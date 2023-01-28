‘The post office was the absolute heart’

TuiAnne Bishop-Hay and Patsy Scott outside the former Kāwhia post office where they both worked.

Then

Audrey was a regular. Every day she would turn up at the Kāwhia post office and ask, is the mail in yet?

Every weekday without fail. And sometimes on Saturdays, when a staff member would be rostered on to do the boxes.

Chances are, more often than not, there would be mail for Audrey back in the days before the internet, before social media, when mail and the telephone ruled and when post offices were the centre of their communities.

The boxes that Audrey frequented were out of sight to those working behind the counter, but they could hear the conversations of locals picking up their mail. “It was a social gathering area, and we could hear everything,” says former postmistress TuiAnne Bishop-Hay.

There was also Tom Rewi, who was in charge of the Te Maika mail service across the harbour three days a week.

Old Tom used to come across on his launch, remembers former staffer Patsy Scott. “You'd see him walking up the street and he always had a felt hat on and a cigarette out his mouth. And he always had his mailbag slung over his shoulder. That was Tom.”

And that was the post office, the heart of Kāwhia.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times The Kāwhia post office as it was originally.

Patsy Scott started there fresh out of school in 1963, and she has a news clipping showing her as acting postmistress in October 1986 when assurances were sought from the government that the office would stay open. There was no decision to close, the minister was reported as saying. But within two years, 102 years after it opened , the post office was gone.

With it went history. Post offices were places where New Zealanders did their banking, bought stamps, posted parcels, registered vehicles, paid phone and power bills, registered births, deaths and marriages, made phone calls, enrolled to vote, and more.

They were vital hubs before the upheaval ushered in by the Labour Government in 1987, when it carved the post office into three state-owned enterprises, NZPost, PostBank and Telecom.

PostBank and Telecom were soon sold off while NZPost survived as an SOE. Postal services are more likely to be sold from a bookstore or dairy these days, while those original post office buildings have become restaurants, art galleries, and even, in Kāwhia’s case, a health centre.

“It was a sad day when they closed the post office here because it was really the hub,” Patsy Scott says.

They had been good days. She loved the job.

“I loved the work, I guess. And we had good people to work with, Kāwhia people were lovely. You know, we used to get them from Taharoa. They'd come over once a month to get their pension. They'd go by horse to Te Maika, come across on the launch and all come and get their pension here at the post office, and they were super people to work with, those people.”

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times TuiAnne Bishop-Hay and Patsy Scott go through an album that brings back memories.

TuiAnne Bishop-Hay also started fresh out of school. She had just turned 16, and someone she knew at the post office, who was leaving, recommended her to the postmaster. “He came up to the house, it must have been about 8.30 in the morning, and I was still in bed, and mum came rushing into the bedroom. And she said, ‘TuiAnne, get up, the postmaster is here.’ And I was thinking, ‘So what?’ And she said, ‘He wants to talk to you about a job!’”

Jobs were scarce in Kāwhia in 1977, and the young TuiAnne grabbed her opportunity.

“We didn't just do post office work did we, TuiAnne?” says Scott. “We paid out wages for the forestry and the council. Telephone, our telephone accounts, of course, but Power Board accounts were all paid here.”

“We had to even chase up the account rendereds for the telephone,” Bishop-Hay remembers. “That was a bit awkward when it was your auntie.”

They also had an office for registering births, deaths and marriages. Holding a wedding there, when they had a postmaster who could conduct them, could be quite exciting.

“All the doors and windows would be open so anyone could hear,” Scott says.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times The Old Post Office gallery, at the front of the former post office, is open for visitors.

In those days, not every house had a telephone and people could make long-distance calls from booths in the post office, after being connected by staff. That prompts a memory for Bishop-Hay. “I used to pick up the phone and say ‘Kia ora, Kāwhia post office’.”

Saying kia ora in Kāwhia was fine but she remembers the hullabaloo in 1984 when toll operator Naida Glavich was criticised, and demoted, for greeting customers with “kia ora”.

“When it came on TV, I thought ‘Oh, am I not supposed to be doing that? Because no one's growled me.’”

