwi, of at least seven people including children, about 200m from the cultural reserve. Wilson says the normal protocol when bodies were found was to do the tangihanga and then put the bones straight in the ground. In this case he wanted to know more, so those remains were tested, including carbon dating. The bodies were dated to the mid 1700s, and the examination threw up a surprise. Contrary to belief, the people were vegetarians. “So that kind of threw our theory out that a lot of our people were eating birds,” he says. “These guys really, I suppose, tripped us up.”

Productive gardens, then, would have been crucial.

SUPPLIED The Tamahere area of the Hamilton section of the Waikato Expressway with work underway on the cultural reserve, right.

Fragments of alcohol bottles were identified, two matchboxes and a metal box, a brooch and a clasp, a mouth harp, four machine cut and one wire cut nail, wire, a spike, and sheet metal.

Archaeological investigations prompted by the building of roads such as the expressway typically start with a desktop assessment of the likes of historical aerial photos and survey plans, followed by field surveys and on-site digs where required – before the road’s destructive arrival.

Keith says it’s called preservation by record and it’s bread and butter for consultant archaeologists like herself. The idea is simple: to get as comprehensive a record as possible of archaeological sites, while preserving where possible when it comes to deciding a new road’s route.

But there was a time when roads were ploughed through whatever was in their way without a thought for what was being lost.

Whakatane-based Lynda Walter, who is president of the Archaeological Association, says things started to change in New Zealand in the early 1960s, when universities started teaching the discipline, although a Historic Places Trust Act had been protecting heritage since about 1955.

The age of the amateur was set to end. By 1975, archaeological sites were given formal protection and in 1980 penalties for damage to archaeological sites were introduced. In 1993, further legislative change meant the Historic Places Trust could start contracting out, leading to the rise of consultant archaeologists. That legislation also said anything earlier than 1900 met the definition of an archaeological site if it was intact and could be investigated using archaeological methods, Walter says.

So the Heritage New Zealand Act 2014 is the most recent variation of legislation that's actually been around since 1955, she points out.

Before then, however, a far-sighted initiative had begun. Amateur archaeologists and historical society members recognised in the early 1950s that significant sites were being destroyed by land development. Walter says they started mapping sites in what was called the archaeological site recording scheme. In 1954, when the association was formed, the scheme became a national system of recording archaeological sites that still exists today, administered by the association. She says it has about 72,000 records of archaeological sites throughout the country, a number that is rising potentially by several thousand a year. “As part of the Heritage New Zealand Act, when you go through the archaeological authority process, you are required to record any new sites that you encounter into that database.”

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times Sian Keith uses old-school tools for her work.

Walter describes archaeology as more vocation than career. In her case, it started young. The daughter of a lighthouse keeper, she can recall as a four-year-old being shown a midden, or food refuse site, by her amateur archaeologist mother on Portland Island off the Māhia peninsula in Hawke’s Bay.

“I can remember my mother taking me along the shore and showing me the shells and charcoal and hāngī stones in the bank and explaining to me what I was looking at,” she says.

“I guess my imagination was just caught by that. For a little kid that was a revelation to realise there had been generations and generations of people living there.”

A lifetime of archaeology awaited, including a memorable investigation at Cook’s Cove near Tolaga Bay. “What was special about that place was that people had been visiting that bay probably for as long as people have been in New Zealand.”

The midden there was a microcosm of early fauna. They were digging out, as she puts it, the remains of people’s dinners, and she remembers paua shells the size of dinner plates, along with the remains of sea mammals and bush birds.

“It was obviously a really rich environment that people were living in.”

HERITAGE NZ Excavation work at Cook's Cove along the East Coast (file photo).

And then Walter strikes a sombre note. Most of the Cook’s Cove site has gone now, washed away by erosion in a process accelerated by climate change.

“We're losing a lot of these very early sites at a terrific rate, particularly in the Gisborne district and on the East Coast.”

Vanessa Tanner, archaeology manager at Heritage NZ, says climate change is an increasing threat, particularly with so many sites being coastal. “It's hard to measure at present in terms of the effect on the archaeological resource. I mean, slips and flash flooding and all that has the potential. We're losing sites to these disasters. So it is quite concerning.”

But she says in New Zealand, as around the world, development is causing the greatest loss.

There is a further loss, albeit at a much smaller scale. Tanner manages the administration of the archaeological provisions of the Act, protecting sites from unlawful modification and damage, and regulating the recovery of information. She says a small minority of bottle hunters ransack old hotel sites for finds, potentially wrecking archaeological sites in the process.

Sometimes sites are also damaged by developers out of ignorance, but in cases where interference is deliberate, the fines can be hefty, in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times The basics: What every archaeologist needs in the back of their ute.

It is suspected that the well had been fossicked with the whole bottles on the surface removed from deeper down and discarded by the fossicker because they were common or partially damaged.

The tools of the modern-day professional are endearingly old school. Spade, hoe, brush, trowel, sieve, pen and paper, wheelbarrow, bucket. “Plastic bag and a Sharpie are really important,” Keith says.

