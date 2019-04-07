Police appeal for sightings of missing Omokoroa man

Police are asking Omokoroa residents to be on the lookout for Kevin Lipinsky, who went missing on the evening of April 6.

Bay of Plenty Police are appealing for sightings of an elderly man who is missing in Omokoroa, north of Tauranga.

Kevin Lipinsky left a Harbour View Road address at 6.30pm tonight and has not returned. Lipinsky has severe Alzheimers and is non-responsive.

He was wearing blue shorts and a navy jersey when last seen.

Police are asking Omokoroa residents to check their sections, including any sheds/boats, as Lipinsky may have sought shelter from the weather. Police have urged people to call 111 if they believe they have seen Lipinsky in the last few hours, or have information which could help police locate him.