The memories keep flowing. “We had a shopkeeper who used to come over at the end of a day sometimes and he'd bring all his coins, remember?” says Bishop-Hay. He would arrive at 4.30pm with a week’s taking of coins, and they would have to count each one before they could close.

Scott remembers the nightmare of being £16 out at the end of one day, back when staff would have to pay back any shortfall out of their own pocket.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times A health centre is run out of the back of the former post office in Kāwhia.

She couldn’t sleep that night, and ran through the transactions in her head until finally she had it. There was an older woman who they used to take money to, instead of her having to go to the post office. She had to sign a card in a booklet and you would remove the slip. Sure enough, when Scott went back with the postmaster the next day, the slip was still in the book. “Man, was I happy because 16 pounds was two weeks of my wages.”

Bishop-Hay recalls the reason given for the office’s closure in 1988 was that it wasn’t profitable. It was tough for retired people who couldn’t get across to Te Awamutu.

“We never even had an Eftpos machine in the town and it was so hard on those people,” says Scott.

“We were the Eftpos machine,” says Bishop-Hay.

Here’s an example of what Kāwhia lost. Bishop-Hay can remember delivering medication that arrived in the post on a Saturday. “We didn't have to but this medication was important, and you knew that the person in this household was ill.” So after they’d finished and locked up, they delivered the medicine to the person's house.

Closure left a huge hole, Scott says. “As TuiAnne said, [there was] Audrey coming down to get her mail and waiting for it to be sorted. But she wasn't the only one. And everyone would stand out there and have a chat. And all those people would be by themselves and I guess it was an outing for them to catch up with people.”

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Carole Shepheard in the Old Post Office gallery.

Now

TuiAnne Bishop-Hay is still working out of the same building, for the health centre which opened at the back after the post office closed. She worked for two doctors before John Burton arrived to become a longstanding GP, with a whole-hearted commitment to the town and area.

These days, Bishop-Hay is working with people with diabetes, while the front of the building, where the post office counter and mail boxes were, is now a gallery aptly called the Old Post Office.

The gallery grew out of art classes being run by well-known artist Carole Shepheard, who shifted from Auckland to Kāwhia 16 years ago. There was a limit to how many artworks her students could give to family, and the idea for the gallery was hatched.

It is run as a collective, with no commission on artworks, and the artists staff it on a roster. “When I was talking to my accountant about it, he threw his hands up in the air, he couldn't think of a worse business model,” Shepheard says. “But it works.”

They have opened up the front of the building, most recently adding a verandah cover. The building may have changed, but Shepheard sees an enduring ethos.

“I link artmaking and it being a post office with that whole thing about communication, both groups are doing the same thing.”

Morrinsville Museum An earlier Morrinsville post office, built in 1909, and photographed during the Second World War.

Then

The Kāwhia post office opened 46 years after the first New Zealand post office was opened in Kororāreka in the Bay of Islands in 1840.

In the early years post offices offered only a mail service. But the 1860s ushered in a telecommunications revolution, says Ministry for Culture and Heritage chief historian Neill Atkinson. “First of all, the electric telegraph, which is one of the technological wonders of the last couple of hundred years, in terms of the huge leap in the speed of communication.”

An undersea cable was laid in 1876 to Australia, which was already connected to Europe through Asia. Suddenly a message could reach Britain in a matter of hours, instead of four weeks by steamship. The telegraph was followed by telephones, which date back to the 1870s and 1880s but which were, like the early telegrams, expensive.

HCL_01410/Hamilton City Libraries Cambridge Post Office as it was soon after its opening in 1908. (HCL_06040, Hamilton City Libraries)

The Post Office became the Post and Telegraph Department in 1881. It was the second biggest government department behind Railways, and in 1914 employed 8000, Atkinson says. New Zealanders sent 110 million letters and postcards that year, meaning on average each person sent one every three days.

By that stage, banking had been added. It was, Atkinson says, the people’s bank, and at the time of the First World War, half of New Zealanders had a Post Office Savings Bank account. Post and Telegraph was at its peak, Atkinson says. It became essential to managing the war effort, including enlisting soldiers. And mail boomed with the huge flow of letters and parcels between soldiers and their families. Post staff who signed up might find themselves working in specialist roles, including in the signals corps and laying radio telephone wires, often in dangerous situations. The only New Zealander to win a Victoria Cross at Gallipoli, Cyril Bassett, was going up to Chunuk Bair laying telephone cables, Atkinson says.