But there is also GPS, and she has just bought a new iPad with the capability to do 3D modelling. Ground-penetrating radar is a further tool, although a well-trained eye is possibly an archaeologist’s best asset.

Sometimes that eye reveals something truly surprising. Like a gunfighter pā trench at Matapihi in Tauranga during a Waka Kotahi project. “That was totally unexpected. I had no idea it was there at all, I was just monitoring the machine, monitoring the topsoil removal. And I saw this very unusual pattern on the ground.”

The ditches and banks of a traditional pā are of little use once muskets are introduced. What is needed is a trench that zigzags so anyone jumping in can’t fire along it. The answer is a series of buttresses to provide cover. And that is what Keith saw in the discolouration of the ground that was being cleared.

It took her about 20 minutes on site to puzzle out what she was looking at. They put in two trenches to test her theory, and pulled out two musket balls, a gunflint and a powder flask.

“Which is hilarious, because then we excavated the rest of the trench and didn't find anything else. Everything we found was just in the two little test trenches we put in.”

Soil discolouration is an aid because, as she says, replaced soil is never exactly the same as the original. A similar principle applies to a borrow pit even if it has been filled in. In that case, aerial photos taken during a dry spell can reveal the pit beneath as the hole dries differently to its surrounds.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times Sian Keith: “Every human being on this planet has the same length of history.”

Like soil colouration, an understanding of stratigraphy, a term borrowed from geology, is useful. In Dublin, where Keith got her start in the profession, it takes three metres to reach the Bronze Age. Old cities like Dublin get raised over time with the constant process of building and rebuilding. You dig down through human history. She knew when she was in the Bronze Age because of the poorly fired ceramics – the inhabitants weren’t making them to last. By the Medieval period, those ceramics might have been imported from Germany or Holland; they were better fired and glazed. The Romans never got there, so it’s all about the ceramics and knowing the differences.

In Ireland such artefacts are owned by the state, and have to be given to the national museum. In New Zealand, however, artefacts might go back to the landowner if they want them, or get offered to the museum if they don’t. “If the museum doesn't want them, they sit in the back of your shed because you feel too guilty to throw them away.”

Given New Zealand’s shorter human history, an archaeologist is unlikely to be digging as deep as in Ireland. But that makes it no less interesting.

“Every human being on this planet has the same length of history, right? We all come from the same place originally. And all our histories all lead on the road back to Africa. So there's no difference in any human being’s history on this earth. The only difference is that New Zealand was the last major landmass to be occupied. But Māori didn't arrive here in a bubble without a culture, without a history. I see it that way.”

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times The expressway has opened up sites for examination as it cuts a swathe through the land.

The ceramic material is typical of what would be found on a domestic 19th century site in regard to both the tableware and utilitarian ceramic items. The ornament and presence of the children’s plate also implies that the area was occupied by an entire family or families, rather than just male farmhands.

Ceramics also played a part in a dig on what was known as the Wartle estate, not far from the cultural reserve, and likewise on land to be taken for the expressway.

In a 165-page report on the site, Keith examined both Māori and early colonial past, drawing on the written record for the estate’s establishment by Patrick and Kate Leslie around 1870 at what would later become 202 Matangi Rd.

Forensically examined between 2015 and 2017, the site revealed its secrets. Dwellings had been built, farm workers’ families had lived in them, a brick well had supplied water, a double row of ditches kept stock out. By the mid 1890s, the families had moved on, the dwellings had long since disappeared, but fragments remained, to be picked through for clues 120 years later.

And there was The Squircle, a mysterious ring-shaped ditch at the gully end of the site, neither circle nor square. It was here that Keith noted the spade marks in the floor of the ditch, and the enigmatic stone with the letter M on it. She also described finding postholes, slots that may have been for strainers, a dead-man anchor.

There were the likes of bottles, nails and matchboxes. The haul included the stem of a wine glass, a brooch and a clasp, a mouth harp. Three leather boots.

But what was The Squircle? The postholes were wrong for a habitation. Keith concluded the “significant industrial structure” was most likely in place to support a gully crossing, either walkway or aerial cableway, giving access to farmland on the other side.

“It is likely,” the report says, “to have been a relatively amateur enterprise, an inventive technique attempted due to the lack of proper resources in solving the problem – ‘bush mechanics’.”

Keith says she spent a long time trying to figure out The Squircle. “I just couldn't find a record of it anywhere. So in the end, you just have to use your imagination.

“Like any investigative work, you know, if you're a detective investigating a crime scene, well you didn't see it, but your best guess on the evidence in front of you has led you to this or that conclusion.”

So archaeology is part detective work, but it is also part social history, part anthropology, part hard science.

“People call it the past tense of anthropology,” Keith says. “You're doing anthropology but there's no one to talk to.”

The departed speak, however, and archaeologists tell their stories.

Once there were several large bowl shaped depressions in the ground. Now there is one at the cultural reserve on Hamilton’s outskirts.

The obliteration has been more complete at Wartle, as Keith’s report concludes:

All of the archaeological features described in this report have been destroyed by the construction of the Hamilton Section of the Waikato Expressway.