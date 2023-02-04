The powerlifter and the road to redemption

Daniel Rudolph has a scar running down the inside of his left arm. It’s from when his bicep ripped away from the bone while he was in a strongman competition.

That set him back a bit, though the surgeon has put it back together so well it’s highly unlikely to happen again. Rudolph was back fully using the muscle within 12 weeks.

As excruciating as it sounds, the ripped bicep didn’t hurt that much.

More painful was the time a couple of years ago when he was training with a broken collarbone for a powerlifting competition in Australia. The bone snapped when he was doing a bench press, but he didn’t realise it was broken. He trained with stabbing pain and won the competition. “It was all right.”

READ MORE:

* Taranaki woman smashes national bench press record with 227.5kg lift

* Powerlifters help Waikato woman realise her music dream

* Powerlifter Ashleigh Hoeta setting records a year after suffering a stroke



A broken foot is also the mix. All those injuries. You’re going to be susceptible if you’re training to lift insanely heavy weights, especially if you’re figuring it out for yourself as you go. And Daniel Rudolph, 40, is self-taught. He bought a book called Westside Barbell and DVDs, coached himself, got to the top, and opened a powerlifting gym, the only one in Waikato.

That gym, Kiwi-Strength, was in the news late last year, when one of its members, Ashleigh Hoeta, smashed the national women’s equipped bench press record by 47.5kg, lifting 227.5kg. Hoeta, from Taranaki, had moved to Waikato so she could train with Rudolph. Photos taken for the story show her with Rudolph to one side and Maateiwarangi Heta-Morris, aka the Beast, to the other.

Rudolph himself is a top lifter, while Heta-Morris, as well as lifting, is a four-time Oceania arm wrestling champion. So the unassuming gym in industrial Te Rapa, Hamilton, is serious, and Rudolph, a qualified personal trainer, is confident another of his protegees will, by the end of the year, be the best powerlifter in the country.

But what Rudolph really wants is to create camaraderie, a welcoming environment, a place where anyone can feel at home.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Aaron McKay is bidding to be New Zealand’s top powerlifter

Powerlifting is a complex world. For a start there is lifting equipped, as Hoeta was, in which the lifter is aided by tight clothing, or raw. Then there is drug tested, or not, with separate competitions. To add to the complications, there are a number of governing bodies, with differing approaches to drug testing.

The sport’s late godfather, US-based Louie Simmons, who founded the Westside Barbell gym Rudolph took his inspiration from, was open about his own use of steroids, saying he had even injected himself with strychnine and arsenic to boost his red blood cell count.

Rudolph, who competes untested, may have learned everything he knows from Simmons, but he says he doesn’t do steroids or the rest of it, only taking creatine – a naturally occurring substance in the body – and protein supplements, neither of them typically banned. His protein comes mainly from red meat in his diet, though.

It’s more about being able to take painkillers like Tramadol, he says. For gym member Aaron McKay, the protegee who Rudolph tips to become number one, it’s also about competing against the biggest and best. Like Rudolph, he doesn’t use the likes of steroids. But painkillers can help during training when these guys lifting massive weights are pushing through pain.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Delfin Fincham works out at Kiwi-Strength.

The support from your crew helps too. The music pumps while a group of guys go through their routines at Kiwi-Strength on Tuesday afternoon. The gym’s crowded with equipment, and there are medicine balls in an outside area out the back. Rudolph, who started training people in his carport with a cheap rack from Torpedo, is always adding more equipment.

He says the gym has about 90 members, male, female, old, young, from all walks of life. Some come with a background of drug or alcohol issues. All are welcome. They certainly come in all body shapes on Tuesday, with the sculpted, muscular frame of James Anderson, all of 75-odd kilos in weight, positively weedy compared to barrel-chested McKay at 175kg.

McKay currently has a raw best of 900kg across the three disciplines, with a competition squat of 375kg, bench 220kg and deadlift 305kg. That total will need to get above 1000kg if he is to meet the expectations of his long-time coach Rudolph.

McKay, an account manager by day, is 42, which puts him in a masters age-group, but he wants to be the best fullstop, in the open category as well. Others in New Zealand have lifted that weight, but no master has, he says. “I believe it’s doable.”

