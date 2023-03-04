Red stickers, frustration and local heart as Port Waikato starts Cyclone Gabrielle recovery

The “Kiwiana-type village” of Port Waikato was temporarily cut off when Cyclone Gabrielle arrived, and faced with slips and flooding levels residents had never seen before.

At the top of the low hill, through sheeting rain, there was the welcome sight of a beckoning torch. It was school principal Marama Davis ushering drivers through the carpark to the kura entrance.

She was offering a warm welcome, a bed for the night, a cup of tea, food, a listening ear, shelter from the storm. “Come on in,” she said to the dozens turning up through the night.

And the evacuees from the small township of Port Waikato kept coming. It was a night without rest for Marama Davis that started in the evening and didn't finish till after the last person turned up at 5am.

They were people driven from their houses and the campground by Cyclone Gabrielle, exhausted and unsure what they would face on their return home.

Tom Lee/Stuff The bank slipped behind Niels Leffelaar’s house during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Meanwhile, high on a bank, the earth started to move above Niels Leffelaar’s house.

Port Waikato wasn't devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle the way Hawke's Bay was, nobody lost their lives, it was short and sharp. The community rallied.

But the Port, population 783 at the last census, represents what might be coming for New Zealand. Sand dunes eroded on one side by storm surges, the road in and out blocked, houses flooded, slips where slips have never been seen before. Storms the likes of which no one can remember experiencing. This is a community under stress and grappling with change, including the all too evident effects of climate change.

Tom Lee/Stuff Niels Leffelaar has no concerns about future slips.

And some are grappling with the immediacy of a red or yellow sticker on their house, and of a great gash in the green hillside above them.

Like Niels Leffelaar. He and wife Karen Wicks were out of town when Gabrielle swept through, but they had prepared. The day before leaving, he built a small wooden wall high up on the bank above their Maunsell Rd house close to Sunset Beach.

He had had plenty of time to study the hill, having started the house build in 2015. The house is 12m back from the bank, a gap filled by a wooden deck. They have built steps up the bank and have been planting natives, along with a single, incongruous banana tree.

He had worked out what to do. He quickly constructed a modest wooden wall alongside a large ledge which held their two water tanks, and they left for Taranaki. Down there, he monitored the weather at a distance.

Tom Lee/Stuff Niels Leffelaar has cleared the earth that came down onto his deck during a slip.

And the earth moved. A slip brought debris tumbling down onto his deck. The gash looks dramatic, alarming even. But Leffelaar’s wall worked. The debris had come to rest 6m from the house, within the scope of their initial engineer’s report for the build, he says. On Monday this week, Leffelaar was draining the water tanks so he could shift them down to road level. The ledge the tanks were on should catch much of any further earthfall. The biggest future issue could be tumbling rocks, so he’s designing his changes to catch them. All good.

Except it isn’t. The couple’s house was yellow-stickered, which meant they couldn’t sleep in it at night. So they’ve been camping in a van out the front overnight, while Leffelaar makes like a squeaky wheel. That yellow sticker. He gets why the council might have slapped it on in the early stages, when caution was uppermost in mind. But, even so, it was a mistake, he reckons. And he wants it changed.

“I sympathise [with the council] because they have had quite a mess to clean up in the area. And I'm aware from my point of view that there's worse off people in Port Waikato and some horrifically worse off people on the other coast. So I'm quite patient, but I don't want that yellow to stay. They've messed up there. So I want them to rectify it.”

Tom Lee/Stuff The wording on the yellow sticker at Leffelaar’s house has changed.

After the storm, Leffelaar says he suggested a meeting of those who had been stickered. Held last weekend, it was about pooling knowledge and resources. “Because people are so disenfranchised. They're pretty scared about what's going on,” he says. “Everybody will be getting different messages. If we can all consolidate and work out what somebody else is getting, then we might all get the same thing.”

Sunset Beach Lifeguard Service president Malcolm Beattie, who helped run the meeting, says it won’t be a quick process. They are hoping to get EQC along to another hui on Sunday.

Leffelaar, a retired music teacher, is formidably determined. By Wednesday, the wording on the yellow sticker has changed. In an almost comically cautious note, the wording now reads: “Engineer advises it is now ok to stay overnight in dry conditions only. Council doesn’t reccomend [sic] you stay overnight.”

Needless to say, Leffelaar and Wicks are sleeping inside. But they still want that sticker gone.

Tom Lee/Stuff Mark Poole is concerned about Port Waikato’s drains in any future storms.

Gabrielle lashed Port Waikato, flooding much of the town just two weeks after it had been hit by the Anniversary Weekend storm, which itself caused extensive power outages.