Similarly in the Second World War, Post and Telegraph staff got involved in technical roles. That included coast watching from stations around New Zealand and the Pacific. A couple of men, including a civilian radio operator, would scan the seas with binoculars for enemy ships or planes. It was crucial surveillance work, Atkinson says.

But in 1942, some paid dearly. Eighteen New Zealanders in the Gilbert Islands, now Kiribati, including seven Post and Telegraph civilian radio operators, were captured and executed by the Japanese. “It's quite a poignant story,” Atkinson says. ”They were very unlucky.”

TOM LEE/STUFF/Waikato Times Spot the difference: the former Cambridge Post Office today, minus its clock.

Back in civilian life, apart from communications and banking, post offices served as agencies for an array of government services. It meant that for more than a century the post office was a vital communications hub, and an important social hub, Atkinson says.

That was swept away by the Rogernomics revolution of the 1980s. There was a sense that monolithic organisations like the Post Office, like Forestry, like the Railways, were inefficient and competition would bring down prices and deliver more choice.

Atkinson says there were also underlying trends around new technologies and centralisation.

“But certainly there was a political ideological [element] to a lot of those changes and, of course, it caused a lot of pain for many people.”

The effect was felt most in smaller communities, where bank branches were also being closed down. Sometimes the school would close, the railway station, then stores would go. It was hard for people to see the flourishing communities they had known drifting away, Atkinson says.

The post office closures were symbols of the decline. Everyone would have gone in there at some point, everyone knew who the postmaster or postmistress was. It was part of a community, along with the school, shops, maybe the railway station. “But the post office, perhaps, was the absolute heart of all of that.”

TOM LEE/STUFF/Waikato Times Rachael Colgan has fond memories of her time working in the Cambridge Post Office, now a restaurant.

Then

There were the books of stamps, like photo albums. You had your one-cent stamps, your two-cent stamps and so on, and they all had to be tallied at the end of each day.

There was the cash brought in little brown envelopes as workers banked their hard-earned pay.

There were the early starts in the mailroom, and staff turning up to work at 5.30am having partied till 3am.

And there were the hideous blue nylon smocks. Rachael Colgan remembers the day a colleague, an older lady, was clearing the mailbox by the post office entrance. A weta, or possibly a cricket, Colgan’s not sure now, got into her smock. Cue: panic.

“She came running in, tearing her smock off, running through trying to get this thing out of her front.” The woman shot into a vacant office, removing her smock to get rid of the creepy-crawly.

The past comes flooding back as Rachael Colgan talks of her time with the Cambridge post office.

Like so many others, she started fresh out of school. And like her colleagues, she rotated duties and learned the full suite of skills, including telephone services, in the years after joining Cambridge in 1981.

The past also ushers in the present. Colgan remembers the first faxes, the first cordless phones, the first mobile phones. Colgan can recall taking the office mobile phone on holiday to the East Cape in the early 90s. She has reason to remember – during that holiday she was summoned to the nearby Gisborne office to join a meeting where they were told the by-now privatised Telecom was shutting its retail offices.

But redundancy worked for her. By November 1993 when Colgan’s office closed, she was six months’ pregnant and didn’t mind at all.

These days she works for Cambridge iSite, still in the customer service role she loves.

Five or six years ago, Colgan had lunch at the former post office, now a restaurant, with some of her one-time colleagues. They convinced the staff to let them go upstairs, to the room which was once their staffroom, back when there were table tennis and pool tables to play on during breaks. Off the staffroom was a small room in what was once the clock tower. It was from here that Colgan and other staff would raise the flag each day the post office, built in 1908, was open. The clock is, however, long gone, removed over safety concerns following the Napier earthquake, and restored in a tower at the north end of the CBD.

TOM LEE/STUFF/Waikato Times Riccardo Carminati is the welcoming face to Alpino restaurant.

Now

Today, those walking the steps to the entrance of the former Cambridge post office, now Alpino restaurant, are likely to be greeted by Riccardo Carminati, the endlessly gracious part-owner and manager.

