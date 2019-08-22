Police investigation triggered after suspicious death in Tokoroa

A man has been found dead by police in Tokoroa after they received a report of "a serious incident" on Thursday. (file photo)

The discovery of a man's body at a Tokoroa property has triggered a police investigation.

Police received a report at around 2pm on Thursday of "a serious incident" at a residential property in the Waikato town.

Upon arrival, officers found the body of a man. At this stage, a spokeswoman said, police were treating his death as suspicious.

One person is being spoken to in relation to the incident and police are not seeking anyone else at this time.

A scene guard will remain at the scene overnight.