Ironically, McKay first started going to gyms to lose weight – about 12 years ago it was all flab and he lost 46kg. He also got curious about a group of guys in one corner of the gym lifting big weights, making heaps of noise.

Christel Yardley/Stuff James Adamson, left, aims to be No 1 in two weight classes for benchpress by the end of the year.

He had a go, and discovered he was pretty good at it. He got serious, and hunted out Rudolph. Powerlifting has helped him with anxiety and depression; lockdowns, when he couldn’t lift with his mates at Kiwi-Strength, were hell. That camaraderie is core for these guys.

Adamson, meanwhile, lifts in the under 67kg class, sometimes under 75, and wants to be No 1 in both classes for the benchpress by the end of the year.

He’s going up against some of the world’s best at a competition in Australia in about eight weeks. He would love to win. It’s possible, he reckons. “I truly believe I'm part of one of the best teams in the world, and I'll give it my absolute best.”

Adamson, a heavy diesel repair mechanic, is younger than McKay, at 27, and is training four or five times a week at high volume, high frequency. It’s a punishing schedule.

“You’ve got to really love to do it, eh,” he says.

Christel Yardley/Stuff James Adamson trains with support from Daniel Rudolph.

The 7pm crew, the hardcore ones who train together three evenings a week, are a proud bunch, tight in training, tight when competing. It’s like a family, Adamson reckons.

And it’s about trust, McKay says. He remembers doing a 380kg squat in the gym. He wasn’t confident, but the crew were pushing him on. Two guys on either side, a guy behind him, three guys in front yelling at him. He did it. “Because these guys are there, because you're doing that all the time, that trust factor kicks in.”

“It's almost indescribable, it's something you have to experience yourself,” Adamson says. “It's a whole different animal being here training with these guys. They'll push you to limits you didn't even know you had, and you have a coach that cares more about your gains than his. You know, that goes a long way, man.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Daniel Rudolph, left, and Aaron McKay set up for the squat.

Rudolph tends to brush off concerns about what the sport might be doing to competitors’ bodies, all that weight with its pressure on the heart. He’ll carry on training when he finally gives up the sport, tapering off from his current 136kg to maybe 95. All good.

But retirement might be a little way off. He’s getting stronger. A board at the gym reveals his best lifts from his most recent competition: squat 335kg, bench 320kg, deadlift 250kg.

McKay sees it differently. He doesn’t think he’ll ever stop. “But once I stop progressing and have to plateau and just accept where I'm going to land versus my age, I'm probably going to fall apart.

“But you ask the craziest powerlifters in the world: would you take 10 years off your life to be the best right now? Every one of them would say yeah.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff The gym in industrial Te Rapa is packed with equipment.

Adamson puts a different kind of pressure on his body. For him it’s about ducking in just below the top of his weight range, with a particularly brutal weight cut in the days just before competition. His weight varies by 10kg during the training-competing cycle, and that could be three or four times a year.

They are less likely to suffer injury than the self-taught Rudolf, who focuses on technique with his lifters. But still, it’s a crazy sport.

“I get the buzz out of the competition, especially when we've got our crew here,” McKay says. “We all go to a competition together, we're very family orientated, at a competition like that we've all got each other's back. So I get a really, really big buzz out of competing. But I think to be a powerlifter, and be a powerlifter at our level with what we're doing, you've got to be a little bit crazy in the head, right? Like no one thinks putting 380 kgs on your back and seeing if you can squat to the ground and stand back up is fun. It's not fun, it hurts. And it's disappointing if you don't and it's an emotional ride.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Daniel Rudolph is a coach to champion powerlifters.

The man who created all this, Daniel Rudolph, is a nice guy. You can see why gym members would walk over broken glass for him.

He’s polite, quietly spoken, respectful. Warm too. It’s impossible not to like him.

But you might not have liked him when he was 17.

The goal for his gym, that everyone feels welcome, everyone feels like they have a home to go to – that starts to take on more meaning when you realise what he came from.

This guy was no pussycat. He got kicked out of school aged 14. By 15 he says they wanted to lock him away, but a friend’s parents came to his rescue, putting him up under curfew conditions.

