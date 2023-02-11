How these Gardens grow

You will emerge from a passageway of sorts, a narrowing, into the garden. After a second or so, as you scan the scene, you will see an extraordinary edifice at the far end to your right. There will be a large reflecting pool, with a concourse around it, between you and the stately baroque facade. The promenade will be dotted with deciduous lime trees and fringed by European beeches. For you, coming on this scene, it will be a moment of pure theatre.

In your mind’s eye you can see the good and the great, dressed to the nines, 18th century style, all frills and powdered wigs, dawdling around it, seeing and being seen, observing due etiquette as they take the corners.

At a stretch, they were the Ed Sheerans of their day, though Sheeran wasn’t exactly wanting to be seen on his visit to Hamilton Gardens this week, concealed by an umbrella.

Less remarkably, the occasional sporting star, including All Blacks, have also been seen at the Gardens. And in 2012, the Japanese Garden had a dose of celebrity when Hollywood’s Tommy Lee Jones and Matthew Fox shot part of the Emperor movie there.

One of these days, perhaps in five years or so, the stars will be able to promenade around the Baroque Garden, with its glimpses of the Waikato River.

Hamilton Gardens, the city’s biggest tourist attraction with half a million visitors annually, has reached a new stage, with work about to start on an entry precinct. The precinct, delayed by a year, is part of a $12 million development programme under the city council’s 2021-31 long-term plan that includes the Baroque Garden.

When the entry precinct is complete, potentially by the end of the year, out-of-town visitors over the age of 14 will pay a $10 charge to visit the themed gardens.

That is forecast to bring in $14.9 million over 10 years, a figure Gardens director Lucy Ryan thinks might be conservative.

Based on past surveys, the Gardens divides visitor numbers into thirds: a third from Hamilton, a third from the rest of New Zealand, a third from overseas.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Lucy Ryan in the colourful Indian Garden.

With more than 500,000 visiting the enclosed gardens annually, a total that has been growing apart from a Covid blip in 2021-22, you can see why an average annual $1.49 million feels conservative.

The new precinct will not only usher in charging, it is also intended to better open up the Gardens for visitors, who should be able easily to see what’s on offer. The cafe, for instance, will be more visible. There should be little chance of a repeat of the experience of one Auckland family, who on a visit to the Gardens assumed their full extent was the area outside the enclosed gardens.

While Hamiltonians will be able to walk straight through, others will be channelled to pay stations. The current visitor centre is set to be replaced, with several ticketing stations inside and outside.

Visitor services and products director Tamsin Webb says a further benefit will be staff’s ability to engage with paying visitors to get an idea of who they are and where they are from, a step-up in terms of information gathering from the automated counter at the entry to the themed gardens.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Tamsin Webb, left, Lucy Ryan and Gus Flower at the Egyptian Garden, which opened last year.

The hope is also that they will be able to improve revenue from retail and venue hire, which was worth about $500,000 annually pre-Covid, Webb says. The Gardens’ annual operating budget is $5.5 million.

Retail space will be increased, while the pavilion is also set for a refresh.

“It needs to be more flexible and nimble,” Ryan says. “The more we can raise our own revenue, the less we rely on ratepayers. So the ultimate aim is that we become more self-sustaining through a lot of these initiatives, as well as events.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Part of the challenge is to get visitors enjoying what lies outside the themed gardens, says Gus Flower.

The cafe is also in for a facelift, with an outside kiosk for visitors who want a coffee or icecream as they head to the gardens.

Flower says, however, part of the challenge for the Gardens is to encourage visitors to enjoy what lies outside the famous themed gardens. There are gems on the riverbanks which visitors tend not to go to. It will be an increasing challenge for the Gardens as they draw more people, balancing events against those who come seeking solitude, he says.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Trish Martin, left, and Jean Penny are enthusiastic about the Gardens.

Inside the themed gardens on Tuesday this week, first-time visitor Jean Penny, from Albury in Australia, is an enthusiast. “Just being able to wander through and have it be so detailed. It was absolutely fabulous. I haven't been to anything like this. And to know that there's no cost involved. I mean, you'd want to donate.”