After the initial cleanup, front of mind for many in the town is drainage, a subject repeatedly raised by those spoken to for this story. Mark Poole, who is building a home on Maunsell Road, says the water came across the road as drains overflowed. His build, with its base comfortably above ground level, was fine, but the shed at the back got a soaking, as did neighbours’ places on the low-lying land. Drain maintenance is the problem, he reckons. If they kept at it, the flooding would have been less.

“These surface drains are not cleaned out,” he says. “It doesn't let the water table drop, and the water table being too high means that the surface water can't be absorbed by the sand as quick.” The pump station at Maraetai Bay also proved inadequate for the job, he says.

Poole thinks Port Waikato is a bit of a poor relation in general. “It's damn hard to live here when you feel as though you're just not looked after properly,” he says. “Raglan gets all the good stuff. All the lollies and we get all the papers.”

Tom Lee/Stuff John Swainson says it took a long time for the council to put up barriers to block off the collapsed beach access.

Local digger operator John Swainson, who also operates a chimney sweep business, similarly doesn’t mince his words.

“There's a lot of frustration and a lot of stress out there because the bloody council are not doing bugger-all. They're definitely not doing enough to help us out.The big drain behind Maunsell Road, yes, they have cleared two slips out of it. But they haven't actually cleared it.”

This has been going on for over 14 years, he reckons. The one he is concerned about runs along the back of some houses. It should be 600ml, but he says with accumulated years of silt it’s more like 200ml.

He says he offered to clear it himself after the storm, but was turned down. “It's ridiculous. You know, when you see the amount of people that got flooded out and all that, it's just very frustrating.”

He is also frustrated at the time he says it took for the council to put a barrier up where the former vehicle access to Sunset Beach was taken out during Gabrielle. A local put a cone there in the meantime, he says, but that wasn’t enough to make it safe. Mind you, there’s no accounting for some; on Tuesday this week a local had removed the barrier, which the council quickly reinstated.

Mathew Telfer of Watercare, which picked up the contract to maintain the drains in 2019, says based on his visit to Port Waikato after the cyclone most stormwater drains along the hillside of Maunsell Rd were sufficient to transfer stormwater until the landslide blocked them. “The landslide and drains have since been cleared, and the drains are in good condition,” he says.

He also says because of land instability he declined Swainson’s offer to begin clearing the landslides from above the drains for safety reasons. He says the work was completed by an approved contractor the following week before more rainfall.

Watercare has engaged with locals over time, and as a result initiated a new maintenance plan starting in January, though obviously that may change post-Gabrielle.

Tom Lee/Stuff Long-time resident Glennis Paton says the Port Waikato community is great.

Port Waikato resident Glennis Paton has seen as many changes as most, after shifting there 51 years ago. Her first home was on Maunsell Road near the beach, and even back then there were issues with drainage. “People were always moaning about the water on the road and the water in their properties.”

That said, the Gabrielle flooding was the worst she has seen. “Hell yes, by a mile.” Paton, who edits the monthly Port Report newsletter and has written a book covering the history of the area, has never seen the Port Waikato Holiday Park campground flood like that.

She’s never seen her rain gauge overflow before either. She knows Gabrielle brought more than 200ml in a day because that’s how much water the gauge holds. She just doesn’t know how much more. She does know they had 409ml in January. Leffelaar can contribute a Gabrielle number: a bucket they left outside their house gathered more than 300ml.

Tom Lee/Stuff Glennis Paton can now see forestry across the river, previously obscured by giant sand dunes.

The slips are dreadful, but the water damage will be the thing people are plagued with, says Paton, unless the council does major drainage work. “And that's money, isn't it?”

She thinks the council responded well to Gabrielle, and pays tribute to the iwi and marae for their support of people. But you've got to be realistic about the long term, she says, particularly since such a huge area has been hit. It’s a lot of money to be spent on a settlement like Port Waikato when you look at the roads and other infrastructure.

Paton has seen huge changes in the community in her time. When she and her husband arrived with young children it was a sleepy retirement community. But now there’s a mix. People have escaped Auckland for lifestyle and affordability, and commute to work.

But the Port still has the same heart, she says. “You look after people. That is probably the case with many small communities, I imagine. But it's great. Just great.”

Paton and her husband have also seen an extraordinary physical change to the settlement. Their current Maunsell Road house overlooks Maraetai Bay and the Waikato River, just before its final bend. She points out the forest on the far side. Twenty years ago you couldn’t see that because of the massive sand dunes in the way. Those dunes have melted away.

