Police investigation triggered after suspicious death in Tokoroa
The discovery of a man's body at a Tokoroa property has triggered a police investigation.
Police received a report at around 2pm on Thursday of "a serious incident" at a residential property in the Waikato town.
Upon arrival, officers found the body of a man. At this stage, a spokeswoman said, police were treating his death as suspicious.
One person is being spoken to in relation to the incident and police are not seeking anyone else at this time.
A scene guard will remain at the scene overnight.