She is also impressed that the produce from the Kitchen Garden is given to charity. Some of the vegetables go to the cafe, while the rest goes to food provider Kaivolution.

For Penny’s friend Trish Martin, also from Albury, this is a return visit, nine years after her first. She’s noticing there is more to see this time. “It just blows your mind what is here, what is free, and the detail.”

She laughs: “You can pretend you've been everywhere in the world.”

The pair’s hour and a half in the Gardens has been educational in a slightly unexpected way. So many of the flowers she had assumed were from the UK come from somewhere else. “Did the English steal everything and take it to England?”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Natt Panmalee, left, and Mike Levett at the Renaissance Garden.

Mike Levett and Natt Panmalee, taking photos in the Italian Renaissance Garden, are less impressed.

They haven’t been here long and have only been through the Japanese and Chinese Gardens so far, so their opinion may change as they go further, but for now Levett is concerned at the untidiness, including long grass, outgrown shrubs, stained walls.

Maybe it's part of the process to grow things out and then trim it all back, he wonders.

Panmalee, for her part, would like to see more flowers, more colour.

It’s second time round for Levett, who hails from England and shifted to Hamilton two years ago. Last time he visited, he says the gardens were looking tidier. But regardless of upkeep, it's still a nice place to wander around in, he says.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Time for a photo.

Panmalee, who is from Thailand, met Levett in Cambodia three years ago, and then Covid intervened. She has moved to Vancouver where she is getting her nursing registration sorted, and arrived in Hamilton two days ago for a month-long holiday. They’ll be heading to Taupō and the South Island before Levett returns to his job at the hospital.

But, if it’s Tuesday, it’s Hobbiton; that’s where the couple were this morning. It was good, Panmalee says. “It’s very famous for the tourists.”

“It’s a bit cheesy,” Levett says, before softening his judgement. “But it is what it is, it’s good, very touristy.”

Back to the Hamilton Gardens, what about the fact they are free?

“It's great. I think it's great,” Levett says. “In Thailand, the foreigners get charged more than the Thais. I don't think that's the right way to go.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff The Italian Renaissance Garden.

Gus Flower appears pained by the accusation of scruffiness. “Without the detail, it's hard to comment, isn't it?” he says. The grass in the Italian Renaissance Garden is supposed to be long, he says, and the weather has been appalling since June. “I think that's been the biggest thing that's been against us.”

When it comes to the staining on the wall, Ryan says they are upgrading infrastructure in the enclosed gardens, including a painting programme. The issue with the Italian garden is finding a break between weddings.

All of this, every last detail, is down to a long-term vision laid down by the former director, Peter Sergel.

SANDRA SIMPSON/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Former director Peter Sergel by the “giant white door” in the Surrealist Garden (file photo).

“We're still working towards his vision,” says Ryan, who followed Sergel into the job about 18 months ago after his retirement. Once the Baroque is completed, along with the Pasifika and, likely first off the rank, the Medieval, they will have completed 21 of 30 gardens he mapped out. Currently, they have 21 gardeners and ground staff for their upkeep.

“It's all about 30 key points in human civilisation,” says Ryan. “So it's been really well thought through, it's curated, it's researched.”

It’s about taking the long view. The concrete facade at the Baroque Garden, built by local contractors, has been in place since before Covid.

It’s also about being pragmatic. The ficus growing over the walls of the Pasifika Garden is not strictly Pacific, but will help provide a backdrop for the rest of the plants.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Right, what’s next?

In a slightly more shocking thought, the lawn in front of the huge, Instagrammable, door in the Surrealist Garden may need to be converted to artificial turf as the current lawn takes a beating from the crowds.

“You want people to enjoy your lawn, but lawn can't stand up to having thousands of people walking over it,” Webb says.

Artificial turf, though?

“If there’s a garden with it, a Surrealist would probably be the one,” Flower remarks.

A range of options are being considered, Ryan hastens to add.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The Tudor Garden, close to the river.