The cuisine is as Italian as Carminati’s accent, and Alpino has picked up awards including outstanding restaurant in the 2021 Waikato Hospitality Awards.

From time to time former post office workers, like Colgan, call in and reminisce about old times. There was a phone booth here, the safe was there, that’s where the mail boxes were. Carminati, from Bergamo in northern Italy, even had one guy call in who was doing research on clock towers – he showed him up to the tower.

The restaurant pumps, sometimes with 300 diners in a day. It’s an open question whether it draws more punters than the post office did back in the day.

For Carminati, the non-stop work – when things are busy he clocks up 13 or 14-hour days – pays off when things go well.

“Having a full restaurant fully operational that works like a well-oiled machine, for me is amazing. I love it. Last Sunday, we worked all the day, all through the afternoon, busy, busy, and it was perfect. We worked really well. Make me feel really happy.”

Momentarily, he could almost sound like a satisfied postmaster after a busy day at the office.

TOM LEE/STUFF/Waikato Times Rose Sargent outside the Wallace Gallery. She worked in the building when it was a post office.

Then

The post office used to be a job for life, and that’s exactly what it’s proved to be for Rose Sargent. She started at Greerton in 1968 delivering telegrams, transferred to Tauranga, shifted to Auckland where she had stints in two post offices, shifted again to Cambridge before finally settling in Morrinsville, where she started around 1993 in the main street post office.

By the time she started at the hinuera stone building on Thames St, opened in 1962 to replace a 1909 post office, it was with NZ Post.

“At that time there were four of us on the counter and then there was a supervisor and a manager.” With more in the mailroom, there would have been a total of about 10 staff.

The post counters were on the right, and the bank counters were on the left. Sargent remembers it as a rambling building, feeling all the bigger after the bank left.

“It was huge.” And cold, she remembers.

But they were good times. In fact, the whole career has been great for Sargent, flexing around her as she and her husband brought up their children. She also enjoys the customer interactions.

These days, Rose Sargent works at the NZ Post and Kiwibank counters in Paper Plus up the street and around the corner from the former post office, which is now, like Kāwhia, an art gallery.

TOM LEE/STUFF/Waikato Times Assistant curator Hester Rowan, left, with volunteer Gemma Reid at the entrance to the Wallace Gallery

Now

As the Wallace Gallery, the former post office works a treat. Radiators have been repurposed as benches and doors as a nod to the past, while the front desk was built using timber from the former post office counter.

It’s on a larger scale than the Kāwhia gallery. The expansive one-time banking and post area, with light flooding in through skylights, perfectly showcases a recently installed exhibition of contemporary New Zealand painting, chosen from the Wallace Trust collection by assistant curator Hester Rowan.

The gallery’s former purpose is also revealed in the continued existence of its two strongrooms. Inside one of them, cubbyholes with scuffed lockable wooden doors still carry the words that were on them when the space was used by banking staff: once upon a time they held data projectors, a DVD player, printer, speaker.

Regular visitor Adam Petrey, here to check out the latest exhibition, can remember the space from his younger years. The building was quite big, he remarks, with a huge fibreglass seal in a back corner that kids used to climb on. He remembers the fountain was always going in the windowed atrium space in the centre of the building. The whole thing was built to last, he says, with its hefty concrete walls.

TOM LEE/STUFF/Waikato Times The latest contemporary art show at the Wallace Gallery.

Director Tonia Geddes chips in. When they’re hanging pictures for an exhibition, they have to drill into the solid concrete each time. “Fill it, sand it, paint it and start again.”

Year-round, the trust-run gallery, opened 11 years ago, displays works from the collection of Morrinsville old boy James Wallace, works that otherwise could only be seen in Auckland. Two other galleries are also available for artists to show their work. It may be unique, Geddes says. “For us to be a community gallery essentially, but to have high-quality contemporary New Zealand art exhibited constantly, I think it's quite an unusual situation.”

Geddes, an artist and former art teacher who started her role three years ago, pays tribute to the “amazing” volunteers giving their time to help run the place.

The people are the highlight. It’s very much a community space, she says. It’s about making people aware they are welcome. “And this is their space rather than something that's only reserved for a small group of people. This is space for our community.”

Exactly like a post office.