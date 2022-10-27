False Heights to open for the stars at Taupō Summer Concert 2023

Taupō-based duo False Heights will open next year’s Taupō Summer Concert featuring ZZ Top, Pat Benatar, The Stone Temple Pilots and The Angels.

Taupō’s own “dynamic live looping indie-pop duo” False Heights are set to take to the stage and rub shoulders with rock royalty after being invited to open next year’s Taupō Summer Concert.

False Heights, otherwise known as April and Ashley Pirie, will warm up the crowd at the Taupō Amphitheatre on Waitangi Weekend 2023 (Saturday, February 4) before headline acts The Angels, Stone Temple Pilots, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, and ZZ Top round out the day’s entertainment.

Greenstone Entertainment chief executive Amanda Calvert said she loved being able to support local acts.

“It has been a long-standing tradition of ours to showcase local up-and-coming talent at our shows, and to give them an opportunity to perform in front of tens of thousands of people which they may not otherwise get the chance to do,” she said.

False Heights have been writing their infectious tunes since they started jamming in 2016.

United by a mutual love of storytelling and their eclectic tastes in music, April and Ashley co-create an adventurous sound and deliver high energy performances.

Ashley Pirie said the band got its name from a T-shirt slogan and the suburb they once lived in; False Heights came about through an inside joke that they were ‘typical’ low rent musicians living in a high rent street.

Influenced by an array of artists such as Jimmy Eat World, Sigrid, The Cranberries, Bring Me The Horizon, and Lorde, the duo’s recent EP release boasts elements of rock, punk, reggae and a huge helping of unapologetic mainstream pop.

Supplied/Waikato Times ZZ Top will headline February’s Taupō Summer Concert.

“False Heights are incredibly honoured to be part of the Taupō Summer Concert ... we are following in the footsteps of other prestigious local acts, and to share the stage with some of the greatest bands of all time, who are hugely influential in all of our lives, is a dream come true,” he said.

“The Taupō Summer Concert is one of a kind, and we cannot wait to join you all for a high energy, entertaining day, so be ready to get your dancing shoes on, we sure will be.”

Visit www.greenstoneentertainment.co.nz for concert details and tickets.

A limited number of locals-only discounted tickets are available from the Taupō, Tūrangi, and Mangakino visitor centres, or from My Music Taupō.