The Surrealist Garden is a visitor favourite, she says. The latest garden, whichever that may be, is also always popular. But If you’re working in the Information Centre and talking to those who have just visited, the one with the big white door keeps getting mentioned. Webb reckons if she had a dollar for every time someone jumped up to try to open that door she could retire tomorrow.

Ryan, meanwhile, plumps for the Japanese Garden as her own favourite.

“I think every garden's got its season. They all have these moments when they shine in the sun, but the Japanese Garden’s pretty special, it's very serene.” You walk in and feel yourself slow down, reach a place of calmness. “That's my little peaceful moment.”

Then, as befits her role, she says: “I could rave about all of them honestly, I really could.”

When it comes to those under development, the Pasifika Garden will be roofed to create a humid climate and will include a Samoan fale afalau shelter. Plants are set to include the yam, talo, arrowroot and sugar cane.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The Medieval Garden will be based on courtyards.

The Medieval Garden will be based on the ruins of St John of the Hermits Monastery in Sicity, and will include a courtyard once used by monks for prayer and contemplation, and one for the medicinal herbs once used in monastic hospitals.

Fingers crossed, and CCTV willing, they will be theft-free. As incredible as it sounds, someone stole the three bronze flutes at the entry to the Picturesque Garden, wrenching them from their foundation. Someone also swiped a bonsai cedar from the Chinese Garden. That one had a happy ending; someone who bought it on Trade Me saw the Garden’s Facebook post about its theft, recognised the plant, and returned it.

People take everything from pansies to pumpkins, Flower says. “That’s the truth, that’s what happens.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff The Concept Garden.

Load a pumpkin in a pram and out it goes. It should be a bonus of the new visitor centre, with its channelling of visitors and upgraded security, that nicking a pumpkin will be more difficult.

Boosting security will extend to improving coverage for anyone calling for assistance from the themed gardens. CCTV will also be upgraded. There will be wi-fi, more bike racks, a new PA system, safety lighting and automated bollards. There will also be more toilets through the Gardens – toilets are currently the number one subject of complaint.

The full $12 million development programme includes constructing the ancient Egyptian Garden, which was opened last year, along with the future Baroque, Pasifika and Medieval Gardens.

A target of $5 million external funding has been set, which includes $750,000 from the Tourism Infrastructure Fund and sponsorship, with the balance paid by Hamilton City Council.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Valerie Libeau, left, and Veronica Maxey have a long association with Hamilton Gardens.

Friends Veronica Maxey and Valerie Libeau are heading to the fantasy gardens, which includes the Surrealist.

For both women, up from Whanganui, the Gardens are a special place.

Maxey lived in Hamilton for 16 years before shifting to Whanganui almost six years ago. She has vivid memories of shows she attended at Hamilton Gardens Arts Festivals.

There was Italian opera in the Italian Garden, and Under Milkwood In the English Garden. She also used to love the Shakespeares.

One of the best events was a youth group from Whangarei, who did the Odyssey down on the river. “It was just brilliant, and they were lovely young people.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Mansfield Garden is one of the fantasy gardens.

Her first encounter with the Gardens was on a trip to Hamilton for a conference. Virtually all there was back then was the Rose Garden.

Libeau can also remember the early gardens and their development. She and her mother both used to play netball on the courts that were once beside the site, back when it was little more than a dumping site, as she says scrappy and uncared for alongside the ignored river.

She is in awe of the changes that have been made since then. It’s a special place for her also because her great grandparents are buried in the neighbouring cemetery.

The fact the river is more accessible is also significant, she says.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Time for a walk to see some gardens.

In the past she would bring a relation with dementia to the Gardens because she's from the area. It helped her being in the space, Libeau says. “It gives her a feeling of the Waikato, really, in its fullness.” They’ve been to childrens’ performance, poetry readings and music events. It’s an easy, lovely place to come, she says. “It's like it's the gift that we all love.”

She indicates the native trees alongside the path to the fantasy gardens. The bones of the Gardens are the natural vegetation of this land, she says. “I mean these trees belong here.”

“I love it,” Maxey says. “I love it.”