Tom Lee/Stuff The night of the cyclone saw Port Waikato Holiday Park manager Jade McCormack, left, patrolling as the area flooded. She’s pictured with Rereokeroa Shaw.

The holiday park flooding saw some evacuated to nearby Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o te Puaha o Waikato. Campground manager Jade McCormack was up through the night when the cyclone struck. She kept in touch with kura principal Marama Davis, who was settling people into various rooms around the school. “We're up high, we have all these rooms,” Davis says. “We know how to cater for people marae-style. We know how to show people care through our manaakitanga, so why not?”

Meanwhile, McCormack patrolled the campground on Maunsell Rd in her gumboots as the waters rose and the hillside slipped. It wasn’t until 6.30am, when the rain eased, that she could start to relax. A large bank of solar panels on the hillside was untouched, while some cabins close to the base of the hill remain yellow-stickered thanks to the slip.

Tom Lee/Stuff The land slipped behind the campground and some were evacuated.

But the grounds are lush, and there is a smattering of people arriving to book in on Wednesday afternoon. The camp is on low ground, so was one of the last areas to drain after the cyclone as authorities scrambled to get extra pumps and generators into the town once they were cleared to use the road. The delays were frustrating, says McCormack (Ngāti Mutunga, Te Rarawa, Tainui), who chairs the Port Waikato Resilience Group.

Further frustration comes from lack of certainty around the next steps for the campground. “I've been told not to touch the slips and I haven't had any confirmation as to whether we can or we can't, so we're just kind of waiting in limbo at the moment.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Rereokeroa Shaw lives just upriver from Port Waikato and was stuck after the cyclone, checking in with everyone by phone or text.

Rereokeroa Shaw (Ngāti Karewa, Ngāti Tahinga, Tainui), who is a director of the holiday park and has lived in the area all her life, has never seen slips or flooding like it in the town.

When the cyclone hit, she was at home in Te Kohanga, upriver from Port Waikato, unable to get to the Port or to Tuakau. “So I was doing all the communication by phone, text, all that, to make sure our people were fine.”

Her own marae, Kumi, was set up for evacuees with food in the kitchen and beds made.

“We know where our people are. And the marae would go around and check up on them and say, you know, come up if you need to,” she says.

“We do it ourselves, we know where we need to be at times of emergency, we know who's on a machine. We know what happens if there's a power cut and what we need to do.”

When Port Waikato was closed off, her people had to fend for themselves, she says, with the community hub not open. Hence the use of the kura. But the support is for everyone, she says, not just Māori.

Front of mind in the aftermath is the need to have separate plans for the seven marae along the river and two others. Some are flood susceptible, some, like Shaw’s, aren’t.

Tom Lee/Stuff The encroaching sea means the house of Jo Poland, right, is now within metres of a cliff She’s pictured with Lillian Haskins.

When the call went out the day after Gabrielle that the town’s dairy was cut off by a mudflow into its carpark, locals got stuck in. In no time they were turning up with their spades and wheelbarrows, and by the end of the day the dairy was open for business again.

One of those who answered the call was Lillian Haskins. She and her husband and children moved to the Port nearly four years ago, escaping the rat race like so many others, in their case from Hamilton. The Port’s great for them; they’ve used YouTube to learn how to fish, they swim and surf, and their children bus to Onewhero school. Lillian’s husband has a job in Pōkeno, and she works locally at the Rural Youth & Adult Literacy Trust with Jo Poland as manager.

The trust is based on Ocean View Rd, where Poland also lives. She built her house there in 1994 when she had to cross extensive sand dunes to get to the beach. Today, thanks to the encroaching sea, those dunes have eroded away, and her house sits within metres of a cliff, overlooking the sea. It’s not clear what her options are. The prospect of shifting her house closer to the road, or demolishing it, is alarming and expensive.

Tom Lee/Stuff Jo Poland, right, and Lillian Haskins with the view from Poland’s back yard.

One option may be what is known as sand push-ups, in which sand is laid at the foot of the cliffs to be sacrificed to the next major storm. It is potentially effective protection for the base of the cliff, and the district council has stumped up with some money to investigate. But should the consents be granted, it is likely up to residents to pay for the potentially expensive fix.

These are gnarly problems, with Port Waikato on a dynamic coastline and in an erosion cycle, rather than an accretion cycle, according to Waikato District Council planning and policy manager Jim Ebenhoh. As sand drifts northwards, there is the possibility of a “sand slug” arriving from the south to replenish the beach. No one’s betting on it.

Tom Lee/Stuff Malcolm Beattie, from the surf club, doesn’t want a bar of managed retreat.