It proved to be a brief reprieve. By the age of 17, he was in Mt Eden prison after a string of car conversions and house break-ins, all done to feed his drug and alcohol habit. That was around 1997. Marijuana, ecstasy, acid, mushrooms. He was taking them, and he was selling them. Coming off the drugs when he got sent away was hard.

But the youth wing of Mt Eden was mostly boring, he says. The young guys started so many fights that they were often stuck in their cells for 23 hours a day.

His second prison stint came a matter of days after the first one. He got out, fell in with his old crowd, had “hellraiser’ tattooed on his arm, and was straight back in for aggravated robbery. He didn’t use a weapon, but he did put the shopkeeper in hospital with his fists.

Rudolph ended up doing three years in prison altogether. Returning to life outside was tough. Everyone had moved on with their lives, no one would give him a job. So he went back to selling drugs. By then meth was everywhere, so that’s what he sold, and used.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Daniel and Jessica Rudolph.

But then he met his future wife, Jessica, and things started to change. He stopped selling, and got a job when a guy building concrete water tanks gave him a break.

He has a lot to thank Jessica for. She met Daniel through his sisters. She was 18 and working while she waited to qualify for university, he was out of prison. “I met Daniel and I thought, oh, there's something a bit different.”

There was the tough persona, but what really attracted her was that he was generous, determined, a straight shooter.

It was a hell of a ride, though. Daniel and Jessica had a son, the guy making the water tanks left, Daniel took over the yard, working for himself. Everything was going well. But he ended up back on the drugs, not selling this time, then he went bankrupt. The turning point came around 2004. Rudolph was homeless, and sleeping in a car.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Time to load some weights.

He had nothing. He had been on a four-day bender. “I was coming down and I’d just had enough.” He was set to end it all. Somehow, at the last possible moment, he snapped out of it. “I just thought, what am I doing?’”

He went to Jessica’s, got out of town, got his shit together.

So, yeah, he has everything to thank Jessica for, and knows it. “I’d be inside right now if it wasn’t for her,” he says.

Jessica had support from her family but she’s not sure where she found the strength to get through.

“It was a very hard time. It was hard to see him how he was, and know who he could be, and how he was going to get there so he could be the dad for his son that he ultimately wanted [to be].”

She gave him an ultimatum; he had to be sober. He started training again, rediscovered his love for the weights, got another job. He’s been clean ever since. Jessica supported him in his dream to start a powerlifting gym after he got laid off during the GFC, and continued to support him since, as he worked long hours and ploughed back into the gym as much as he could from a bootcamp business he was running. The couple married in 2009.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Jessica has supported Daniel through dark days.

Opposites attract, don’t they? Jessica would sooner do a bush hike than go to a gym, and she has a training job, bringing in a regular income while Daniel pursues his dream.

Their three children are doing well at school; the oldest wants to go to university next year, the next one down might go on to tertiary training or maybe an apprenticeship, while the youngest, their daughter, is at intermediate.

The couple have been open with their kids, who know their dad did time in prison. “It's given them a really good insight into the fact that it doesn't always matter what you've done in the past, it's who you are now,” Jessica says. “I think that's a really important value to instil.”

Rudolph has a dragon tattoo on his arm done when he was about 15. He has another dragon on his chest. But the neck tattoo means the most. It was done for him by Maateiwarangi Heta-Morris, who has been with him since he started the Kiwi-Strength business. Starting from behind his right ear, it shows his wife, his kids, strength, and coming up the other side his parents and grandparents. “This is my favourite.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Dusting with chalk is part of the preparation for another lift.

During his wild youth, the stuff Daniel Rudolph and his mates did included a ramraid. As one who knows, what does he think of the current crop of ramraiders? He thinks there might be a lot of monkey see, monkey do, copying what they’re seeing overseas.

“I just think those guys are idiots, what the f… are you doing? It's not really worth it. You're going to have to do another one the next day. You've got no money. It's just stupid. Go get a job. There's plenty of work out there if you want to work.”

His mindset is completely different from where it was. The way he sees it now, he wasn’t tough, he was stupid.

“I see stuff done and it’s like, why?”

They’re going to regret it, the same way he regrets his past. That includes for beating the shopkeeper, who he apologised to at the sentencing. He says he meant it. That’s why he’s putting so much into the lifters he supports. “I just want to give back for the things I have done and help as many people as I can.”