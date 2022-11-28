Clarence St Theatre's upcoming production of Grease has been cast at 130%, to ensure the show will go on even in the case of illness.

With Covid an ever-present consideration in the workplace environment, it is imperative for the performing arts to cover all bases from the outset. When key performers are put into isolation, it can have a significant impact on a production. For instance, there would be no Grease without Danny or Sandy.

Accordingly, Clarence St Theatre's upcoming production of Grease has been cast at 130%, to ensure the show will go on even in the case of illness. Some roles were triple cast including two understudies to safeguard against any disruption to the performance schedule.

Understudies are part of the show ensemble. They are required to attend all the lead rehearsals and learn the choreography, music, and script for two characters. It can be a massive undertaking upon the knowledge they may not even get to perform their understudy role, but they are a crucial component in ensuring the show will go on.

SUPPLIED Felix Rowe plays the iconic role of Danny Zuko with Cassidy Garrett playing one of the quirkier roles of the geeky goody- two-shoes Patty Simcock.

Director Kyle Chuen is mindful of the impact isolation can have, following his successful season of "That Bloody Woman" for Bold Theatre in August. Due to Covid, all the understudies got to perform, some for the entire season.

Chuen said "If it wasn't for understudies, covers and swings, most shows wouldn't be going on anymore. Covid didn't do much good for theatre in New Zealand, but what it did do was show the theatre scene, both community and professional, the importance of understudies. It's a new age and the "she'll be right' attitude won't cut it anymore when it comes to the health and well-being of cast members."

SUPPLIED This summer a live stage production of GREASE opens at Clarence St Theatre, on 3 December 2022.

For Clarence St Theatre's upcoming production of Greece, Zac Clarke has been cast as understudy for Danny Zuko (played by Felix Rowe), and Paige Landon as Sandy Dumbroski (played by Rachael Bloemendal). Both have enjoyed the challenge of learning the lead roles as well as their parts as Sonny Latierri (Clarke) and female ensemble (Landon).

Clarke said "The rehearsal period has been so much fun and I have loved the challenge of working on two different roles at once. Sonny is a lot of fun. We have a great dynamic between myself, Felix and the other T-Birds and I really enjoy the comedic aspects we get to bring the show together. Danny on the other hand is such an iconic role and it's awesome to get a chance to see the show from his perspective."

Grease opens at Clarence St Theatre on 3 December 2022 for a limited season. Tickets start at $33 and are available from Ticketek.