The surf club’s Malcolm Beattie is advocating for a timber seawall outside the surf club and carpark. He wants consent to be fast-tracked. Without protection, within a couple of summers he thinks the seal from the carpark could be gone. “And once we lose that, who knows what could happen? It could wash down through here and wash the bloody houses away. That's the real danger now.” A seawall could save invaluable time, maybe 25 years, he says. “You’ve got to protect this part, this is the whole guts of it. This must be done.” He’s up against it, though, with the New Zealand Coastal Policy Statement discouraging hard protection, making sea walls a last resort.

Beattie doesn’t want a bar of managed retreat. That’s politician-speak for giving up. “We're not about to give up, far from it. It would be a tragedy for coastal township like this with so much history in it. You know, the Māori wars, the river, the trading, this whole area has got such great history. Just to see it wash away. It would be a tragedy,” he says.

Tom Lee/Stuff Malcolm Beattie says the township has a strong history.

“The iwi here, the mana whenua here, are strong. It is good history.”

That history includes a signing of the Waitangi Treaty, says Rereokeroa Shaw. Maunsell Rd is named for the missionary the iwi sold land to in 1839, to set up a church and school. He stayed until 1853 and during that time he assembled local rangatira – under false pretences, Shaw says – and presented them with the Treaty to sign.

Ngāti Karewa and Ngāti Tahinga bought back the campground land in 2016, effectively reclaiming – for $2.5 million – their ancestral land.

Shaw gives some further history; Te Winika, the waka taua carved by Ngāti Tipa and Ngāti Mahanga carvers and now kept at Waikato Museum, was for a time buried for its protection in the swamp near the campground.

jo poland/supplied The mould at Jo Poland's Port Waikato house started after a storm tore a hole in her roof.

Beset on all sides, Poland has more immediate issues on her mind than erosion, after the Anniversary Weekend storm ripped a hole in her roof. She got it patched up ahead of Gabrielle, and it held, but mould has got in - a major worry for Poland, who has lung disease.

Like everything in the aftermath of a disaster, sorting it out is taking time. “It's getting worse all the time while we wait for insurance to decide what they're going to do. Because we're regarded as low priority, of course, after all the dreadful things that happened in Auckland,” she says.

Near neighbour Russell Davis, an American whose card announces him as a lieutenant colonel in the US Marine Corp Reserves, has been similarly concerned by the erosion, although the house he and his wife, Anne-Marie Walker, built around 2008 is further back from the cliffs. After the cyclone, Walker was talking to someone along Maunsell Rd, Davis says. “They said, ‘Guess what? Now it's not just you folks up by the beach, it's the whole Port has issues.’”

Tom Lee/Stuff Port Waikato Surf Life Saving Patrol’s first club house in 1959, shown in a photo in the Community Hub.

Davis thinks the first couple of days of the cyclone were a bit of a shambles, with space for rumours to get going, but since then Civil Defence has been on point. The community itself has rallied, he says. He cites a local painter who is raffling one of her artworks to donate the money to the fire brigade to buy a pump. There was the iwi opening the kura. There was well-known foodie and Port Waikato resident Nici Wickes popping along to a hui with food. “These are fantastic examples of a community working together without any orchestration,” he says.

“What Port Waikato might be is a small microcosm of a Kiwiana-type village. There's things here that are so wonderful.” That includes two institutions. “There's a surf club. And there's the fire brigade. Both of these groups train young men and women under stress how to save lives. That's fantastic.”

Now it’s time to learn for the next time, he says. “Because there will be a next time.”

Tom Lee/Stuff The surf club house, around 1968.

When Gabrielle struck, Waikato District Mayor Jacqui Church, who has lived in Port Waikato for 14 years, was part of a huge apparatus that swung into action. A state of emergency was called early, she says. It’s a large area, with 90,000 people, and a third of the district’s 2400km of roading network is unsealed, she says. There were multiple closures. It was all on.

Church has been back to the Port several times since Gabrielle, including for drop-in and public meetings. She acknowledges the concerns of locals about the state of the town’s drains, which look set to be part of a wider discussion around future resilience, along with roads and people’s preparedness and connectivity. The roading is a concern, never designed for what she describes as a wave of growth coming to north Waikato. Nor were the roads designed for a changing climate. Upgrading will be expensive and Church says she’s chasing the money.

She also points to her establishment of a sustainability and wellbeing committee when she became mayor last year. It’s about supporting communities to be as strong, resilient and self-empowering as they can, she says, in the face of climate events.

People often don't think of things like civil defence or plans being important until something happens, she says. “Now we've got people wanting to do these plans all over the district,” she says. “That's a good thing that will come out of some of this devastation.”