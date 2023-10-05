Free family fun and discover Hamilton’s natural wonders

There’s nothing quite like getting back to nature. Whether it’s finding a shady spot to relax, looking out for our brilliant native birds, or soaking up the great outdoors with the family, nature is our most powerful taonga and ‘going bush’ is just the Kiwi way.

Now, as part of Hamilton City Council’s ‘Nature in the City’ strategy, ‘there’s an app for that’. The Nature in the City app is free to download from Google Play or the Apple store and puts the thriving native biodiversity of Kirikiriroa in your pocket. If you’re looking for fun, free things to do with your family, download the app and get exploring today.

Launching with 10 tours to choose from, the Nature in the City app allows you to explore Hamilton’s natural areas in a new way. The ‘scavenger hunt’ style of the app means families can roam these beautiful spaces and seek out points of interest. Whether that’s learning more about our native birds and critters and the forest that supports them or what kind of restoration work is being done to protect the environment, it’s a fantastic and fun family experience.

Supplied The environment is a taonga for everyone, and the new Nature in the City app is for everyone too - both Hamiltonians and visitors to the city.

Not to mention, being around nature can be amazing for people’s well-being. By indulging yourself in the art of the Japanese practice shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing, where people immerse themselves in nature, studies have shown improvements in both physical and mental well-being. This means the more nature Hamiltonians are exposed to, the better off and stronger we are.

Underway for three years now, the Nature in the City Programme aims to restore Hamilton’s native vegetation cover from 2% to 10% by 2050. Things are coming along fast, with planting and restoration work well underway as a cooperative effort between the Council and the community. Already, more than 35,000 native plants have gone into the ground over the past year, thanks to 32 organised events with contributions from some 3300 volunteers. Restoration work is ongoing in Kukutaaruhe Gully, Mangaonua Esplanade, and Mangaiti Gully; in addition to the volunteers, community enthusiasm for the initiative is clear, with 117 landowners helping restore private gully sections.

The environment is a taonga for everyone, and the new Nature in the City app is for everyone too – both Hamiltonians and visitors to the city. In recent times, enthusiasm for the natural world has grown, with people from across Aotearoa recognising the importance of restoring and living in harmony with nature. And while there’s a ton of research out there on how it can bring a boost to the weariest of souls, most of us appreciate the simple fact that going back to nature is good for us. In fact, it’s plain magic for our wellbeing.

Download the app today and start your journey of discovery with Nature in the City.